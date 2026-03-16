Facts: West Indies’ Roston Chase is the top batter of the T20I series so far with 60 runs in a single innings.

Australia’s Ben Dwarshuis is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken four wickets in the first T20I.

West Indies vs Australia Chances of Winning

The bilateral series between West Indies and Australia started with a three-match test series and the visitors absolutely wiped the floor with the home team in all of the games. Although the Aussie batters struggled to adjust to the conditions in the initial stages of the series, they did not take long to exploit the West Indies’ bowlers weaknesses and decimate their opposition. In the three matches, Australia took victory by dominant margins of 159, 133 and 176 runs. West Indies’ batters were at an all-time low, especially since they were bundled out for 27 in the final innings of the third test where Mitchell Starc’s six-for was the star turn for Australia.

The team from down under were unrelenting in the first T20I as well where they restricted the hosts to 189. Roston Chase was the top scorer with a 60-run knock while West Indies captain, opener and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope was a close second with a well-crafted 55. Despite the substantial target, the bowlers could not keep Australia at bay at all, and the latter were well on their way to victory. There were standout performances from Cameron Green and debutant Mitchell Owen who scored 51 and 50 runs, respectively, and the Mitchell Marsh-led side won in spite of losing seven wickets during their hunt.

West Indies chance of winning - 37%

Australia chance of winning - 63%

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West Indies vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In Australia’s previous T20I series against Pakistan, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened for the team and they did not secure big totals consistently as they scored 16, 52 and 16 runs. However, skipper and seasoned opener Mitchell Marsh has taken the former’s place for the present series and although his partnership with Fraser-McGurk yielded just 12 runs in the first outing, they are expected to settle in and come good in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

A total of ten T20I matches have been hosted at Sabina Park so far where the teams batting and fielding first have a 5-5 record. The average first innings score of 168 is not enough to defend, though, and in the last match between the sides in the series, Australia chose to chase and it paid off. This will make fielding first the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is a 35% threat of disruption at Kingston and light rain is expected on match day. The temperature is predicted to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies, though competitive in the last match, are an inconsistent team and that unpredictability puts them on the backfoot.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh (C) Batter Jake Fraser-McGurk Batter Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Owen Batter Cooper Connolly All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Sean Abbott Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are nearly impossible to overcome, and even though they have a relatively new team with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis who are inexperienced, they still have the upper hand in the next fixture.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head

West Indies and Australia are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally with a 11-12 scoreline so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

West Indies - 11

Australia - 12

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Brandon King and Shai Hope opened for West Indies and they were quite competitive as they scored 32 runs together, outdoing Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk who notched up a 12-run partnership in the previous match. In West Indies’ previous series against England, Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles added 18, 0 and 27 runs, while Australia’s opening wicket was superior in their last T20I series against Pakistan. Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk secured totals of 16, 52 and 16 runs in the three matches they played. For the next game of the ongoing series, the bookmakers expect Australia to achieve a better first partnership.

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West Indies vs Australia Best Batters

Roston Chase to be West Indies’s Best Batter

Roston Chase was the top scorer for West Indies in the previous match against Australia where he notched up a 60-run half-century. In his T20I career of 27 innings, he has 500 runs which includes three half-centuries. With a career average of 25.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match as well.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s Best Batter

Mitchell Marsh was not the top contributor in the last game versus where he scored 24 runs against West Indies. However, he has 1653 runs in 63 T20I inningsin his career until now, and that is inclusive of nine half-centuries. Averaging at a remarkable 31.78, the skipper is the top contender to be their standout batter in the second match of the series.

West Indies vs Australia Best Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Alzarri Joseph was the joint leading bowler for West Indies in the last match where he delivered 3.5 overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 10.17. He has a whopping 59 wickets in 42 T20I innings thus far, and his average of 24.64 is rather impressive. He remains the top choice for the next game, too.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Sean Abbott was tied for second place among the bowlers in the first outing of the tournament, having taken a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 10.00. He has a total of 27 wickets in his T20I career spanning 21 innings, and he has a brilliant bowling average of 21.66 which makes him the favorite against West Indies for the next encounter.