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West Indies vs Australia Match Prediction

WI

37%

Chance of Winning

AUS

63%

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1.58
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1.58
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T20i

Sabina Park

The second T20I of Australia’s tour of the West Indies is going to take place on July 23, 2025, and the sides will lock horns at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. The game is set to begin at 5:30 AM IST.
west indies vs australia match prediction

Facts:

  • West Indies’ Roston Chase is the top batter of the T20I series so far with 60 runs in a single innings.
  • Australia’s Ben Dwarshuis is the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, having taken four wickets in the first T20I.

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West Indies vs Australia Chances of Winning

The bilateral series between West Indies and Australia started with a three-match test series and the visitors absolutely wiped the floor with the home team in all of the games. Although the Aussie batters struggled to adjust to the conditions in the initial stages of the series, they did not take long to exploit the West Indies’ bowlers weaknesses and decimate their opposition. In the three matches, Australia took victory by dominant margins of 159, 133 and 176 runs. West Indies’ batters were at an all-time low, especially since they were bundled out for 27 in the final innings of the third test where Mitchell Starc’s six-for was the star turn for Australia.

The team from down under were unrelenting in the first T20I as well where they restricted the hosts to 189. Roston Chase was the top scorer with a 60-run knock while West Indies captain, opener and wicket-keeper batter Shai Hope was a close second with a well-crafted 55. Despite the substantial target, the bowlers could not keep Australia at bay at all, and the latter were well on their way to victory. There were standout performances from Cameron Green and debutant Mitchell Owen who scored 51 and 50 runs, respectively, and the Mitchell Marsh-led side won in spite of losing seven wickets during their hunt.

  • West Indies chance of winning - 37%
  • Australia chance of winning - 63%

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West Indies vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia to score over 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

In Australia’s previous T20I series against Pakistan, Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk opened for the team and they did not secure big totals consistently as they scored 16, 52 and 16 runs. However, skipper and seasoned opener Mitchell Marsh has taken the former’s place for the present series and although his partnership with Fraser-McGurk yielded just 12 runs in the first outing, they are expected to settle in and come good in the upcoming match.

Match Prediction Best Odds

West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5

1.87
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Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 20.5

1.87
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West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

A total of ten T20I matches have been hosted at Sabina Park so far where the teams batting and fielding first have a 5-5 record. The average first innings score of 168 is not enough to defend, though, and in the last match between the sides in the series, Australia chose to chase and it paid off. This will make fielding first the top choice for the next game as well.

Weather Report

There is a 35% threat of disruption at Kingston and light rain is expected on match day. The temperature is predicted to touch 32 degrees Celsius.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King

Batter

Shai Hope (C)

Wicket-keeper

Roston Chase

All-rounder

Shimron Hetmyer

Batter

Rovman Powell

Batter

Andre Russell

All-rounder

Sherfane Rutherford

Batter

Jason Holder

All-rounder

Gudakesh Motie

Bowler

Alzarri Joseph

Bowler

Akeal Hosein

Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies, though competitive in the last match, are an inconsistent team and that unpredictability puts them on the backfoot.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh (C)

Batter

Jake Fraser-McGurk

Batter

Josh Inglis

Wicket-keeper

Cameron Green

All-rounder

Glenn Maxwell

All-rounder

Mitchell Owen

Batter

Cooper Connolly

All-rounder

Ben Dwarshuis

Bowler

Sean Abbott

Bowler

Nathan Ellis

Bowler

Adam Zampa

Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are nearly impossible to overcome, and even though they have a relatively new team with the likes of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis and Nathan Ellis who are inexperienced, they still have the upper hand in the next fixture.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head

West Indies and Australia are quite closely matched in their head-to-head tally with a 11-12 scoreline so far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

West Indies - 11

Australia - 12

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies @ 1.92 (Parimatch)

Brandon King and Shai Hope opened for West Indies and they were quite competitive as they scored 32 runs together, outdoing Australia’s Mitchell Marsh and Jake Fraser-McGurk who notched up a 12-run partnership in the previous match. In West Indies’ previous series against England, Evin Lewis and Johnson Charles added 18, 0 and 27 runs, while Australia’s opening wicket was superior in their last T20I series against Pakistan. Matthew Short and Jake Fraser-McGurk secured totals of 16, 52 and 16 runs in the three matches they played. For the next game of the ongoing series, the bookmakers expect Australia to achieve a better first partnership.

West Indies vs Australia

T20i

Sabina Park, Kingston

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West Indies

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1.58
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Australia

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2.40
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West Indies vs Australia Best Batters

Roston Chase to be West Indies’s Best Batter

Roston Chase was the top scorer for West Indies in the previous match against Australia where he notched up a 60-run half-century. In his T20I career of 27 innings, he has 500 runs which includes three half-centuries. With a career average of 25.00, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match as well.

Mitchell Marsh to be Australia’s Best Batter

Mitchell Marsh was not the top contributor in the last game versus where he scored 24 runs against West Indies. However, he has 1653 runs in 63 T20I inningsin his career until now, and that is inclusive of nine half-centuries. Averaging at a remarkable 31.78, the skipper is the top contender to be their standout batter in the second match of the series.

West Indies vs Australia Best Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

Alzarri Joseph was the joint leading bowler for West Indies in the last match where he delivered 3.5 overs, bagged two wickets and achieved an economy rate of 10.17. He has a whopping 59 wickets in 42 T20I innings thus far, and his average of 24.64 is rather impressive. He remains the top choice for the next game, too.

Sean Abbott to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Sean Abbott was tied for second place among the bowlers in the first outing of the tournament, having taken a single wicket in four overs with an economy rate of 10.00. He has a total of 27 wickets in his T20I career spanning 21 innings, and he has a brilliant bowling average of 21.66 which makes him the favorite against West Indies for the next encounter.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Australia

West Indies are no match for Australia whatsoever, regardless of how well they perform. The host nation have had their highs and lows through the course of the test and T20I series but they pale in comparison to one of the finest T20 teams in the world. West Indies’ batters did an adequate job in the last match but the bowlers failed to put the brakes on Australia’s advance. The visiting side are expected to seal the series win in the next game and lead the series 2-0.
  • West Indies to win @ 2.37 (Parimatch)
  • Australia to win @ 1.58 (Parimatch)
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