Facts: Australia’s Cameron Green is the top batter of the T20I series so far with 107 runs in two innings.

West Indies’ Roston Chase is the third leading run scorer of the tournament with 76 runs in two innings.

Australia lead their head-to-head tally against West Indies by a scoreline of 13-11.

West Indies vs Australia Chances of Winning

West Indies’ batters were quite competitive in the first T20I where they batted first and piled on 189 runs. Roston Chase’s 60 and Shai Hope’s 55 were the top scores of the innings and they had a big score to defend. However, Australia were well equipped to handle the chase - Cameron Green and Mitchell Owen notched up 51 and 50 runs, respectively. In spite of losing seven wickets,the Mitchell Marsh-led side took victory to lead the series.

The team from down under also went on to annihilate the opposition in the second match of the series; West Indies batted first once again and this time, they posted 172 runs on the board. Opener Brandon King was the top contributor with 51 runs, and Andre Russell was a close second with a swift knock of 36 runs. The bowlers, though, were unable to defend the total as Australia’s batters went guns blazing - wicket-keeper batter Josh Inglis and all-rounder Cameron Green scored 78* and 56* runs, respectively.The visitors were a great deal more dominant in this gameas they managed to clinch victory by a margin of eight wickets.

West Indies chance of winning - 38%

Australia chance of winning - 62%

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West Indies vs Australia Betting Tips

West Indies to score under 20.5 before first dismissal @ 1.87 (Parimatch)

Brandon King and Shai Hope have forged a solid partnership for West Indies in the tournament so far, although they have been quite inconsistent on an individual level. In the last two games, they set up stands of 63 and 32 runs. However, their momentum is not expected to last against a superior Australian unit, and West Indies came into this series with a rather unimpressive track record. In the three-match series against England,the openers scored 18, 0 and 27 runs before the first dismissal. They are not endorsed to establish a competitive total against Australia’s bowlers.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 20.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

Warner Park has hosted 31 T20I matches so far, andthe chasing sides have the upper hand with a 17-13 scoreline. The average first innings score of 123 is extremely low, and the bowlers will have a hard time defending the target. This makes fielding first a more lucrative option for the next game.

Weather Report

Despite the temperature soaring to 31 degrees Celsius on match day at St Kitts,light rain is expectedwith a 20% chance of precipitation.

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Shai Hope (C) Wicket-keeper Roston Chase All-rounder Shimron Hetmyer Batter Rovman Powell Batter Andre Russell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batter Jason Holder All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies’ batters have not been consistent and the bowlers struggled to take wickets which put them on the backfoot.

Australia Player List

Mitchell Marsh (c), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mitchell Owen, Tim David, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Green, Cooper Connolly, Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Adam Zampa, Ben Dwarshuis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Nathan Ellis, Sean Abbott, Xavier Bartlett.

Predicted Playing XI

Mitchell Marsh (C) Batter Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket-keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen Batter Cooper Connolly All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia are a force to be reckoned with, and they are an incredibly balanced unit which gives them the edge in the series.

West Indies vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia have built a slight gap over West Indies in their head-to-head tally,having won 13 out of 24 T20I matchesso far.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 24

West Indies - 11

Australia - 13

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than West Indies @ 1.84 (Parimatch)

Brandon King and Shai Hope went hammer and tongs in the second T20I, and the pair notched up a 63-run partnership for West Indies’ first wicket. In the game prior to that, they secured a total of 32 runs and the pair are quite formidable so far. Australia’s opening wicket has undergone some changes with skipper Mitchell Marsh as the mainstay.He has opened with Glenn Maxwell and Jake Fraser-McGurk, having added 13 and 12 runs to the first wicketin the previous two matches. Despite this, the bookmakers are confident that the latter will come good and achieve a superior result in the upcoming game.

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West Indies vs Australia Best Batters

Roston Chase to be West Indies’s Best Batter

Roston Chase was not among the top scorers for West Indies in the previous match, having scored a mere 16 runs, buthe remains the leading batter for the team overall with 76 runs in two innings. He scored a half-century in the first T20I with 60 runs, and he has an average of 38.00 which makes him the favorite against Australia.

Cameron Green to be Australia’s Best Batter

Cameron Green has scored two back-to-back half-centuries in the series so far, with totals of 56* and 51 in the two games. He is, naturally, the leading run-getter for the team with 107 runs in two innings. He has an exceptional T20I career average of 33.63, and he is the top choice to emerge as their standout batter once again.

West Indies vs Australia Best Bowlers

Alzarri Joseph to be West Indies’ Best Bowler

In the last game against West Indies, Alzarri Joseph was tied for the top spot once again where he picked one wicket in three overs.He is also the joint leading bowler for the team overall with three wickets in two innings, and although his average of 29.66 is a tad high, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Adam Zampa to be Australia’s Best Bowler

After going wicketless in the first T20I, Adam Zampa emerged as theleading wicket-taker for Australia in the second match where he captured a three-wicket haulin four overs along with an economy rate of 7.25. He is now the second leading bowler for the team overall and he has an impressive average of 19.66 in the series which makes him the top contender for the next game as well.