Facts: Shai Hope has scored 109 runs in 3 T20I matches played at Warner Park.

Cameron Green has scored 242 runs in the last 7 T20I matches.

West Indies vs Australia Chance of Winning

West Indies are heading into this match on the back of another disappointing six-wicket loss in the 3rd T20I against Australia. Batting first, West Indies posted a huge score of 214/4, thanks to Shai Hope's maiden T20I century. He remained unbeaten on 102* runs from 57 balls, smashing 8 fours and 6 sixes. His opening partner, Brandon King, continued his good form from the last match, scoring 62 runs from 36 balls with a strike rate of 172.22. They added 125 runs for the first wicket, but their middle order failed to score at a quick rate, leaving them 10-15 runs short of a par score.

On the flip side, the visitors Australia continued their dominance in the series, chasing down a target for the third consecutive time in a dominating fashion. Tim David's surreal 102* runs from 37 balls, which included 6 fours and 11 sixes, and Mitchell Owen's 36 runs from 16 balls, with 2 fours and 3 sixes, were the highlights. They added 128 runs for the fifth wicket in just 48 balls. It was some brutal hitting from these two, and they made an absolute mockery of the Windies bowlers. With this win, Australia clinched the series 3-0 and remained unbeaten on the tour with six consecutive wins.

The way this T20I series has panned out, the hosts have been completely clueless with their bowling against the mighty Australian batting attack, who just keep smashing the ball all over the ground. It's a no-brainer who has the best chance of winning this contest, and the probability is in favor of Australia.

West Indies Chance of Winning: 38%

Australia Chance of Winning: 62%

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West Indies vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Although the West Indies may have lost the series, they will be happy with Brandon King's performance. In the three matches played so far, he has scored 131 runs with an average of 43.67. He scored 62 runs from 36 balls in the 3rd T20I, following his half-century of 51 runs from 36 balls in the 2nd T20I. In the first match, he also got off to a good start, scoring 18 runs from 12 balls. King's rise to the top offers new hope for West Indies cricket as they look to bounce back in the series. Given his current form, he will be key for them, and we predict he will score over 21 runs in the 4th T20I.

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

Teams batting second have had a clear advantage at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, winning 9 of the 11 completed T20I matches. So far in the series all the three matches have been won by the team bowling first. We expect both teams will look to chase, as the pitch conditions tend to improve for batting as the game goes on. Therefore, we predict that the team that wins the toss will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Saturday in St. Kitts, the weather will bring scattered thunderstorms. The temperature will be around 31°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation and humidity at 75%. Winds are expected to blow at 29 km/h.

West Indies News & Players List

West Indies Players List

Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket Keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies recent form in T20I’s has been poor where they lost three of the last five T20I matches. At St. Kitt the Windies won seven and lost four of the 13 T20I matches played.

Australia News & Players List

Australia Players List

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Kuhnemann

Predicted Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Cooper Connolly All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Sean Abbott All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia’s recent form has been top notch where they won all the last five T20I matches played including a three match winning streak in the current T20I series against the West Indies. In the only match they played at Warner Park, Australia emerged victorious by 6 wickets.

West Indies vs Australia Head to Head Record

West Indies and Australia squared off in 25 T20I matches till date, out of which West Indies won 11 matches, while Australia won 14 matches. In the last five head to head matches between these teams, Australia won four, while West Indies won one match.

Matches Played: 25

West Indies Won: 11

Australia Won: 14

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Australia @ 2.06 (Parimatch)

The West Indies' opening pair of Brandon King and Shai Hope have been in excellent form throughout the T20I series, averaging 73 runs for the first wicket over the last three matches. In contrast, Australia has changed their opening pair in all three matches, averaging only 18.3 runs for the opening wicket this series. Given the current form and consistency of the West Indies openers, we predict they will have a better opening partnership than their Australian counterparts.

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West Indies vs Australia Top Batters

Shai Hope to be the Top Batter for West Indies

The West Indies' skipper, Shai Hope, is in sublime form at the moment, having scored 166 runs in three matches with a staggering average of 83. In the last match, he scored his maiden T20I hundred, remaining unbeaten on 102 runs from 57 balls. He also scored a half-century in the 1st T20I. Hope has been the top scorer for his team in two of the three matches played in the series, leading from the front. He is one of the best batters bet on to be the top scorer for West Indies in this fixture.

Cameron Green to be the Top Batter for Australia

Cameron Green experienced a rare failure in the 3rd T20I, scoring just 11 runs from 14 balls. This came after he announced his comeback to the T20I side in dominant fashion, scoring 51 runs from 26 balls in the first match and an unbeaten 56 from 32 balls in the second. So far this series, Green has amassed 118 runs in three matches, making him the leading run-scorer for Australia. He has been consistently impressive throughout the series, and we predict he will continue his good form and outscore all other batters on his team.

West Indies vs Australia Top Bowler

Jason Holder to be the Top Bowler for West Indies

Holder has been the most successful bowler for the West Indies in the series, taking four wickets in three matches with an average of 23.75 and an economy of 9.5. Although he has been a bit expensive, Holder has been effective at taking wickets in both the powerplay and death overs, and he was the top bowler in the first two T20Is. We expect a much better bowling performance from Holder in the 4th T20I against Australia.

Ben Dwarshius to be the Top Bowler for Australia

The left-arm fast bowler is the leading wicket-taker in the series, with five wickets in three matches. In the 3rd T20I, he failed to take a single wicket, but he took four in the first T20I and one in the second. He can be deadly when he finds his rhythm with the ball and is a genuine wicket-taker. In the death overs, his slower balls and variations have troubled the West Indies batters.