Facts: Shai Hope has scored 176 runs in 4 T20I matches played at Warner Park.

Cameron Green has scored 173 runs in the series including 3 half centuries.

West Indies vs Australia Chance of Winning

West Indies will be kicking themselves, especially their bowlers, for the way they have let down their batters big time in the last two matches. Despite posting 200-plus scores for the second consecutive time, West Indies still couldn't win. In the 4th T20I, they scored 205/9 batting first, a collective batting effort led by Sherfane Rutherford (31 runs), Rovman Powell (28 runs), Romario Shepherd (28 runs), and Jason Holder (26 runs). Obed McCoy, playing his first match of the series, bowled a superb spell, finishing with figures of 3/29, but the other bowlers didn't support him as all of them conceded at 9.5 or more runs per over.

On the flip side, the visitors, Australia, continued their dominance in the series, chasing down a target for the fourth consecutive time in dominating fashion. Cameron Green's unbeaten half-century (55* runs in 35 balls), Josh Inglis's pyrotechnics (51 runs in 30 balls), Maxwell's madness at the top (47 runs in 18 balls), and Aaron Hardie's finesse at the end (23 runs in 16 balls) helped the Aussies chase down yet another 200-plus target, successfully reaching 206 runs in 19.2 overs. Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers, finishing with figures of 3/54. Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, and Aaron Hardie picked up two wickets each. With this win, Australia clinched the series 4-0 and remained unbeaten on the tour with seven consecutive wins.

The way this T20I series has panned out, the hosts have been completely clueless with their bowling against the mighty Australian batting attack, who just keep smashing the ball all over the ground. It's a no-brainer who has the best chance of winning this contest, and the probability is in favor of Australia.

West Indies Chance of Winning: 38%

Australia Chance of Winning: 62%

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West Indies vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The Aussies will be thrilled with Cameron Green's impeccable comeback after a grueling period. He has been Australia's most consistent batter at number 4, scoring three half-centuries in the last four matches. With 173 runs in four matches, he is currently Australia's leading run-scorer in the series. The way he has timed the ball indicates Green has no intention of letting his good form go to waste against a struggling West Indies bowling attack on what is expected to be a good batting track. Expect another cracking performance from Green in the final match of the series, and we predict his score to be over 22.5 runs.

West Indies vs Australia Toss Prediction

Teams batting second have had a clear advantage at Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts, winning 10 of the 12 completed T20I matches. So far in the series all the four matches have been won by the team bowling first. We expect both teams will look to chase, as the pitch conditions tend to improve for batting as the game goes on. Therefore, we predict that the team that wins the toss will choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

On Monday in St. Kitts, the weather will be partly cloudy. The temperature will be around 30°C, with a 0% chance of precipitation and humidity at 75%. Winds are expected to blow at 21 km/h.

West Indies News & Players List

West Indies Players List

Brandon King, Shai Hope (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Gudakesh Motie, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Matthew Forde, Jewel Andrew.

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Shai Hope (c) Wicket Keeper Shimron Hetmyer Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Sherfane Rutherford All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Romario Shepherd All-rounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

West Indies recent form in T20I’s has been poor where they lost four of the last five T20I matches. At St. Kitts the Windies won seven and lost five of the 14 T20I matches played.

Australia News & Players List

Australia Players List

Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Marsh (c), Josh Inglis (wk), Cameron Green, Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Cooper Connolly, Ben Dwarshuis, Sean Abbott, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Short, Xavier Bartlett, Aaron Hardie, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Matthew Kuhnemann

Predicted Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell All-rounder Mitchell Marsh (c) All-rounder Josh Inglis Wicket Keeper Cameron Green All-rounder Tim David Batter Mitchell Owen All-rounder Cooper Connolly All-rounder Ben Dwarshuis Bowler Sean Abbott All-rounder Nathan Ellis Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler

Australia Recent Form

Australia’s recent form has been top notch where they won all the last five T20I matches played including a four match winning streak in the current T20I series against the West Indies. In the two matches they played at Warner Park, Australia emerged victorious by 6 wickets and 3 wickets respectively.

West Indies vs Australia Head to Head Record

West Indies and Australia squared off in 26 T20I matches till date, out of which West Indies won 11 matches, while Australia won 15 matches. In the last five head to head matches between these teams, Australia won all the five matches.

Matches Played: 26

West Indies Won: 11

Australia Won: 15

West Indies vs Australia Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Australia @ 2.06 (Parimatch)

The West Indies' opening pair of Brandon King and Shai Hope have been in excellent form throughout the T20I series, averaging 60.5 runs for the first wicket over the last four matches. In contrast, Australia’s new opening pair of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell have struggled to get going, averaging only 13.7 runs for the opening wicket this series. Given the current form and consistency of the West Indies openers, we predict they will have a better opening partnership than their Australian counterparts.

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West Indies vs Australia Top Batters

Shai Hope to be the Top Batter for West Indies @ 3.66 (Parimatch)

The West Indies' skipper, Shai Hope, is in sublime form at the moment, having scored 176 runs in four matches with a staggering average of 58.67. In the last match, he scored 10 runs in 9 balls. Hope has been the top scorer for his team in two of the four matches played in the series, leading from the front. He is one of the best batters bet on to be the top scorer for West Indies in this fixture.

Cameron Green to be the Top Batter for Australia @ 4.44 (Parimatch)

Cameron Green scored 55* runs in 35 balls in the 4th T20I continuing his impressive run in the series and notching up his 3rd fifty in the last four matches. He has scores of 51, 56, 11 & 55* runs and has top scored in two matches. So far this series, Green has amassed 173 runs in four matches, making him the leading run-scorer for Australia. He has been consistently impressive throughout the series, and we predict he will continue his good form and outscore all other batters on his team.

West Indies vs Australia Top Bowler

Jason Holder to be the Top Bowler for West Indies @ 4.10 (Parimatch)

Holder has been the most successful bowler for the West Indies in the series, taking five wickets in four matches with an average of 26.60 and an economy of 9.5. Although he has been a bit expensive, Holder has been effective at taking wickets in both the powerplay and death overs, and he was the top bowler in the first two T20Is. We expect a much better bowling performance from Holder in the final match of the series and take more wickets than all the other bowlers.

Adam Zampa to be the Top Bowler for Australia @ 4.22 (Parimatch)

Adam Zampa bowled a superb spell in the last match, finishing with figures of 3/54. He has picked up a total of 7 wickets in four matches, taking three wickets each in the 2nd and 4th T20I matches, and one wicket in the 3rd T20I. He has been among the wickets in every match and has been the top bowler in three consecutive matches. Given his current bowling form, we back Zampa to end the series on a high and take more wickets than all the other bowlers for his team.