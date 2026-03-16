Facts: Brandon King has scored 116 runs in the three matches played at Lauderhiil.

West Indies won 4 of the 12 T20I matches played at Lauderhill.

Fakhar Zaman has scored 158 runs in 13 matches against West Indies.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

The West Indies head into the series against Pakistan on the back of a really poor and one-sided loss against Australia. The Aussies absolutely dismantled and whitewashed them 5-0. In fact, the West Indies have been the worst team in T20Is this year, having won just one of their nine matches played. That sole victory came against Ireland earlier in the year.

While their batters have performed well, led by skipper Shai Hope, who has scored 333 runs in nine matches at an average of 41.62, his opening partner Brandon King has also been in good form, scoring 160 runs in the recently concluded series against Australia. The major problem lies with their bowling unit, which has failed to take wickets and has consistently conceded over nine runs per over. Jason Holder has been their only major wicket-taker, with 10 wickets in nine matches, while Alzarri Joseph and Romario Shepherd are not in the best of form. Their main spinner, Gudakesh Motie, is also struggling to find his line and length and has been heavily hit.

Pakistan are also coming into the series after losing their series against Bangladesh 2-1, but their overall record in 2025 is much better, with five wins and six losses from 11 T20I matches played. The return of Shaheen Shah Afridi is a huge boost for the Pakistani side, as he can provide early breakthroughs. This new-look Pakistani side, led by Salman Ali Agha, is in a transition phase without Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan.

Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, and Khushdil Shah are the top batters to watch out for. Mohammad Haris has scored 253 runs in 11 matches, but after his scintillating century in New Zealand, his form has seen a significant dip; this series could prove to be an important one for him.

Both teams have been struggling for form recently, but the West Indies, playing on home soil, are arguably the more desperate for a win. Facing a somewhat inexperienced, new-look Pakistan side, this could be their chance to turn the tide.

West Indies Chance of Winning: 57%

Pakistan Chance of Winning: 43%

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West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Brandon King has played in five T20Is this year, where he has elevated his game with his clean and powerful hitting. He scored 160 runs in his last five T20I matches against Australia, with individual scores of 11, 18, 62, 51, and 18. Despite getting off to good starts, King has failed to convert them into big scores. He has a very good record at Lauderhill, Florida, where he has scored 116 runs in three matches, averaging 58. Given his current form and record at the venue, we back Brandon King to score over 22 runs in the 1st T20I.

West Indies vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

Teams batting first have always had the upper hand at Lauderhill, Florida, winning 11 of the 17 T20I matches, while the team chasing has won six. The average first innings score is 162 runs. As the game progresses, the surface slows down a touch, making run-scoring difficult. The West Indies, who have lost all of their last five matches batting first, will be hoping for a much more balanced surface, rather than one that is overly batting-friendly. We predict the team that wins the toss will opt to bat first.

Weather Conditions

On Thursday, July 31st, Lauderhill, Florida, will experience mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will reach 35°C, with a 20% chance of precipitation, 56% humidity, and winds at 11 km/h.

West Indies News & Players List

West Indies Players List

Brandon King, Shai Hope(w/c), Keacy Carty, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Romario Shepherd, Jason Holder, Matthew Forde, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Jediah Blades, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Rovman Powell, Gudakesh Motie

Predicted Playing XI

Evin Lewis Batter Shai Hope (w/c) Wicketkeeper Brandon King Batter Keacy Carty Batter Shimron Hetmyer Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder Rovman Powell All-rounder Jason Holder All-rounder Alzarri Joseph Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Matthew Forde Bowler

West Indies Recent Form

The West Indies recently lost their home T20I series against Australia 5-0. They have lost eight of their nine T20I matches played in 2025, resulting in a win record of 11% this year. At Lauderhill, Florida, the West Indies have won 4 and lost 7 of their 12 T20I matches.

Pakstan News & Players List

Pakistan Players List

Salman Ali Agha (capt), Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Sahibzada Farhan (wk), Saim Ayub, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Sufyan Moqim

Predicted Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Haris Wicket-keeper Sahibzada Farhan Batter Salman Ali Agha © All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Abrar Ahmed Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Recent Form

Pakistan recently lost the three-match T20I series against Bangladesh 2-1. Prior to that, they won a three-match T20I series 3-0 against Bangladesh in their own backyard. So far in 2025, Pakistan has played 11 T20I matches, winning five and losing six. At Lauderhill, Florida, they have played and won one match.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head Record

West Indies and Pakistan have played 21 T20I matches to date. Pakistan has dominated their encounters with 15 wins, while West Indies has secured three victories, and three matches have ended in no result. The last time these two teams met was in 2021, a match Pakistan won by seven wickets.

Matches Played: 21

West Indies Won: 3

Pakistan Won: 15

No Result: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan @ 1.88 (Parimatch)

The West Indies opening pair of Brandon King and Shai Hope have, on average, scored 51.4 runs per innings in their last five T20I matches. They have recorded one century partnership, one half-century partnership, and two partnerships of over 20 runs for the West Indies. In contrast, the Pakistani opening pair of Saim Ayub and Fakhar Zaman have, on average, scored 34.6 runs per innings in their last three matches. Given how well the West Indies openers have gelled in recent matches, we back them to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan.

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West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batter

Shai Hope to be the Top Batter for West Indies

Shai Hope was the leading run-scorer for West Indies in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia where he scored 185 runs in 5 matches, averaging 46.25. In the two matches he has played at Lauderhill, Hope has scored 67 runs. Given his current good run of form, we back Shai Hope to be the top batter for West Indies.

Saim Ayub to be the Top Batter for Pakistan

Ayub has scored 77 runs in six T20I matches played in 2025, averaging 12.83. After a good start to his T20I career, where he scored 375 runs in 2024, Ayub has struggled to get going. However, he showed some promise in the 3rd T20I match against Bangladesh, where he scored 21 runs off 15 balls. We expect a much better performance from him to kickstart the series and back him to play a match-winning knock and be the top scorer for Pakistan.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowler

Jason Holder to be the Top Bowler for West Indies

Jason Holder picked up seven wickets in the recently concluded T20I series against Australia, where he was the top bowler for the West Indies in two of the five matches played. Though his economy has been a touch on the higher side, he has consistently taken wickets. So far this year, he has claimed 10 wickets in nine matches. We back Holder to bowl a good spell and take more wickets than the other bowlers in this fixture for his team.

Hasan Ali to be the Top Bowler for Pakistan

Hasan Ali, after a prolific domestic season and strong performance in the T20 Blast, has returned to the national side and is likely to be the third seamer in the Pakistani team.Ali has taken 68 wickets in 54 T20I matches in his career. He also has a good record against the West Indies, having taken 13 wickets in 12 matches. We back Hasan Ali to make a big impact with the ball on his comeback.