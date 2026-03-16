Facts: Pakistan are on a 9-match winning run against West Indies in T20 cricket.

The 72-run partnership by Johnson Charles and Jewel Andrew in the first game was the second highest partnership for the opening wicket in matches involving Pakistan and West Indies.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

West Indies’ losing run continued in the first match with Pakistan handing them an unexpected loss. The team from the Caribbean came into the series on the back of a 0-5 whitewash to Australia. Their openers put together an impressive score, but they faltered in the final 9 overs of the match to lose by 14 runs. They’ll take solace from their openers’ form as well as Shamar Joseph’s performance in the powerplay overs and at the death.

The odds gave Pakistan very little chance to win in Florida, but the visitors were at their absolute best to take an early lead in the series. Saim Ayub’s all-round performance drove the Men in Green’s victory as the 23-year-old first posted a 57-run knock before taking two wickets with the ball in the second innings. They’ll go in the match full of confidence but will need to be wary of the wounded tigers.

West Indies Chance of Winning - 56%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 44%

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West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The first game played out the way we had predicted with the batsmen shining and contributing to a high-scoring game. We foresee a repeat of the same and are backing the batsmen of both teams to excel once again.

The powerplay overs in the first match saw Pakistan score 46/1 while West Indies scored 47 runs but did not lose a wicket. We are expecting both the teams’ top order to perform with the bat and are backing them to go nearer to the 50-run mark in the first six overs. Melbet is offering odds of 1.68 and 1.73 for West Indies and Pakistan, respectively, to score over 48 runs during the field restrictions. We feel pretty tempted by those odds.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies to hit more sixes in the match 1.70 Bet on Batery West Indies’ openers to score over 18.5 runs for the first wicket 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan’s Saim Ayub to score over 20.5 runs 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Pakistan managed to defend their target at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium in the first T20I. However, the previous three matches played at the venue have seen teams that bowl first end up on the winning side. West Indies, too, opted to field first after winning the toss in the series opener. We believe the result of the first game was an anomaly and are backing the team that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

The rain steered clear in the first T20I in Lauderhill, Florida despite a 50% prediction. The match hours in the second T20I, however, show a very little chance of rain, which would be music to the ears of the cricket fans. The temperature is likely to hover in the mid 20s during the match and we’re expecting a full game to be played out in Lauderhill.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keacy Carty, Rovman Powell, Sherfane Rutherford, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Roston Chase, Jewel Andrew, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jediah Blades, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Shai Hope Batter Jewel Andrew Wicketkeeper Sherfane Rutherford Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Roston Chase Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Gudakesh Moite Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler Jediah Blades Bowler

West Indies Team Form

A loss in the first T20I of the 3-match series took West Indies’ winless run to 6 games. This was also their 9th consecutive loss to Pakistan.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha Allrounder Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan registered their second win on the bounce when they won the series opener in Lauderhill. They have now won five of the previous seven games they have played in the shortest format of the sport.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan extended their advantage in the head-to-head record against West Indies to 13 with 16 wins as compared to just 3 losses. The West Indies are looking for their first win over the Men in Green since 2017.

Head to Head

West Indies: 3

Pakistan: 16

No Result: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Both teams’ openers to do well

Both teams’ top order batsmen performed well in the first game. The hosts only have themselves to blame for not being able to build on the platform given to them by the openers. If we look at the last four innings played by the openers in games involving Pakistan and West Indies, they heavily favour the openers. The opening partnership scores from the last two games read 158, 66, 72, and 26. With the conditions at Lauderhill, Florida favouring batsmen, we are backing both teams’ openers to score more than 20 runs in the match.

West Indies vs Pakistan T20i Central Broward Regional Park Stadium, Lauderhill, FL West Indies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.80 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.85 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.00 Bet Now!

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batsman

West Indies’ 31-year-old captain failed to get going in the first match, losing his wicket after scoring just 2 runs. There's no denying Shai Hope’s talent, however, with the wicketkeeper-batsman coming into the series on the back of a 100+ and a 50+ score in the 5-match T20I series against Australia.

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s top batsman

The top scorer from the first game is our pick to be Pakistan’s best batsman in the second match. Saim Ayub was the only half-centurion in the series opener in Lauderhill, which was only his second fifty in the format in 32 innings. Interestingly, both of the half centuries have come in the last 7 months, highlighting his recent form.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

Jason Holder has a tendency to go for runs with the ball. However, that type of bowling has also helped him take wickets regularly. He is the only West Indian bowler to have taken a wicket or more in each of the team’s previous seven games. We’re backing him to be among the wickets once again.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’s top bowler

It took just one over for Mohammad Nawaz to completely swing the game in favour of Pakistan. The 12th over of the first T20I will go down in the history books as one of the most lethal overs in the format. The scorecard read 72/0 when Nawaz took the ball and after he ended his first over, West Indies had lost their front three and the scorecard read 75/3.