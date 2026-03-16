Facts: With 81 dismissals to his name in T20I cricket, Jason Holder has become the top wicket-taker for West Indies, going past Dwayne Bravo's 78.

The win over Pakistan in the second T20I was West Indies’ first over them since 2017 with 9 losses sandwiched in between the two victories.

West Indies vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Jason Holder’s all-round effort helped West Indies avoid their tenth consecutive loss to Pakistan. The lanky allrounder took 4 wickets to restrict Pakistan to 133 runs and rescued the team at the end of the chase with a boundary off the final ball to level the series. The team will need their No. 3 to No. 5 batters to fire in the third T20I if they are to build on the win.

Pakistan were shaken to the core by Holder’s bowling efforts with Salman Agha and Hasan Nawaz the only two batters who put up a fight. Despite managing a paltry total, their bowlers did well to make a game of it by taking 7 wickets before the West Indies could cross the three-digit mark. But the Caribbean tail managed to get the hosts over the line as Pakistan’s valiant bowling effort went in vain.

West Indies Chance of Winning - 50%

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 50%

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West Indies vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The second T20I was a complete contrast to the first game with the bowlers dominating the proceedings as West Indies romped home to a win. The two teams lost a total of 5 wickets in the powerplay overs as compared to just 1 in the series opener.

The two games have seen an average of 7.5 wickets fall in each inning and we’re expecting a similar outcome in the third match as well. Even if the batsmen have managed to post big scores, as they did in the first game, the bowlers have not returned empty handed. Moreover, the second game was totally dominated by the bowlers. Hence, we’re expecting the bowlers to take 14 or more wickets in the match and believe that Mohammad Nawaz could be a major contributor once again.

West Indies vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

After successfully defending their total in the opening game, Pakistan opted to bat in the second match. The West Indies, however, showed why the pitch favours teams chasing as they took the game to the final over, despite losing regular wickets, and ended up on the winning side. Four of the previous five games played at the venue have seen teams that bowl first emerge victorious. Hence, we’re backing the captains to opt to field first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

While the weather is forecast to be calm throughout the day, it could get a little stormy in the evening during match hours. A little rain is expected to interrupt the game, but it is not likely to affect the match much and fans are likely to see a full game. The temperature is speculated to be between around the 30 degrees celsius mark with humidity at over 50%.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Shai Hope (c), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Jediah Blades, Keacy Carty, Johnson Charles, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Shamar Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd

Predicted Playing XI

Johnson Charles Batter Jewel Andrew Wicketkeeper Shai Hope Batter Alick Athanaze Batter Sherfane Rutherford Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Roston Chase Allrounder Romario Shepherd Allrounder Gudakesh Motie Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Shamar Joseph Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies ended their 6-match losing run in T20Is with a win in the second game. They had lost all 5 home games against Australia before suffering a defeat to Pakistan in the series opener.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Salman Agha (c), Fakhar Zaman, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Faheem Ashraf, Hussain Talat, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem

Predicted Playing XI

Sahibzada Farhan Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Haris Wicketkeeper Hasan Nawaz Batter Salman Agha Allrounder Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Nawaz Allrounder Faheem Ashraf Allrounder Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan lost for the third time in five games in T20 cricket when the West Indies defeated them in the second game of the series in Lauderhill, Florida. Prior to their most recent loss, they had won twice and will be eager to get back to winning ways in the final T20I game of their tour.

West Indies vs Pakistan Head to Head

Pakistan suffered their first loss in 10 T20 internationals versus West Indies. This took the Caribbean team’s total to 4 wins in 23 matches against the Men in Green.

Head to Head

West Indies: 4

Pakistan: 16

No Result: 3

West Indies vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Bowlers to outshine the batsmen in Lauderhill, Florida

The two matches have seen contrasting performances by the batsmen. The first T20I saw an aggregate score of 342 runs while none of the teams could cross the 140-run mark in the second game. However, what was consistent was the bowlers returning with a handful of wickets. Pakistan’s Mohammad Nawaz and Saim Ayub have taken 3 and 2 wickets in each game, respectively, while West Indies have Jason Holder (5) and Shamar Joseph (4) leading the charts. With the batsmen blowing hot and cold, we are backing the bowlers to shine and expecting both teams to have multiple bowlers that take 2 or more wickets.

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West Indies vs Pakistan Top Batters

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batsman

West Indies batsmen have failed to get going in either match and only Shai Hope was able to come out of the series against Australia with his head held high. The 31-year-old captain is the team’s top scorer in recent games with 353 runs in his previous 10 matches, batting at an average of nearly 40 and a strike rate over 140.

Salman Agha to be Pakistan’s top batsman

The team captain was the second highest scorer in the second T20I with a knock of 38 runs in just 33 balls to give Pakistan a respectable total. The first game saw him end up unbeaten on 11 and he is looking in good touch despite playing in unfamiliar conditions. We’re expecting him to go big once again in the final T20I.

West Indies vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jason Holder to be West Indies’ top bowler

The lone fighter for the visitors in the second T20I, Jason Holder helped the West Indies restrict Pakistan to a gettable score. While the batsmen failed to perform, the allrounder chipped in with the bat as well to ensure his 4/19 didn’t go in vain. This was his eighth consecutive game where he took a wicket and we're expecting him to continue the run in the final game.

Mohammad Nawaz to be Pakistan’s top bowler

6 wickets in two games have made Mohammad Nawaz the leading wicket-taker in the series so far. The first T20I saw him take all 3 of his wickets in a single over, but he spread his three wickets across as many overs in the second game. The first two dismissals came in the powerplay while he got the dangerous Shai Hope in his second spell. We’re backing the 31-year-old to be among the top bowlers once again in the third game.