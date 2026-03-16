West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Prediction
WI
78%
Chance of Winning
BAN
22%
National teams
Warner Park in Basseterre
Facts:
- Bangladesh Women have never defeated West Indies in T20I cricket.
- Nigar Sultana is the only Bangladesh batter to have scored a fifty against the West Indies in women’s T20 internationals.
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning
The West Indies have been dominant at home against Bangladesh in both the T20I as well as the ODI formats. They sealed the 50-over series 2-1 and currently lead the 3-match T20I series 2-0. This is their pet format and the 2016 T20 World Cup winners come into the match on the back of two dominant wins over the visitors. They’ll be eager to complete the whitewash in St. Kitts.
Bangladesh haven’t had much joy in their tour of the Caribbean islands. They did manage to win an ODI, but have been second best in all aspects apart from that game. They lost the first T20I match by 8 wickets while falling short by 106 runs when chasing in the second game.
- West Indies Women Chance of Winning - 78%
- Bangladesh Women Chance of Winning - 22%
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2024
The series so far has seen runs flow off the bat pretty easily. While the Bangladesh women posted a good score in the first T20, they got overwhelmed after seeing the hosts post a target over 200 in the second match. The two matches have only seen 20 wickets fall and 585 runs scored across four innings.
We are expecting the batters to make merry in the conditions in Basseterre. Hayley Matthews is our pick to go big for the hosts. She has scored 312 runs in the last 10 games. We are also expecting explosive batter Deandra Dottin to smash a few boundaries and sixes at the venue. The experienced allrounder has a strike rate of over 184 in her last 10 matches and was also the player of the match in the first T20.
Match Prediction Best Odds
West Indies to score over 22.5 runs for the first wicket
West Indies to have a better opening partnership
Qiana Joseph to score over 17.5 runs
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Match Toss Prediction
While we have seen West Indies win despite batting first or chasing, the pitch at the Warner Park has supported batters. Bangladesh won the toss in both the previous two matches and they have tried both options. When batting first, they put up a fight due to the nature of the pitch. Hence, we are backing both teams’ captains to want to bat first after winning the toss.
Weather Report
Heavy winds above 30 km per hour will be blowing through during the match, which could have an impact on how the ball moves. A bit of rain is also forecast for the match, but we should be able to see a full game played out. There is respite in terms of the temperature, however, with the mercury likely to be around the 22 degrees celsius mark.
West Indies Women News & Player List
West Indies Women Player List
Hayley Matthews (c), Shemaine Campbelle, Aaliyah Alleyne, Nerissa Crafton, Deandra Dottin, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Chinelle Henry, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Ashmini Munisar, Karishma Ramharack, Zaida James
Predicted Playing XI
|
Qiana Joseph
|
Allrounder
|
Hayley Matthews
|
Batter
|
Shemaine Campbelle
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Deandra Dottin
|
Allrounder
|
Nerissa Crafton
|
Batter
|
Ashmini Munisar
|
Allrounder
|
Cherry-Ann Fraser
|
Allrounder
|
Zaida James
|
Allrounder
|
Jannillea Glasgow
|
Bowler
|
Afy Fletcher
|
Bowler
|
Shabika Gajnabi
|
Bowler
West Indies Women Team Form
The West Indies U19 Women’s T20 team has won three of their last five games with both their losses coming in India. They are unbeaten at home this season and will be looking to extend their winning run in Basseterre.
Bangladesh Women News & Player List
Bangladesh Women Player List
Nigar Sultana (c), Murshida Khatun, Fargana Hoque, Sharmin Akhter, Taj Nehar, Shorna Akter, Sobhana Mostary, Dilara Akter, Lata Mondal, Rabeya Khan, Fahima Khatun, Fariha Trisna, Nahida Akter, Sanjida Akter Meghla, Sultana Khatun, Marufa Akter
Predicted Playing XI
|
Dilara Akter
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sobhana Mostary
|
Allrounder
|
Taj Nehar
|
Batter
|
Sharmin Akhter
|
Batter
|
Nigar Sultana
|
Batter
|
Shorna Akter
|
Allrounder
|
Fahima Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Lata Mondal
|
Bowler
|
Rabeya Khan
|
Bowler
|
Sultana Khatun
|
Bowler
|
Fariha Trisna
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh have had a poor run in T20 recently with no wins in their last 8 matches. The last game that they won was back in October last year over lowly Scotland at the Women’s T20 World Cup.
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Head to Head
The two sides have faced each other six times in the history of T20 cricket. Bangladesh are yet to register a single win as West Indies have dominated in each game.
Head to Head
West Indies Women: 6
Bangladesh Women: 0
Draw: 0
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Betting Odds
West Indies’ opening batters to shine once again
The West Indies have been sensational with the bat, scoring 346 runs in just over 36 overs. The run rate they bat at is relentless and have caused Bangladesh bowlers plenty of troubles so far in the tour. The opening batters have put together two fifty-run stands in both games as compared to 15 and 19 for the visitors. We are expecting Qiana Joseph and Hayley Matthews to set a good platform once again in the final T20I game of the series.
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Wome
National teams
Warner Park in Basseterre, null
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Batters
Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s top batter
West Indies opener Hayley Matthews is in great form, averaging 39 in the last 10 matches. Against Bangladesh in the first two games, the 26-year-old has scored 87 runs, including an unbeaten 60. We are expecting her to post a big score again to sign off from the tournament.
Nigar Sultana to be Bangladesh Women’s top batter
Captain Nigar Sultana scored the first half-century by a Bangladesh batter ever against the team from the Caribbean islands in the first T20I of the 3-match series. She is the team’s leading run scorer of the series with 63 runs in two games. We’re backing the middle order batter to go big once again.
West Indies Women vs Bangladesh Women Top Bowlers
Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler
37-year-old Afy Fletcher is our pick to be the best bowler for West Indies in the final T20 of the series. The leg spinner has taken three wickets in the last two games. In the previous 10 matches, Fletcher is the team’s highest wicket-taker with 16 dismissals to her name.
Fahima Khatun to be Bangladesh Women’s top bowler
The only Bangladesh bowler to have taken wickets in both matches is our pick to be the best bowler of the match. In the first T20I, the leg spinner returned with figures of 2/15 in three overs including a maiden. The second game was better for the 32-year-old as she took 3 wickets.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
West Indies Women
- West Indies Women to Win - 1.28 (Parimatch)
- Bangladesh Women to Win - 3.70 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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