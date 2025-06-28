Facts: Worcestershire Women and Derbyshire Women met once before in the competition where Derbyshire Women won the fixture by 7 wickets.

Worcestershire Women are placed at the bottom of the North Group whereas Derbyshire Women are placed at the second place.

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Chance of Winning

Derbyshire Women had a challenging start in the current competition as they lost their first outing. However, the team bounced back with wins in the next two games. The team lost their latest outing against Yorkshire. With two wins and as many losses, the team is placed at the second place of the North group table. They have 9 points and will be looking to collect more after a win in their next game.

Worcestershire Women had a humiliating exit from the T20 Women’s County Cup 2025. They were knocked out in the first round of games after a disappointing batting display. Following the same form in this tournament, they lost all their games so far. Worcestershire Women went against Yorkshire Women as well in their last outing. With a defeat in the game, they have four losses in the tournament and are placed at the bottom of the North group table. They have no point and are desperately looking to earn a few. They will be against Derbyshire Women in the next game.

Derbyshire Women’s chance of winning: 58%

Worcestershire Women’s chance of winning: 42%

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Tips

Derbyshire Women played against Yorkshire Women in the previous game of the competition. Yorkshire Women batted first and scored 163/5 in the game. Adrianna Darlow picked 2 wickets and was the best bowler from Derbyshire. Chasing the target, Derbyshire Women bundled out for 104 runs losing the game by 59 runs. Jessica Couser was the best batter in the squad with 42 runs in the game. The rest of the batters struck out very early in the fixture. Derbyshire Women will have the upper hand in the next game against Worcestershire Women.

Worcestershire Women went against Yorkshire Women as well in their last outing. Worcestershire Women batted first and scored 104/8 in the game. The continuous lack of batting form is worrisome for the squad. It was an easy chase for Yorkshire who secured 105/3 and won the game by 7 wickets. The bowlers did not get much success. Flora Bertwistle, Jess Beach and Amy Wheeler picked a wicket each.

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Toss Prediction

At Queen’s Park, Chesterfield, the compact boundaries and fresh green grass early on give the seamers an edge with extra bounce and movement—ideal conditions for opening bowlers. Being a relatively small ground, it tends to play well in T20s once batters settle, leading to brisk scoring. Toss-winning captains in women’s T20 at this venue generally opt to bowl first, aiming to exploit the early pressure before the pitch smooths out. As the match progresses, batting becomes easier, meaning the team chasing often gains the upper hand in the latter stages.

Weather Report

Expect a warm and breezy day, with temperatures reaching around 79 °F (26 °C) and dipping to about 60 °F (16 °C) overnight. Skies will be partly sunny, offering a mix of sunshine and clouds.

Derbyshire Women Players List

Megan Pittman, Jessica Couser, Adrianna Darlow, Natasha Allen, Ella Porter, Millie Gray, Rhiannon Knowling-Davies, Harriett Parkin, Caitlin McDonald, Pagan Hardwick, Gemma Rose, Lara Shaw, Francesca Clarke

Predicted Playing XI

Megan Pittman Wicketkeeper Jessica Couser All-Rounder Adrianna Darlow (C) All-Rounder Ella Porter Batter Lara Shaw Batter Francesca Clarke Bowler Rhiannon Knowling-Davies All-Rounder Harriett Parkin All-rounder Caitlin McDonald Bowler Maria Andrews All-rounder Gemma Rose Bowler

Derbyshire Women Recent Form

The Derbyshire Women batted poorly in the last game. They bundled out for 104 runs in the last game. The team relies too much on specific players. They will have to bat better in order to win the next game.

Worcestershire Women Players List

Chloe Hill (C), Ruby Davis, Amy Wheeler, Emily Churms, Sophie Beech, Phoebe Brett, Bryony Gillgrass, Olivia Gough, Sammi Samarakoon, Clare Boycott, Charlotte Roberts, Jess Beach, Poppy Davies, Flora Bertwistle, Gwenan Davies

Predicted Playing XI

Gwen Davies Batter Clare Boycott All-Rounder Chloe Hill (C) Wicketkeeper Ruby Davis Batter Bryony Gillgrass All-Rounder Sophie Beech All-Rounder Amy Wheeler All-Rounder Emily Churms Bowler Phoebe Brett Bowler Jess Beach Bowler Flora Bertwistle Bowler

Worcestershire Women Team Form

Worcestershire Women have displayed a pattern of poor batting form. Most of their batters strike out at single digit scores. They scored 104/8 in 20 overs against Yorkshire in the last game. The team needs to work on their batting to have a chance at winning.

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Head-to-Head Record

The sides have met once recently where Derbyshire Women won the game.

Worcestershire Women won- 0

Derbyshire Women won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Betting Odds

Worcestershire Women Opening Partnership to be under XXX (1.87@Parimatch)

Worcestershire Women have not done very well in the competition. The sides have displayed signs of poor batting order. The team opens their innings with Clare Boycott and Gwenan Davies who have secured 6, 15, 35 and 18 runs before their first dismissal. In their last meeting this season, the duo secured 6 runs before Davies lost her wicket. The form of the openers look unstable. That said, Worcestershire Women will be expected to lose an early wicket in the next game.

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Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Batters

Clare Boycott to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Batter

Clare Boycott is the top batter from the side in the competition. She scored 35 runs in the last game. Despite her form, she has displayed glimpses of her true batting ability.

Jessica Couser to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Batter

Jessica Couser is a talented batter in the squad. She has scored 97 runs in 4 games and leads the batting order of the side. She scored 42 runs in the last game and was the top batter from the side. She will be expected to lead the batting innings again.

Derbyshire Women vs Worcestershire Women Top Bowlers

Flora Bertwistle to be Worcestershire Women’s Best Bowler

Flora Bertwistle is the best bowler from Worcestershire. She has picked 7 wickets in 4 games so far. She took 1 wicket in the last game. She will lead her side’s bowling order in the next game.

Maria Andrews to be Derbyshire Women’s Best Bowler

Maria Andrews was very effective in the last game. She picked 7 wickets in 4 games. She will be expected to bowl well in the next game.