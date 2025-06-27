Facts: Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1 in the last five clashes between the sides.

Siechem Madurai Panthers are placed at the 7th place of the standings right now whereas Chepauk Super Gillies are placed at the top place.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Chance of Winning

Chepauk Super Gillies, the most decorated team in the tournament’s history, are living up to their reputation this season. They remain unbeaten, having delivered dominant performances with both bat and ball in each of their outings so far. Their latest victory came against the Trichy Grand Cholas, further solidifying their form. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table with 12 points and an impressive net run rate of 1.488, CSG will aim to carry this momentum into their upcoming matches.

After a poor season last year, Siechem Madurai Panthers have failed to revive their campaign this year. The team is going through a very inconsistent form and as a result, have lost four games in the competition. Their last loss brought them down to the 7th place in the standings with four losses and two wins. They have 4 points and a net run rate of -1.404.

Siechem Madurai Panthers chance of winning: 32%

Chepauk Super Gillies chance of winning: 68%

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Odds

Chepauk Super Gillies met Trichy Grand Cholas in the last game of the competition. CSG went about their usual way to score well (178/5) in the game. Baba Aparajith scored 63 runs while Vijay Shankar knocked 59 runs in the fixture. Chasing the target, Trichy were restricted to 174/7 as Chepauk won the game by 4 runs. Prem Kumar took 3 wickets in the game and helped the side to seal the game in their favour.

Siechem Madurai Panthers were up against Trichy Grand Cholas in the last game of the competition as well. SMP batted first in the game and posted 131/7 in the fixture. Atheeq Ur Rahman posted 30 runs while Sarath Kumar remained unbeaten at 37, batting deep in the order. The rest of the batters were not much useful in the match. Chasing the target, TGC scored 137/6 to win the game by 4 wickets. Gowtham Thamarai Kannan and Karthik Meiyappan took 2 wickets each but the side did not have much to work with after they set a low target.

Match Prediction Best Odds Chepauk Super Gillies Opening Partnership to be over 20.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Siechem Madurai Panthers Opening Partnership to be under 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Chepauk Super Gillies 1.88 Bet on Parimatch

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Lyca Kovai Kings Toss Prediction

At NPR College Ground in Dindigul, the pitch typically offers a balanced contest between bat and ball. The average first innings score in T20 matches at this venue is approximately 158 runs . The surface provides early assistance to pacers, with some movement and bounce, making it favorable for seamers during the initial overs. As the game progresses, the pitch tends to slow down, and spinners can become more effective, especially in the middle overs. Given these conditions, teams winning the toss often opt to bat first, aiming to set a competitive total before the pitch becomes more challenging.

Weather Report

Expect hot and humid conditions with daytime highs around 34–36 °C (93–97 °F) and overnight lows near 26–28 °C (79–82 °F). Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy, with a strong chance of afternoon or early evening thunderstorms, common in the pre-monsoon season.

Chepauk Super Gillies Player List

Vijay Shankar, Aashiq Rehman, Arjun Murthy, Abhishek Tanwar, Baba Aparajith, N Sunil Krishna, Dinesh Raj S, Kirubakar Ravinder, Prem Kumar, Rajalingam G, RS Mokit Hariharan, Swapnil Singh, Jagadeesan Narayan, R Rajan, Akram Khan, Aushik Srinivas R, M Silambarasan, Rohith Suthar, TD Lokesh Raj

Predicted Playing XI

RS Mokit Hariharan All-rounder S Dinesh Raj Batter Baba Aparajith © All-rounder K Aashiq Batter Vijay Shankar All-rounder Rohit Suthar Bowler Narayan Jagadeesan Wicket-keeper Abhishek Tanwar All-rounder M Silambarasan Bowler Swapnil Singh Bowler J Prem Kumar Bowler

Chepauk Super Gillies Team Form

Chepauk Super Gillies have emerged as the standout team this season, dominating the competition with a perfect run. They recently notched up their sixth straight victory, continuing an unbeaten streak that firmly establishes them as the side to beat.

Siechem Madurai Panthers Player List

NS Chaturved, Shyam Sundar S, Sanjeev Kumar, Ram Arvindh, Balchander Anirudh, P Saravanan, Atheeq Ur Rahman, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, S Rajalingam, Ajay Chetan J, Ganesh S, Shankar Ganesh, Murugan Ashwin, Gowtham Thamarai Kannan, Gurjapneet Singh, Karthik Meiyappan, Deepesh D, Surya Anand S, Ayush M

Predicted Playing XI

P Saravanan Bowler NS Chaturved Batter Ram Arvindh Batter Gowtham Thamarai Kannan Bowler Atheeq Ur Rahman All-rounder Gurjapneet Singh All-rounder Murugan Ashwin Bowler Ajay Chetan Batter Sarath Kumar Batter Balchander Anirudh Batter Shankar Ganesh Wicket-keeper

Siechem Madurai Panthers Team Form

Siechem Madurai Panthers is coming from a loss in the last game. The team batted poorly in the last game and scored 131 runs in the game. They will be against Chepauk Super Gillies in the next game and will be looking to win it.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Head-to-Head Record

In the last five meetings between the sides, Chepauk Super Gillies lead the tally by 4-1 against Siechem Madurai Panthers.

Chepauk Super Gillies won- 4

Siechem Madurai Panthers won- 1

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Betting Tips

Baba Aparajith to score over 28.5 runs @ 1.81 (Parimatch)

Baba Aparajith is a strong batting presence in the team. Aparajith has been in phenomenal form this season. He has scored 77*, 41, 48*, 56, 10* & 63 runs in six games this season so far. He has 295 runs in 6 games and has a strike rate of 154.45 currently. He managed to score past the target on all the occasions and will be expected to carry on with his terrific batting form.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers T20 NPR College Ground, null Chepauk Super Gillies Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.48 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.50 Bet Now! Madurai Panthers Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 2.65 Bet Now!

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Batters

Baba Aparajith to be the top batter for Chepauk Super Gillies

Baba Aparajith is a very talented batter in the team. He has scored 77*, 41, 48* , 56, 10* and 63 runs in this season so far. With 295 runs in 6 games, he is the top batter of the squad. He will be expected to bat well in the next game.

Atheeq Ur Rahman to be the top batter for Siechem Madurai Panthers

Atheeq Ur Rahman has scored 146 runs in 6 games. He averages at 26.83 so far in the competition. He smashed 30 runs in the last game. He will be looking to strike hard in the next game as well.

Chepauk Super Gillies vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Top Bowlers

Abhishek Tanwar to be the top bowler for Chepauk Super Gillies

Abhishek Tanwar is the team’s top bowler with 12 wickets in 6 games. He will be expected to lead the bowling order in the next game.

Murugan Ashwin to be the top bowler for Siechem Madurai Panthers

M Ashwin will lead the bowling order of the team this season. He took a total of 4 wickets in 6 games. He will be expected to pick many wickets in the next game.