Facts: West Indies Women won the first 9 matches played between the two teams with South Africa’s first win coming 7 years after the first encounter.

South Africa’s Tazmin Brits, 98*, and West Indies’ Jahzara Claxton, 3/39, put up their career best performances in the first T20I.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

West Indies women would have hoped that the shortest format of the sport would have provided them some solace after a narrow 2-1 defeat to South Africa women in the ODI series. However, they were handed a drubbing in the first T20I by the visitors. Jahzara Claxton, with 3 wickets, and Jannillea Glasgow, with an unbeaten fifty, were the only positives for the hosts in the opening match.

Opening batter Tazmin Brits scored a career best 98 in the first T20I in South Africa women’s tour of West Indies. They set an imposing target of 184 for the hosts, who ended up falling 50 runs short despite a late cameo by Glasgow. The visitors look full of confidence and are expected to close the series with a win in Barbados.

West Indies Women Chance of Winning - 25%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 75%

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The only bowlers to take more than one wicket in the opening match were medium pacers with Marizanne Kapp (2) and Jahzara Claxton (3). Brits and Glasgow showed the potential of the pitch for the batters with half centuries. If the batters can navigate the quicks, Cave Hill could turn into a runfest and we’re expecting them to do so in the second game.

We have our eye on both teams’ openers and are backing Laura Wolvaardt, Tazmin Brits, Hayley Matthews, and Qiana Joseph to give their respective teams a good platform to build on. We would be very surprised if we see less than two of them post big scores.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women to score more than 39.5 runs in the powerplay 1.68 Bet on Melbet South Africa Women to hit more fours in the match 1.50 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women to score more than 4 runs in the first over 1.50 Bet on Melbet

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I was the first women’s match that the Three Ws Oval in Cave Hill, Barbados hosted. The pitch held together well to support the batters as South Africa exemplified with a total of 183. West Indies had put the visitors to bat to take advantage of the pitch conditions in the second inning, but failed to do so. However, we still feel that captains will opt to bowl first and be aware of the target to chase.

Weather Report

The weather is likely to play spoilsport in the match with rain expected throughout the day and heavy winds blowing through. The most hopeful scenario seems like a rain-interrupted game with reduced overs to see a result.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Realeanna Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shawnisha Hector

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Allrounder Hayley Matthews Allrounder Realeanna Grimmond Allrounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicketkeeper Chinelle Henry Allrounder Shabika Gajnabi Bowler Jannillea Glasgow Allrounder Aaliyah Alleyne Allrounder Jahzara Claxton Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

In their last 5 games, West Indies women have won just once - a win at home against Bangladesh. Their tour of England saw them return home with a 0-3 series defeat while home comfort eluded them in the first game against South Africa.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Miane Smit, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Karabo Meso, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Miane Smit Allrounder Chloe Tryon Allrounder Annerie Dercksen Allrounder Karabo Meso Wicketkeeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The win in the first T20I was the first win by the Proteas in their last five games. The run of four losses started in the final of the T20 World Cup post which they suffered a home whitewash against England.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

South Africa Women lost the first nine games they played against West Indies. While the team from the Caribbean haven’t managed a win against the Proteas since 2021, they hold a dominant 14-9 record in head-to-head matches between the two teams.

Head to Head

West Indies Women: 14

South Africa Women: 9

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Both teams’ openers to shine in the second T20I

The first T20I saw West Indies women’s openers score 18 runs while the South African women put together just 6 runs before losing their first wicket. However, Tazmin Brits and Laura Wolvaardt are one of the most fearsome duos in women’s cricket, with 1627 runs under their belt in 44 games as the opening pair. While the hosts have lost trusted Stafanie Taylor due to injury, Qiana Joseph is more than capable of filling in and supporting Hayley Matthews at the top of the order. With a better understanding of the pitch and the conditions, we’re expecting both teams’ openers to perform well in the match.

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies Women’s top batter

West Indies women’s star batter Hayley Matthews may have failed to perform in the first game, but that was a rarity for the opener. She has scored 391 runs in the last nine games at an average of over 65. She was her team’s top scorer in the 3-match ODI series with 104 runs and the team will be hoping she can provide the magic touch and prevent the third game from being a dead rubber.

Tazmin Brits to be South Africa Women’s top batter

The opener was the star of the show in the first T20I, opening the innings and staying unbeaten on 98. With this knock, she became the leading run scorer in recent games with 300 runs in nine games. With a career best T20I score under her belt, we wouldn’t put it past her to repeat her heroics once again in Cave Hill.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Jahzara Claxton to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

Teenage sensation Jahzara Claxton was a breath of fresh air in the first game. Playing in her second ever T20 international, the 19-year-old medium pacer broke through the top order and returned with figures of 3/39. Claxton’s pace and use of the conditions flummoxed the visitors, who will be wary of her in the second match.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

24-year-old spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba is our pick to be the best South African bowler in the game. She was economical in the first game, conceding just 18 runs while picking up a wicket in her quota of 4 overs. The left-armer comes into the match with 13 wickets in her previous 9 matches and will be eager to add to that tally.