Facts: West Indies women’s win in Cave Hill in Barbados on 22nd June, 2025 was their first over South Africa women since 2021.

The top 3 run scores in T20 matches involving the two teams are all West Indies batters - Deandra Dottin, Stafanie Taylor, and Hayley Matthews - with South African skipper Laura Wolvaardt sitting three runs behind the third spot.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Chance of Winning

The West Indies women put in the grunt work in the second T20I and were richly rewarded for it. After a humbling in the first game, the hosts executed a meticulously crafted strategy by opting to bowl first and restricting the opposition batters. They paced the chase perfectly with the captain Hayley Matthews leading from the front.

South Africa women were taken aback by the confident performance of the home side in all aspects of the game. They could be forgiven for taking the hosts lightly after a dominant win in the first match. However, the Proteas were second best in all departments, leading to the series being taken to the decider. It is finely balanced and we’re expecting a closely contested encounter in the final game.

West Indies Women Chance of Winning - 31%

South Africa Women Chance of Winning - 69%

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Only once in the last five games between West Indies and South Africa have we seen the score go above 150. The average score in that period, if we exclude the 183 by South Africa from the opening game of the series, has been 115 runs. We’re going with recent history and expecting the teams to score fewer than 150 once again.

While we’re backing the bowlers to do well, we feel that Hayley Matthews will go big the game. The West Indies opener led the chase for the hosts in the second game and averages over 90 in the last 9 games. It would be a surprise if she got out early.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies Women to score more than 39.5 runs in the powerplay 1.68 Bet on Melbet South Africa Women to hit more fours in the match 1.50 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Women to score more than 4 runs in the first over 1.50 Bet on Melbet

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Match Toss Prediction

Both games that have been played in the T20I series so far have seen West Indies win the toss and opt to field first. While the visitors were dominant with the bat in the first game, largely driven by Tazmin Brits, the hosts easily chased down the target in the second game. We’re expecting both teams’ captains to want to bowl first after winning the toss.

Weather Report

The players are in for extremely windy conditions, which may make it tough to keep control of the ball. The temperature is expected to be in the range of 25 and 30 degrees celsius while there’s a 20-30% chance of rain during the match hours.

West Indies Women News & Player List

West Indies Women Player List

Hayley Matthews (c), Realeanna Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Aaliyah Alleyne, Jannillea Glasgow, Ashmini Munisar, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Jahzara Claxton, Afy Fletcher, Karishma Ramharack, Shawnisha Hector

Predicted Playing XI

Qiana Joseph Allrounder Hayley Matthews Allrounder Realeanna Grimmond Allrounder Shemaine Campbelle Wicketkeeper Chinelle Henry Allrounder Shawnisha Hector Bowler Jannillea Glasgow Allrounder Aaliyah Alleyne Allrounder Jahzara Claxton Bowler Afy Fletcher Bowler Karishma Ramharack Bowler

West Indies Women Team Form

West Indies women won for the first time in five games when they defeated the Proteas by 6 wickets. Prior to that, they had lost to the same opposition in the first match of the series while they came into the series on the back of a 0-3 loss away to England.

South Africa Women News & Player List

South Africa Women Player List

Laura Wolvaardt (c), Nadine de Klerk, Nondumiso Shangase, Annerie Dercksen, Miane Smit, Sune Luus, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Tazmin Brits, Sinalo Jafta, Karabo Meso, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Ayanda Hlubi, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune

Predicted Playing XI

Laura Wolvaardt Batter Tazmin Brits Batter Marizanne Kapp Allrounder Nadine de Klerk Allrounder Miane Smit Allrounder Chloe Tryon Allrounder Annerie Dercksen Allrounder Karabo Meso Wicketkeeper Masabata Klaas Bowler Nonkululeko Mlaba Bowler Ayabonga Khaka Bowler

South Africa Women Team Form

The finalists of the women’s T20 World Cup haven’t had a great run since the dream run, where they stuttered at the final hurdle. The South African women have won just once in their previous five games, a run of a 0-3 loss at home to England while also losing their most recent match of the ongoing tour.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Head to Head

West Indies women restored a 6-game advantage over South Africa women with a win in the second game of the 3-match T20I series in Barbados. This was their first win over the Proteas in four years.

Head to Head

West Indies Women: 15

South Africa Women: 9

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Betting Odds

Expect wickets in the powerplay overs

West Indies women avoided losing a wicket in the powerplay overs in their successful chase of 114 in the second T20I. However, in the match before they had lost three of their batters in the opening six overs. Despite contrasting performances in the two games of the series so far, South Africa women lost two wickets in each of the games. Hence, we’re expecting the powerplay overs to see a total of 3 or more wickets combined.

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West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Top Batters

Hayley Matthews to be West Indies women’s top batter

27-year-old opening batter Hayley Matthews put the ghosts of the first T20I behind her in style by scoring an unbeaten 63 in the second game. The knock took her average to 90.6 in the previous 9 games, where she has scored 453 runs. In the absence of Stafanie Taylor, the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs fall on Matthews’ able shoulders.

Laura Wolvaardt to be South Africa Women’s top batter

The team captain was looking in good touch in the second T20I, smashing two fours en route to a run-a-ball 16 before losing her wicket to Jahzara Claxton. The 26-year-old opener lost her wicket early in the first game, too, but there is no denying her talent. Laura Wolvaardt has a stellar record against West Indies women, having scored 316 runs in 12 games at an average of over 45 and we’re expecting her to rediscover her form sooner rather than later.

West Indies Women vs South Africa Women Top Bowlers

Afy Fletcher to be West Indies Women’s top bowler

Experienced spinner Afy Fletcher spun a web around the South African top order in the second game, getting the wickets of in-form batters, Tazmin Brits and Nadine de Klerk. The 38-year-old leg-spinner returned with figures of 2/13 in her quota of 4 overs and will be eager to help her team seal the series win with yet another impressive spell.

Nonkululeko Mlaba to be South Africa Women’s top bowler

The pitch supported spin bowling in the second game as exemplified not just by Fletcher, but also by South Africa’s 24-year-old spinner Nonkululeko Mlaba. The southpaw built on her economical spell of 1/18 in the first game with figures of 2/17 to give the team some home in the middle overs. We’re expecting her to be at her lethal best in the third and final T20I as well.