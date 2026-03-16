Facts: In his T20 career, Rashid Khan has taken 681 wickets at an average of 18.34

A T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.80

In the last two games, Zardan scored 57* and 52 respectively to help Afghanistan clinch the series

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe desparately need someone beyond Sikandar Raza to do some magic. They are severely depleted of some oxygen to perform better in the shortest format of the game, with Brian Bennett, Dion Myers, and Brendan Taylor not being as good as they should have been.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan sit at the contrasting end of the spectrum. A solid batting line-up at the top, led by the impeccable duo of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, followed by Rashid Khan’s magic with the ball ensures Afghanistan hold the key. The likes of Sediqullah Atal and Darwish Rasooli adds strength to the overall business.

ZIM’s chance of winning is 22%

AFG’s chance of winning is 78%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Bet big on Ibrahim Zadran. He’s one of the most consistent players in the Afghanistan line-up, scoring runs every time the side need him to step up. You can’t not bet a significant amount on Rashid Khan for he knows how to deliver without too much of an effort. Rahmanullah Gurbaz continues to deliver big-time with the bat, and hence, you really need to put some money on him too.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 74 matches, where batters have scored at an average of 23.22 at a run-rate of 7.72. The batting first teams have won 39 matches, whereas the chasing sides have won 33 games.

Weather Report

There is a 12% chance of precipitation during the third T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Harare.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Brian Bennett Batter Brandon Taylor Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tony Munyonga Batter Tashinga Musekiwa All-rounder Brad Evans Bowler Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe came into the series, having won all games, including the final, of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025. But they suffered two consecutive losses to Afghanistan to concede the series.

Afghanistan Player List

Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Wafiullah Tarakhil Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Abdullah Ahmadzai Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Bashir Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost their last T20I series 3-0 to Bangladesh but came back to winning ways by beating Zimbabwe in consecutive games to take a 2-0 series lead.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan have a stunning dominating record against Zimbabwe, winning 18 out of the 20 head-to-head encounters.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

With Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan boast a stunning top order capable of delivering the goods with the bat. Since January 2022, they’ve averaged 55 runs in the first six overs of an innings. Even in the first game of the series, Afghanistan’s openers managed 63 runs in the powerplay, making another strong start feel almost inevitable at this point.

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza cotninues to shine both with bat and ball, and once again, he will have to bear the responsibility of delivering for the side in the final T20I. In the shortest format of the game,Raza has amassed 6410 runs at an average of 25.53.In the second game, he once again was the highest run-scorer for the side, scoring a valiant 37. So you can trust him to deliver once again.

Ibrahim Zardan to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Ibrahim Zardan’s penchant for runs in the shortest format of the game is unparalleled. He has 3266 runs in T20s at an average of 30.81, with one century and 25 half-centuries to boost. In the last two games, he scored 57* and 52 respectively to help Afghanistan clinch the series. So he is a trusted bet at this juncture.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza is a legend of Zimbabwe cricket - and for all the right reasons. A true T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format at an average of 26.80. On the international circuit, he has 99 wickets at an average of 22.18, making him a standout performer. So, what are you waiting for?

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

There is no more reliable player in the shortest format of the game than Rashid Khan. In his career, Rashid has taken 681 wickets - a figure no one in world cricket even comes close to. His average of 18.34 is nothing short of legendary. So, wait no longer and place the bet.