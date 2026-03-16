Facts: In his T20 career, Rashid Khan has taken 678 wickets at an average of 18.39

A T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.03

Sediqullah Atal has scored 283 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 35.38

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sikandar Raza has been the heartbeat of Zimbabwe cricket over the years, and now, as the leader of the side, he has made that influence truly remarkable. He’s received strong support from Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani, who together have helped keep the African nation in competitive shape.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan know how to go deep - both with bat and ball. Their batting will be led by Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Sediqullah Atal, while the trio of Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Azmatullah Omarzai will leave no stone unturned to make an impact with the ball.

ZIM’s chance of winning is 27%

AFG’s chance of winning is 73%

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

Bet on Sikandar Raza. The Zimbabwe skipper has been one of the most consistent all-rounders in world cricket at the moment and betting on him wouldn’t be a bad idea. Can you really leave out Rashid Khan? Same way, a lot of money can be made from Blessing Muzarabani. So keep a separate fund for him too.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 72 matches, where batters have scored at an average of 23.22 at a run-rate of 7.72. The batting first teams have won 37 matches whereas the chasing sides have won 33 games.

Weather Report

There is an 18% chance of precipitation during the match between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in the first T20I.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-Keeper Brian Bennett Batter Dion Myers Batter Sikandar Raza Batter Ryan Burl All-rounder Tony Munyonga Batter Tashinga Musekiwa All-rounder Brad Evans Bowler Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe are coming into the tournament, having won all games, including the final, of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025.

Afghanistan Player List

Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Wafiullah Tarakhil Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Abdullah Ahmadzai Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Bashir Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost their last T20I series 3-0 to Bangladesh and are aiming for a redemption in the upcoming series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan have a stunning dominating record against Zimbabwe, winning 16 out of the 18 head-to-head encounters.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In the form of Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan have a stunning top-order, which can deliver the goods with the bat. As a matter of fact, since January 2022, Afghanistan have scored an average of 54 runs in the first six overs of the innings, laying bare a kind of foundation every team strives for. So what are you waiting for?

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Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s best batter (Parimatch)

Brian Bennett is the most sorted batter for Zimbabwe at this moment, having scored 482 runs in the last 10 matches at an average of 48.2 at a strike rate of 172.75. In his T20I career, Bennett has managed 1368 runs at an average of 31.81 with a strike rate of 147.57. So trust the Mountaineers all-rounder to deliver once again for the African nation.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sediqullah Atal has scored 283 runs in his last nine matches at an average of 35.38, making him one of the most important players for Afghanistan as far as batting is concerned. Despite the presence of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, Atal turned out to be one of the most important players for the side in the Bangladesh side and in all likelihood, it shall continue.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza is a legend of Zimbabwe cricket and for all good reasons. A T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 200 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 27.03. On the international circuit, he has taken 96 wickets at an average of 22.66, which makes him a stand-out performer. So what are you waiting for?

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Rashid Khan is not just Afghanistan's first global superstar, but one of the biggest T20 superstars of all-time. Just a cursory glance at his T20 records, and you’ll know why. In his T20 career, Rashid has taken 678 wickets, no one even comes close. His average of 18.39 is legendary. So wait no longer and place the bet.