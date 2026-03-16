Facts: In his T20 career, Rashid Khan has taken 678 wickets at an average of 18.39

A T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format of the game at an average of 26.72

Sediqullah Atal has scored 308 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.5

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Chance of Winning

Sikandar Raza is the biggest star in Zimbabwe cricket at the moment and he’s proving it both with bat and ball, ensuring a kind of transition that could steer them for a long time. He would require better support from Dion Myers, Ryan Burl, Richard Ngarava, and Blessing Muzarabani in order to cast a shadow on Afghanistan, who are too good on their days in the shortest format of the game.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan go deep - both with bat and ball. With Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Sediqullah Atal delivering the goods with the bat, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, and Azmatullah Omarzai will leave no stone unturned to make an impact with the ball. They showed the impact in the first game already and will be eager to close the deal in the second match in Harare.

ZIM’s chance of winning is 21%

AFG’s chance of winning is 79%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Tips

There has to be a bet on Rashid Khan. This doesn’t require a justification, does it? You can keep a big amount separate for Rahmanullah Gurbaz, whose ability to score quick runs is well documented. What about Azmatullah Omarzai? You can’t ignore him either. From the Zimbabwean side, a bet on Sikandar Raza goes without saying.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Match Toss Prediction

The Harare Sports Club has hosted 73 matches, where batters have scored at an average of 23.22 at a run-rate of 7.72. The batting first teams have won 38 matches, whereas the chasing sides have won 33 games.

Weather Report

There is a 16% chance of precipitation during the second T20I between Zimbabwe and Afghanistan in Harare.

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Graeme Cremer, Brad Evans, Clive Madande, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Brendan Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Batter Brian Bennett Batter Brandon Taylor Wicket-Keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Ryan Burl All-rounder Tony Munyonga Batter Tashinga Musekiwa All-rounder Brad Evans Bowler Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe came into the series, having won all games, including the final, of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Africa Regional Final 2025. But they suffered a comprehensive loss in the first T20I against Afghanistan.

Afghanistan Player List

Sediqullah Atal, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Wafiullah Tarakhil, Darwish Rasooli, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan (c), Abdullah Ahmadzai, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bashir Ahmad, Fareed Ahmad Malik, Sharafuddin Ashraf, Mohammad Ishaq

Predicted Playing XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Wicket-Keeper Ibrahim Zadran Batter Sediqullah Atal Batter Wafiullah Tarakhil Batter Darwish Rasooli Batter Azmatullah Omarzai All-rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Rashid Khan All-rounder Abdullah Ahmadzai Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Bashir Ahmad Bowler

Afghanistan Team Form

Afghanistan lost their last T20I series 3-0 to Bangladesh but came back to winning ways by beating Zimbabwe in the first encounter of the three-match T20I series.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Head-To-Head

Afghanistan have a stunning dominating record against Zimbabwe, winning 17 out of the 19 head-to-head encounters.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Betting Odds

Afghanistan to have a good batting powerplay (Parimatch)

In Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, and Sediqullah Atal, Afghanistan have a stunning top order capable of delivering the goods with the bat. In fact, since January 2022, they’ve averaged 55 runs in the first six overs of an innings. Even in the first game of the series, Afghanistan openers managed to score 63 runs in the first six overs, so the inevitablity seems more plausible at the moment.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan T20i Harare Sports Club, Harare Zimbabwe Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.28 Bet Now! Afghanistan Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 3.765 Bet Now!

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s best batter (Parimatch)

Brian Bennett is the most dependable batter for Zimbabwe at the moment, having scored 506 runs in his last 11 matches at an average of 46 and a strike rate of 172.75. In his T20I career, Bennett has accumulated 1,392 runs at an average of 31.63 and a strike rate of 147.57. So, trust the Mountaineers all-rounder to deliver once again for the African nation.

Sediqullah Atal to be Afghanistan’s best batter (Parimatch)

Sediqullah Atal has scored 308 runs in his last 10 matches at an average of 38.5, making him one of Afghanistan’s most important players with the bat. Despite the presence of Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran, Atal emerged as a key performer for the side during the Bangladesh series, and in all likelihood, that form should continue.

Zimbabwe vs Afghanistan Best Bowlers

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s best bowler (Parimatch)

Sikandar Raza is a legend of Zimbabwe cricket - and for all the right reasons. A true T20 globetrotter, Raza has taken 203 wickets in the shortest format at an average of 26.72. On the international circuit, he has 99 wickets at an average of 22.18, making him a standout performer. So, what are you waiting for?

Rashid Khan to be Afghanistan’s best bowler (Parimatch)

You know this is gonna happen and it shall definitely happen. A quick glance at Rashid Khan’s T20 record tells you why. In his career, Rashid has taken 678 wickets - a figure no one in world cricket even comes close to. His average of 18.39 is nothing short of legendary. So, wait no longer and place the bet.