Facts: Only Craig Ervine and Paul Stirling have scored over 300 runs in matches involving Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Mark Adair, with 24 wickets, is the leading wicket-taker in matches between the two teams. The next highest are Ryan Burl and Richard Ngarava, who are 9 dismissals behind

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Having lost the only Test match of the series, Zimbabwe came back strongly to win the ODI series 2-1, putting up a commanding performance in the decider. They will be flowing with confidence after a dominating win and will be looking to exact revenge on the Irish, who had defeated them 2-1 at the Harare Sports Club back in December 2023.

Ireland ended up second best in both departments in the third and deciding ODI of the 3-match series as the hosts handed them a 9-wicket defeat. The visitors, however, need to only look at the last time they travelled to Zimbabwe when they came from behind to win the T20I series 2-1.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 56%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 44%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Only once has a team managed to score over 150 runs in the last three T20Is played at the Harare Sports Club. The ODI series, too, saw scores below 250 in all but one inning. We’re expecting a mid to low scoring match to kick off the T20 series. We’re expecting the bowlers to shine and plenty of wickets to fall in Harare. The previous 3 games saw an average of 15 wickets fall at the venue and we would not be surprised to see that total matched or even surpassed.

One player who we’re backing to go big in the match is Paul Stirling. Team Ireland’s captain averages over 40 against Zimbabwe and is the leading run scorer in matches between the two sides. We’re backing him to surpass Parimatch’s target of 19.5 runs with ease and are tempted to go with odds of 1.83 on the platform for him to do so.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to score over 39.6 runs in the first 6 overs 1.40 Bet on Batery Ireland to have the better opening partnership 1.83 Bet on Parimatch A fifty to be scored in the match 1.30 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The previous two series, which saw 6 matches played out, were held in Harare. All of the games saw teams that bowled first end up on the winning side. Historically, the ground favours teams batting first, but all of the matches involving Zimbabwe and Ireland have been won by teams that chased the target. Hence, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

The temperature in Harare is forecast to be between 18 and 22 degrees celsius during match hours. However, a big cloud, literally, hangs over the match with around 35% chance of rain on the day.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Dion Myers Batter Brian Bennett Allrounder Ryan Burl Allrounder Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Johnathan Campbell Allrounder Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have won two of their previous five T20I games. They have not managed to win a single series in over two years with their last successful series coming against Ireland at home in January 2023.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Predicted Playing XI

Gareth Delany Allrounder Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Mark Adair Allrounder Graham Hume Allrounder Barry McCarthy Bowler Matthew Humphreys Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland, in this format, won their most recent game against South Africa to finish the 2-game T20I series on level pegging. That was their only victory in the last 5 matches. They won both their most recent matches against Zimbabwe, however.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe trail Ireland in the head-to-head record between the two teams in the shortest format of the game. The European nation had won the first two games played between the sides with the Zimbabweans tying the overall score at 6-games a piece in January 2023. The most recent series between the two teams saw Ireland win 2-1 in Harare and take the lead in the overall record in games involving the two teams.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 7

Ireland: 8

Draw: 1

No Result: 3

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Team Ireland to have the better opening partnership

Historically in T20 cricket, Ireland have fared much better than Zimbabwe for the opening wicket. The highest score that Zimbabwe have managed against the Irish is a paltry 35 in 15 matches. In contrast, Ireland have four fifty-plus scores, averaging nearly 33 runs for the first wicket. Just thrice in matches between the two teams have Zimbabwe posted a higher score for the first wicket as compared to Ireland. Hence, we’re backing the visitors to have a better return for the first wicket.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

The top scorer of the ODI series, Brian Bennett, is our pick to be the best batsman for Zimbabwe in the first T20I. The 21-year-old has played 27 T20Is, averaging just over 26 runs per match. He comes into the match in good form and we’re expecting the top order batter to be the team’s best batsman.

Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s top batsman

Paul Stirling is Ireland’s leading run scorer in T20 cricket with 3655 runs in 147 matches. His T20I average of 27.10 shoots up to above 40 in games against Zimbabwe. The 34-year-old scored a fifty in his last T20I and was also his team’s highest run scorer in the recently concluded 3-match ODI series with 130 runs.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Zimbabwe’s left arm medium pacer, Richard Ngarava, was one of three bowlers to finish the 3-match ODI series with 6 dismissals to their name. Ireland are his favourite opponents with the 27-year-old picking up 13 wickets in 12 matches against the Irish. We’re expecting Ngarava to be among the wickets in Harare.

Mark Adair to be Ireland’s top bowler

Medium pacer Mark Adair finished joint-top of the bowling charts in the ODI series with 6 wickets in three games. We need to go back to December 2023 to find a match where he returned empty-handed, a run of 14 games with at least a wicket. The 28-year-old is our pick to be the best bowler from the visiting side in the match.