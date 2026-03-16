ZIM vs IRE- Match Prediction, Odds and Tips –T20I match, 23 Feb
ZIM
48%
Chance of Winning
IRL
52%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Craig Ervine and Paul Stirling are the only two players who have scored over 300 runs in matches involving Zimbabwe and Ireland.
- Sikander Raza needs just 153 runs to become the first Zimbabwe player to cross 2500 runs in T20I cricket.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning
The first match was reduced to a 9-over game with rain interrupting play. Zimbabwe batted their 9 overs and had Ryan Burl to thank for managing to reach 77 after losing 5 wickets. The bowlers weren’t tested as the rain picked up pace and the match was called off after the hosts’ batting.
Ireland bowled really well with their pacers coming to the fore. Josh Little and Craig Young took 2 wickets each in their quota of 2 overs each while Graham Hume also helped himself to a wicket. Their batters will rue the rain as they had a good chance of chasing the target down in the rain-interrupted game.
- Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 48%
- Ireland Chance of Winning - 52%
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The 9 overs bowled in the first T20I gave a glimpse of how the pitch favours the bowlers, especially the pacers. Interestingly, the three previous T20Is played at the venue saw only one 150+ score in six innings. Hence, we’re not expecting a high-scoring game even if rain doesn’t shorten play. Odds of 1.85 on Batery for the aggregate score of under 299 seem pretty tempting to us.
We’re backing pedigree over form in the second T20I of the series and picking Ireland captain Paul Stirling to go big in the match. The experienced batter averages over 40 against Zimbabwe and we feel he will go big in the game, scoring over 20 runs at least.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe to hit under 4.5 sixes
Ireland to smash more fours
Under 298.5 runs to be scored in the match
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction
The first T20I saw Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first. With rain likely to feature in Harare, teams will want to make the most of the reduced play and will want to bowl first. With all of the games featuring the two teams being won by teams chasing, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first.
Weather Report
There is a lower chance of rain in Harare than in the first T20I, but we’re still expecting a bit of a downpour. The temperature is forecast to be between 17 and 20 degrees celsius in Harare which is likely to be very humid.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Brian Bennett
|
Allrounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
Allrounder
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Allrounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Allrounder
|
Tony Munyonga
|
Allrounder
|
Tashinga Musekiwa
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe lost the last two matches that saw a result with both their losses coming against Afghanistan at home. They had won two out of four games prior to that, all at home.
Ireland News & Player List
Ireland Player List
Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White
Predicted Playing XI
|
Neil Rock
|
Batter
|
Gareth Delany
|
Allrounder
|
Paul Stirling
|
Allrounder
|
Curtis Campher
|
Allrounder
|
Harry Tector
|
Batter
|
Lorcan Tucker
|
Wicketkeeper
|
George Dockrell
|
Allrounder
|
Graham Hume
|
Allrounder
|
Ben White
|
Bowler
|
Craig Young
|
Bowler
|
Josh Little
|
Bowler
Ireland Team Form
Ireland have only won once in the last five games, an impressive win over South Africa, which saw them end the 2-game T20I series level at 1-1. Interestingly, two of their last five games have been abandoned due to inclement weather.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head
The washout in the first match means that Ireland still leads Zimbabwe in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. This was the fourth time a match involving the two teams didn’t see a result.
Head to Head
Zimbabwe: 7
Ireland: 8
Draw: 1
No Result: 4
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds
Team Ireland to have the better opening partnership
Ireland have had a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe in T20I matches involving the two teams. In 15 games, Ireland have had four stands of fifty-plus scores while the highest that the hosts for the match have mustered has been 35. Hence, we’re backing the visitors to have a better return for the first wicket in Harare.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman
Brian Bennett failed to get going in the first T20I, which was later abandoned due to rain. The 21-year-old, however, comes into the match in good touch, having topped the run-scoring charts in the ODI series. We’re backing him to go big against Ireland in the shortest format of the game.
Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s top batsman
Paul Stirling’s T20 average of 27.1 goes above 40 when we filter it by matches against Zimbabwe. He is the team’s leading run scorer, having put together 3655 runs. The experienced batter was the team’s highest scorer in the ODI series with 130 runs and we’re expecting him to be Ireland’s top scorer in the T20Is as well.
Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Richard Ngarava didn’t get a chance to try his hand with the ball in the first T20I as the match was abandoned after Zimbabwe’s batting. The 27-year-old comes into the T20I series as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series with 6 dismissals to his name. We’re expecting him to trouble the Irish batters in Harare.
Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler
Medium pacer Josh Little, despite a rain-interrupted first inning, returned with figures of 2-1-8-2 in the first T20I. The 25-year-old loves bowling against Zimbabwe, taking 18 dismissals in just 10 innings. He’s our pick to be Ireland’s top bowler in the second T20I.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Ireland
- Zimbabwe to Win - 1.91 (Parimatch)
- Ireland to Win - 1.85 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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