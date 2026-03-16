Facts: Craig Ervine and Paul Stirling are the only two players who have scored over 300 runs in matches involving Zimbabwe and Ireland.

Sikander Raza needs just 153 runs to become the first Zimbabwe player to cross 2500 runs in T20I cricket.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

The first match was reduced to a 9-over game with rain interrupting play. Zimbabwe batted their 9 overs and had Ryan Burl to thank for managing to reach 77 after losing 5 wickets. The bowlers weren’t tested as the rain picked up pace and the match was called off after the hosts’ batting.

Ireland bowled really well with their pacers coming to the fore. Josh Little and Craig Young took 2 wickets each in their quota of 2 overs each while Graham Hume also helped himself to a wicket. Their batters will rue the rain as they had a good chance of chasing the target down in the rain-interrupted game.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 48%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 52%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The 9 overs bowled in the first T20I gave a glimpse of how the pitch favours the bowlers, especially the pacers. Interestingly, the three previous T20Is played at the venue saw only one 150+ score in six innings. Hence, we’re not expecting a high-scoring game even if rain doesn’t shorten play. Odds of 1.85 on Batery for the aggregate score of under 299 seem pretty tempting to us.

We’re backing pedigree over form in the second T20I of the series and picking Ireland captain Paul Stirling to go big in the match. The experienced batter averages over 40 against Zimbabwe and we feel he will go big in the game, scoring over 20 runs at least.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to hit under 4.5 sixes 1.62 Bet on Batery Ireland to smash more fours 1.95 Bet on Parimatch Under 298.5 runs to be scored in the match 1.85 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The first T20I saw Ireland win the toss and opt to bowl first. With rain likely to feature in Harare, teams will want to make the most of the reduced play and will want to bowl first. With all of the games featuring the two teams being won by teams chasing, we’re expecting the captain that wins the toss to opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

There is a lower chance of rain in Harare than in the first T20I, but we’re still expecting a bit of a downpour. The temperature is forecast to be between 17 and 20 degrees celsius in Harare which is likely to be very humid.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Brian Bennett Allrounder Ryan Burl Allrounder Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Tony Munyonga Allrounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe lost the last two matches that saw a result with both their losses coming against Afghanistan at home. They had won two out of four games prior to that, all at home.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Predicted Playing XI

Neil Rock Batter Gareth Delany Allrounder Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Graham Hume Allrounder Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Ireland have only won once in the last five games, an impressive win over South Africa, which saw them end the 2-game T20I series level at 1-1. Interestingly, two of their last five games have been abandoned due to inclement weather.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

The washout in the first match means that Ireland still leads Zimbabwe in the head-to-head record in ODI cricket. This was the fourth time a match involving the two teams didn’t see a result.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 7

Ireland: 8

Draw: 1

No Result: 4

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Team Ireland to have the better opening partnership

Ireland have had a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe in T20I matches involving the two teams. In 15 games, Ireland have had four stands of fifty-plus scores while the highest that the hosts for the match have mustered has been 35. Hence, we’re backing the visitors to have a better return for the first wicket in Harare.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Brian Bennett failed to get going in the first T20I, which was later abandoned due to rain. The 21-year-old, however, comes into the match in good touch, having topped the run-scoring charts in the ODI series. We’re backing him to go big against Ireland in the shortest format of the game.

Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s top batsman

Paul Stirling’s T20 average of 27.1 goes above 40 when we filter it by matches against Zimbabwe. He is the team’s leading run scorer, having put together 3655 runs. The experienced batter was the team’s highest scorer in the ODI series with 130 runs and we’re expecting him to be Ireland’s top scorer in the T20Is as well.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Richard Ngarava didn’t get a chance to try his hand with the ball in the first T20I as the match was abandoned after Zimbabwe’s batting. The 27-year-old comes into the T20I series as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the ODI series with 6 dismissals to his name. We’re expecting him to trouble the Irish batters in Harare.

Josh Little to be Ireland’s top bowler

Medium pacer Josh Little, despite a rain-interrupted first inning, returned with figures of 2-1-8-2 in the first T20I. The 25-year-old loves bowling against Zimbabwe, taking 18 dismissals in just 10 innings. He’s our pick to be Ireland’s top bowler in the second T20I.