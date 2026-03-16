Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Prediction ZIM 55 % Chance of Winning IRL 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.80 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.7 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.703 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland’s tour of Zimbabwe ends with the final T20I game set to take place in Harare on Tuesday. The match is scheduled to be played at the Harare Sports Club from 10:00 PM IST on 25th February.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe won the second T20I in a closely-contested match after seeing the first game wash out due to rain. The hosts restricted the Irish to 137 after Trevor Gwandu struck in the latter half of the innings. They lost early wickets but their tail wagged to close out the win and ensure that they won’t lose the series.

Ireland began both the innings well, reaching 99/3 in 13.2 overs while sending the top three of Zimbabwe’s batters back to the pavilion with the score at just 14 runs. The next phase of both innings is where they lost the game, failing to build on the start given to them by the top order while letting the hosts’ middle order take the game away from them. They’ll be eager to make amends in the final game of the tour.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 55%

Ireland Chance of Winning - 45%

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The 9 overs of the first match and the second game highlighted that the pitch at the Harare Sports Club favours pace bowlers. The slow bowlers haven’t been as successful while the batters need to bat out of their skins to post big scores. Hence, we’re not expecting a high-scoring game.

We’re backing odds of 1.94 on Parimatch to see more than 14.5 wickets to fall in the game. The second T20I saw 15 wickets fall while the first match saw 5 wickets in just 9 overs. We are also not expecting any batsman to score over 60.5 runs in the game. There has been only one instance of a batsman surpassing that total since February 2023. You can get in on that prediction on Batery at odds of 1.85.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to score under 6.5 runs in the first over 1.67 Bet on Batery Ireland to have a better opening partnership 1.80 Bet on Batery Sikandar Raza to score over 18.5 runs 1.83 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Match Toss Prediction

The captains of the teams that won the toss in both the T20Is chose to field first. While the first match was abandoned after Zimbabwe’s innings, the hosts successfully chased the target down in the second game. Interestingly all of the T20I matches featuring the two teams have been won by the team that bowled first. Hence, we’re nearly sure that the team that wins the toss will bowl first.

Weather Report

Harare is expected to see heavy rain before the match house as Zimbabwe’s capital city is expecting a 75% chance of rain. However, the rain is forecast to die down during match hours and we believe we will be able to see a full game to end the series. The temperature is likely to be between 18 and 22 degrees celsius during the day.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri

Predicted Playing XI

Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicketkeeper Brian Bennett Allrounder Ryan Burl Allrounder Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Tony Munyonga Allrounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe recorded their third win in the last six T20I games with a victory over Ireland in Harare. Prior to that, they had lost both their games against Pakistan in Bulawayo.

Ireland News & Player List

Ireland Player List

Paul Stirling (c), Mark Adair, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, George Dockrell, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Josh Little, Barry McCarthy, Neil Rock, Tim Tector, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Ben White

Predicted Playing XI

Neil Rock Batter Gareth Delany Allrounder Paul Stirling Allrounder Curtis Campher Allrounder Harry Tector Batter Lorcan Tucker Wicketkeeper George Dockrell Allrounder Graham Hume Allrounder Ben White Bowler Craig Young Bowler Josh Little Bowler

Ireland Team Form

Zimbabwe’s victory over Ireland in the second T20I inflicted further misery on the visitors, who have won just once in the last six games - a surprise win over South Africa. Their tour of the African nation started well with a win in the one-off Test match but they’ve since then lost the ODI series 2-1 and lost the second T20I.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Head to Head

Zimbabwe levelled the head-to-head record against Ireland with a gritty chase in Harare. The record stood at 8-7 in favour of the Irish, but the hosts’ middle and lower order managed to pull off a victory and level the proceedings and take a lead in the series.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 8

Ireland: 8

Draw: 1

No Result: 4

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Betting Odds

Team Ireland to have the better opening partnership

Both teams failed with their opening partnership in the second T20I with the hosts posting 8 runs while Ireland could only manage 6. Historically, however, the Irish have had the better opening partnership in all but four games out of 16 matches. Ireland have four fifty-plus scores for the opening wicket while Zimbabwe have only managed a high-score of 35. Hence, despite the result of the first match and Zimbabwe playing at home, we’re expecting Ireland to have the bragging rights for the first wicket.

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Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Experienced batter Sikandar Raza held the fort after the hosts lost three early wickets in the game. The 38-year-old scored a gritty knock of 22 runs in 27 balls as he laid the foundation for the successful chase. With the top order misfiring, the responsibility of scoring the bulk of the team’s runs will fall on the team captain.

Paul Stirling to be Ireland’s top batsman

Ireland’s captain Paul Stirling failed to get going in the second T20I, losing his wicket in the first over to Ngarava. The team’s leading run scorer in the format averages over 40 in games against Zimbabwe and we’re backing him to get back among the runs in the final match of Ireland’s tour.

Zimbabwe vs Ireland Top Bowlers

Trevor Gwandu to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

The 27-year-old was Zimbabwe’s best bowler in the second T20I and was largely responsible for not letting the Irish put up a dominating total. Trevor Gwandu returned with figures of 3/24, including 2 wickets in the 18th over to choke the opposition batters. We’re backing the medium pacer to do well once again in Harare.

Craig Young to be Ireland’s top bowler

Medium pacer Craig Young wreaked havoc with the ball at the start of the Zimbabwean innings, taking three wickets in just 8 balls. He returned towards the end of the innings and took another wicket, but his teammates let him down as his 4-wicket haul went in vain. We’re backing him to pick up where he left off in the third T20I.