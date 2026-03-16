Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match Prediction
ZIM
12%
Chance of Winning
NEW
88%
T20i
Harare Sports Club
Facts:
- Zimbabwe have never defeated New Zealand in T20 cricket.
- None of the batsmen have scored a century in games involving Zimbabwe and New Zealand. Martin Guptill, with 91, came closest to breaching that milestone in Auckland in 2012.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe play hosts to New Zealand and South Africa in the tri-series, which they will be viewing as a test of their capabilities against the bigwigs of the sport. Neither the fans nor the cricketing community would be expecting the hosts to pull off a surprise. The gap in quality between the two sides is huge and the form doesn’t do The Chevrons any favours either.
New Zealand are the only undefeated team in the series so far and will have their eye on extending the lead in the table with an expected win against the hosts. They beat the Proteas in Harare in the previous game with both the bowlers and batsmen playing well as a unit. They come into the game as favourites and rightly so.
- Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 12%
- New Zealand Chance of Winning - 88%
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
The pitch has something for both bowlers and batsmen with the former taking advantage of the conditions at the start of the innings with the new ball while the latter is generally rewarded for their patience. Scores of 160 are considered at par at the venue with the series seeing an average of just over 150 per inning. Hence, we’re not expecting a very high-scoring game but both teams to put together an aggregate of over 300 runs.
For the Kiwis, we’re expecting in-form batsman Tim Robinson to go big. While the wickets fell around him, the 23-year-old dug deep to help his team post 173 as the target. The hosts will be banking on their captain Sikandar Raza to do well and we’re expecting the veteran to go big in the game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
New Zealand to hit more fours
Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza to score over 17.5 runs in the match
New Zealand to have a higher score in the powerplay overs
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
The Harare Sports Club has already hosted two games as part of the tri-series with one win each for teams batting first and those chasing. However, the captains in both games opted to bowl first after winning the toss. Interestingly, Zimbabwe and New Zealand have faced each other thrice at the venue and captains that won the toss sent the opposition to bat first on each occasion. Hence, we feel the trend will continue and the team that wins the toss will opt to bowl.
Weather Report
Harare is set to play the perfect hosts by providing the teams ideal conditions for a game of cricket. There’s no rain expected on the day with the temperature expected to hover in the mid teens and the wind also forecast to be gentle.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tafadzwa Tsiga
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Brian Bennett
|
Allrounder
|
Wessly Madhevere
|
Allrounder
|
Sikandar Raza
|
Allrounder
|
Ryan Burl
|
Allrounder
|
Tashinga Musekiwa
|
Batter
|
Tinotenda Maposa
|
Batter
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
|
Trevor Gwandu
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe have won just once in their previous six matches with their only win coming against Ireland. They have already lost once at home in the tri-series and will be devoid of confidence coming into the match against the Kiwis.
New Zealand News & Player List
New Zealand Player List
Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Tim Seifert
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Devon Conway
|
Batter
|
Tim Robinson
|
Batter
|
Daryl Mitchell
|
Allrounder
|
Mitchell Hay
|
Batter
|
James Neesham
|
Allrounder
|
Bevon Jacobs
|
Batter
|
Mitchell Santner
|
Allrounder
|
Matt Henry
|
Bowler
|
Ish Sodhi
|
Bowler
|
Jacob Duffy
|
Bowler
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand have won five of the previous six T20 games they have played in competitive cricket. The only match they lost in that period came against Pakistan in NZ’s 4-1 series win.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Head to Head
Zimbabwe are winless in all the matches they have played against New Zealand in the shortest format of the sport. The Black Caps have won all six games with three of them coming in Harare, the venue for the third ODI of the tri-series.
Head to Head
Zimbabwe: 0
New Zealand: 6
Tied: 0
No Result: 0
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Betting Odds
Expect wickets to fall in the powerplay overs
The first two matches of the series saw the batsmen struggle to navigate the new ball at the start of the innings. While the surface is expected to support batsmen, the bowlers are likely to find some purchase in the initial overs. A total of 8 wickets have fallen during the powerplay in the two matches. Hence, we’re expecting the bowlers to be able to break through the partnerships early and the middle order to shine through once the ball gets older.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Batters
Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman
One of the only bright lights for Zimbabwe with the bat was captain Sikandar Raza. The 39-year-old batsman scored an unbeaten 54 against South Africa to help the team put up a fighting total. While the result didn’t go in their favour, Raza posted his fourth fifty at the venue and will be expected to shoulder the bulk of the team’s runscoring responsibilities.
Tim Robinson to be New Zealand’s top batsman
The man of the match in the first game is our pick to go big once more. Tim Robinson smashed his highest T20I score when he scored an unbeaten 75 against South Africa. The 23-year-old hit three sixes and six fours en route to his personal best score. We’re backing him to do well against the hosts in the third T20I of the series.
Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler
Left-arm medium pacer Richard Ngarava has the ability to extract pace and bounce from the most batting-friendly surfaces. With Harare Sports Club favouring bowlers with the new ball, we’re expecting Ngarava to be the best bowler from his team. In his previous 8 matches, he has taken 11 wickets and in the most recent game, he returned with figures of 3/35.
Jacob Duffy to be New Zealand’s top bowler
Having taken three wickets and conceding just 20 runs in the team’s first match of the series, Jacob Duffy is the in-form bowler from the Kiwis. He has taken 24 wickets in his previous 9 T20I matches and will be looking to add to that tally against the host nation.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
New Zealand
- Zimbabwe to Win - 5.70 (Parimatch)
- New Zealand to Win - 1.14 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments