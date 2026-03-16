Facts: None of the New Zealand batsmen have crossed the 100-run mark in the series.

3 of the 4 top wicket-takers in the tri-series play for New Zealand - Matt Henry (6), Jacob Duffy (5), and Mitchell Santner (4). The only exception is Zimbabwe’s Richard Ngarava, who is tied with Santner for third spot.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

With 3 losses in as many games, Zimbabwe are down in the dumps as they face Zimbabwe in their last appearance of the tri-series. The hosts have batted first in all three games and seen the opponents chase the target down with ease each time. Richard Ngarava needs support with the ball while Brian Bennett has been their lone wolf with the bat.

New Zealand come into the game with a perfect record in the tri-series. They have beaten South Africa twice already and the Chevrons earlier in Harare as well. The Black Caps’ bowlers, in particular, have impressed with the batsmen also contributing one at a time. Even though we expect them to play a changed playing XI, it would be a big surprise if they didn’t end up on the winning side.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 14%

New Zealand Chance of Winning - 86%

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

New Zealand restricted South Africa to their lowest score in the tri-series - 134 - in the previous game. Zimbabwe, too, were stopped at 120 runs the last time the two sides met. While the Kiwis have crossed the 150-run mark once, their batters haven’t been able to win them any of the matches single-handedly.

While we’re expecting the bowlers to dominate, we’re keeping a close eye on the openers of the two teams, especially Brian Bennett and Tim Seifert. Bennett is just 7 runs behind the top scorer of the series while Seifert comes into the game on the back of an unbeaten half-century. We feel both batsmen have the potential to go big in the match.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand to have the better opening partnership 1.67 Bet on Parimatch Zimbabwe to score over 39.5 runs in the powerplay 1.67 Bet on Melbet New Zealand to hit more fours in the game 1.52 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The tri-series has seen chasing teams win four out of the five games played so far in Zimbabwe. Each of the five matches have seen captains opt to field first after winning the toss. With the way the pitch has behaved, we’re not expecting this trend to change for the final group game.

Weather Report

The skies are forecast to remain clear during match hours with no prediction of rain in Harare. The temperature is expected to be between 15 and 20 degrees celsius with gentle winds blowing throughout the day.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa

Predicted Playing XI

Tafadzwa Tsiga Wicketkeeper Brian Bennett Allrounder Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Ryan Burl Allrounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Tinotenda Maposa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

With three losses on the bounce, Zimbabwe’s confidence would be completely shattered. They have won just once in their last five games - a 3-wicket win at home against Ireland.

New Zealand News & Player List

New Zealand Player List

Mitchell Santner (c), Tim Seifert, Devon Conway, Tim Robinson, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Hay, James Neesham, Bevon Jacobs, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke, Adam Milne, Rachin Ravindra, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Zakary Foulkes

Predicted Playing XI

Tim Seifert Wicketkeeper Rachin Ravindra Allrounder Tim Robinson Batter Mark Chapman Allrounder Mitchell Hay Batter James Neesham Allrounder Bevon Jacobs Batter Zakary Foulkes Allrounder Matt Henry Bowler Will O’Rourke Bowler Adam Milne Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

The most in-form team in not just the series, but the world, New Zealand have won all of their previous five games they’ve played. Their most recent loss came against Pakistan back in March this year.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Head to Head

Zimbabwe and New Zealand have faced each other seven times in T20 cricket with the Kiwis coming out on top on each occasion. Interestingly, four of the matches have been played at Harare with the Chevrons failing to take advantage of the home support, something they’ll be hoping to change this time around.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 0

New Zealand: 7

Tied: 0

No Result: 0

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Betting Odds

New Zealand openers to outclass Zimbabwe’s opening pair in Harare

The odds favour the visitors to have the better opening partnership as well as powerplay in the final group stage game of the tri-series. New Zealand openers turned up against South Africa after sub-par scores in the first two games. They put together a 51-run partnership to decimate the Proteas in the previous match. While Brian Bennett has impressed, his partner at the top of the order, Wessly Madhevere has lost his wicket early. The duo has scored a total of 63 runs for the first wicket in three games. With the form the New Zealand bowlers are in, we are not expecting Zimbabwe to post a big total at the start and are backing the visitors’ openers to outscore the hosts’ pair.

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Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Despite the team failing to win a single game in the tri-series so far, Brian Bennett has emerged as the second highest run scorer. The 21-year-old has scored 112 runs in the three games he has played and remains the team’s biggest weapon with the bat. In the last game, he scored a half-century as well and looks in great touch.

Tim Seifert to be New Zealand’s top batsman

Tim Seifert scored the only half-century of the match in New Zealand’s previous game against South Africa. The opening batsman smashed an unbeaten 66 to take his run tally in the series to 91 runs. The conditions in Zimbabwe seem to favour him with the 30-year-old averaging 45 in the country, the highest among all the other countries he has played in.

Zimbabwe vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Left-armer Richard Ngarava has taken four wickets in the three matches he has played and been one of the few shining lights from his team in recent games. All of the medium pacer’s wickets in the ongoing series have come against South Africa and the 27-year-old will be keen on getting at least one scalp against the Kiwis.

Matt Henry to be New Zealand’s top bowler

The tournament’s top scorer with 6 wickets, Matt Henry, is our pick to be the team’s best bowler in the game. The pacer was afforded a rest against South Africa and despite playing one game fewer remains at the top of the charts. We’re expecting him to be back in the playing XI and be among the wickets once again.