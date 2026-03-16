Facts: South Africa are yet to lose to Zimbabwe win T20 cricket.

Lungi Ngidi is the only active cricketer to have taken more than 3 wickets in T20 matches between South Africa and Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe’s wretched winless run at home continues with a second loss in as many games in the tri-series. They started the tri-series with a loss to South Africa before succumbing to New Zealand in their most recent game. A win may be beyond the reach of the Chevrons, but they’ll be eager to put up a fight in front of the home support.

Their opponents on the night, South Africa, have had a mixed bag of results in the series so far. The joy of their victory over the hosts was deflated by the Black Caps in Harare. While it may not be possible for them to catch New Zealand at the top of the table, they can consolidate their place in the final with a win over Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe Chance of Winning - 13%

South Africa Chance of Winning - 87%

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The bowlers had a field day in Harare in the third game with the aggregate score not crossing 250. The previous two games, however, were much better for the batsmen with an average score of 152 runs. However, there have been early wickets in all the games and hence, we’re backing the middle order to outperform the top order.

We’re backing both teams’ captains - Sikandar Raza and Rassie van der Dussen - to do well in the match. Both teams’ bowlers have restricted the opposing openers well in the series so far and hence, we feel Raza and Dussen will lead the runscoring for their teams and go big.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe to take the first South African wicket before the score crosses 21 runs 1.87 Bet on Parimatch More than 12 wickets to fall in the match 1.60 Bet on Melbet South Africa to have the higher score in the powerplay overs 1.30 Bet on Batery

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

As was the case in the first two games, the third T20I of the tri-series also saw the captain that won the toss opt to field first. Due to the nature of the pitch, the teams will want to see how the opponent fares and pace their chase accordingly. Expect the team that wins the toss to bowl first.

Weather Report

A slightly windier Harare awaits the two teams than what they’ve been used to so far since the start of the series. There’s no forecast of rain during match hours and the mercury is likely to hover between 13 and 18 degrees celsius.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Sikandar Raza (c), Clive Madande, Wessly Madhevere, Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Tashinga Musekiwa, Tony Munyonga, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Trevor Gwandu, Dion Myers, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Tinotenda Maposa, Newman Nyamhuri, Vincent Masekesa

Predicted Playing XI

Tafadzwa Tsiga Wicketkeeper Brian Bennett Allrounder Wessly Madhevere Allrounder Sikandar Raza Allrounder Ryan Burl Allrounder Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Tinotenda Maposa Batter Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

With just one win in seven games, Zimbabwe’s confidence will be down in the dumps. They’ve lost both their games in the tri-series so far and will need a monumental effort to get out of the rut.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Rassie van der Dussen (c), Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Nandre Burger, Gerald Coetzee, Reeza Hendricks, Rubin Hermann, George Linde, Kwena Maphaka, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Nqabayomzi Peter, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Andile Simelane

Predicted Playing XI

Lhuan dre-Pretorius Wicketkeeper Reeza Hendricks Batter Rubin Hermann Batter Senuran Muthusamy Allrounder Dewald Brevis Allrounder Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde Allrounder Corbin Bosch Allrounder Gerald Coetzee Bowler Kewna Maphaka Bowler Lungi Ndidi Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s only loss in their recent five games came in Harare, at the hands of New Zealand in the ongoing tri-series. They had come into the series after defeating Pakistan 2-0 at home.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Head to Head

In seven attempts against South Africa, Zimbabwe have failed to register a single win. The only time they avoided defeat was in the 2022 World Cup when rain forced the match to be abandoned. The other six times, the Proteas have ended up on the winning side.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 0

South Africa: 6

Tied: 0

No Result: 1

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Betting Odds

The hosts to have the better opening partnership

While they’ve lost both the games they’ve played in the series, Zimbabwe’s openers have outscored their counterparts each time. The last time they played, the Proteas got their breakthrough with the score at just 8 runs, but the Chevrons got Lhuan dre-Pretorius’ wicket in the very first ball. Against the Kiwis, too, Zimbabwe’s openers put together a 37-run partnership. The visitors’ scoreboard read 5 runs in the first over when they lost Tim Seifert. Zimbabwe’s bowlers have bowled well, especially at the start of the innings, and hence, we’re backing them to get an early breakthrough once again.

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Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Batters

Sikandar Raza to be Zimbabwe’s top batsman

Veteran batsman Sikandar Raza was Zimbabwe’s top scorer the last time they faced South Africa. An unbeaten 54 helped the team post 141 in the tri-series opener. Four of the 15 half-centuries the 39-year-old has scored in T20 cricket have come at Harare and we wouldn’t bet against him in the fourth T20.

Rassie van der Dussen to be South Africa’s top batsman

South Africa’s captain Rassie van der Dussen averages nearly 30 runs per inning in his recent games. In 3 games against Zimbabwe, the 36-year-old has scored a fifty and has a strike rate of over 130. While he hasn’t been able to get going in the tri-series so far, a big score is not too far away for Dussen and we’re backing him to get that against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’s top bowler

Richard Ngarava could have pulled off a miracle if he had any support from his teammates in the opening game. The left-arm medium pacer took the wickets of 3 of South Africa’s top 4 batsmen, but barring Trevor Gwandu all of the other bowlers returned empty-handed. If Zimbabwe are to do the unthinkable, they need the 27-year-old pacer to be at his absolute best once again.

George Linde to be South Africa’s top bowler

Proteas’ spin sensation George Linde has been one of the exceptions in the tri-series. The games at the Harare Sports Club have seen pacers get a lot of assistance, but Linde has been at his economical best. He ended with figures of 3/10 in the opener and has only conceded 23 runs in the two games so far. With Zimbabwean batsmen struggling against spin, Linde could be among the top bowlers once again in Harare.