Facts: With ten wickets, Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in this calendar year.

With 134 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this calendar year.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe have struggled to compete in the T20 format in this calendar year as Zimbabwe has managed just one win in seven matches, they have lost four games in a row and would be hoping to turn things around in the upcoming game. Zimbabwe went head to head against Sri Lanka in ODIs and lost the series 2-0.

Sri Lanka headed into this series as favourites even though they have struggled to make an impact in the recent past. They have managed just two wins in seven matches but would be hoping to carry their ODI form in this series. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 23%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 77%

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sikandar Raza was the standout player in the ODI series against Sri Lanka as he scored 92 and 59 and we expect him to continue his form in the T20i as he has scored 140 runs in seven matches. We believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Charith Asalanka has struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. So far this year he has scored 42 runs in four matches which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Harare during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Brendan Taylor, Sean Williams (c), Sikandar Raza, Tony Munyonga, Clive Madande (wk), Brad Evans, Ernest Masuku, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Wessly Madhevere, Trevor Gwandu, Johnathan Campbell, Newman Nyamhuri

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Ben Curran Batter Brendan Taylor Batter Sean Williams Batter Clive Madande Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Tony Munyonga All-rounder Brad Evans All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Ernest Masuku Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe head into this game after four straight defeats. They have managed just one win in seven matches in this calendar year.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Charith Asalanka, Kamil Mishara, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Kamindu Mendis, Vishen Halambage, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Binura Fernando, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwan Thushara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Charith Asalanka Batter Dasun Shanaka Batter Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana All-rounder Dunith Wellalage All-rounder Binura Fernando Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka headed into this series after back to back series defeats against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They have two wins in the last seven matches.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture against Zimbabwe in the past 5-1. Both sides went head to head back in Jan 2024 and Sri Lanka won the series 2-1.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 01

Sri Lanka: 05

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka go head to head in the three game bilateral series after a one sided ODI series. Zimbabwe struggled to compete against Sri Lanka as they lost the series 2-0 and would be hoping to be more competitive in the T20 format. So far they have struggled in T20i as Zimbabwe have managed just one win in seven matches. On the other hand, even though Sri Lanka have struggled in the T20 format, their confidence would be sky high after they dominated the ODI series and we expect them to carry on their form into this game. Sri Lanka have beaten Zimbabwe in five of the last six games. We believe Zimbabwe will struggle to negate the new ball and Sri Lanka will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett struggled in the ODI series against Sri Lanka but we expect him to turn things around as in T20i he has scored 145 runs in seven matches and is one of the leading run scorers which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been one of the most consistent batters for Sri Lanka, he was brilliant in the ODI series and with 134 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Richard Ngarava was brilliant in the ODIs against Sri Lanka as he bagged four wickets in two matches. This year in T20i, he has bagged ten wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has missed a lot of games because of injuries and is expected to be fit for this series. Pathirana is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the T20 format and we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.