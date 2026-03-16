Facts: With 12 wickets, Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in this calendar year.

With 189 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this calendar year.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe have struggled to compete in the T20 format in this calendar year and they struggled continued in the last game as they lost the opening game against Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe batted first and posted 175 runs on the scoreboard, Sri Lanka managed to chase the target and won the game by four wickets.

Sri Lanka headed into this series as favourites and had an encouraging start to the series. Their openers managed an opening stand of 96 runs which turned out to be a defining point in the game. They would be hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 23%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 77%

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sikandar Raza was the standout player in the ODI series against Sri Lanka as he scored 92 and 59 and he was solid in the opening game as he scored 28 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Charith Asalanka has struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. So far this year he has scored 43 runs in five matches and in the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sri Lanka 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Harare during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Brendan Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Sean Williams Batter Ryan Burl Batter Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Tony Munyonga All-rounder Brad Evans All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe head into this game after four straight defeats. They lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka headed into this series after back to back series defeats against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture against Zimbabwe in the past 6-1. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Sri Lanka won the game.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 01

Sri Lanka: 06

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka go head to head in the second match after a close game in the first match but it was Sri Lanka who won the game. Zimbabwe batted first as their batters had a brilliant game as they scored 175 runs thanks to a brilliant half century by Brian Bennett. Sri Lanka openers were outstanding on the day and as expected they were the difference makers as Sri Lanka had an opening partnership of 96 runs and they eventually managed to win the game with four wickets to spare. Even though we expect a better performance by Zimbabwe bowlers in this game, Sri Lanka openers will once again outshine Zimbabwe openers and Sri Lanka will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett could not have hoped for a better start to the series as they scored 81 off 57 balls in the opening game. He remains one of the leading run scorers this year for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka was sensational in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 189 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Richard Ngarava was brilliant in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and he was excellent in the opening game as he bagged two wickets. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has missed a lot of games because of injuries but we expect him to return in this game. Pathirana is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the T20 formatand we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.