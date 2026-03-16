Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Prediction
ZIM
23%
Chance of Winning
SRI
77%
Parimatch
Melbet
Batery
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare
Facts:
- With 12 wickets, Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in this calendar year.
- With 189 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this calendar year.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning
Zimbabwe have struggled to compete in the T20 format in this calendar year and they struggled continued in the last game as they lost the opening game against Sri Lanka. Zimbabwe batted first and posted 175 runs on the scoreboard, Sri Lanka managed to chase the target and won the game by four wickets.
Sri Lanka headed into this series as favourites and had an encouraging start to the series. Their openers managed an opening stand of 96 runs which turned out to be a defining point in the game. They would be hoping to seal the series win in the upcoming game. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 23%
- Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 77%
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Sikandar Raza was the standout player in the ODI series against Sri Lanka as he scored 92 and 59 and he was solid in the opening game as he scored 28 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Charith Asalanka has struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. So far this year he has scored 43 runs in five matches and in the last game he scored one run which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5
Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 23.5
Best Opening Partnership to be Sri Lanka
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction
Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first regardless we believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect clear weather in Harare during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 27C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Brendan Taylor
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
Batter
|
Ryan Burl
|
Batter
|
Tashinga Musekiwa
|
Batter
|
Tadiwanashe Marumani
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Tony Munyonga
|
All-rounder
|
Brad Evans
|
All-rounder
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Tinotenda Maposa
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe head into this game after four straight defeats. They lost the opening game and trail the series 1-0.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Kusal Perera
|
Batter
|
Nuwanidu Fernando
|
Batter
|
Charith Asalanka
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
All-rounder
|
Dasun Shanaka
|
All-rounder
|
Dushan Hemantha
|
All-rounder
|
Maheesh Theekshana
|
Bowler
|
Nuwan Thushara
|
Bowler
|
Matheesha Pathirana
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka headed into this series after back to back series defeats against New Zealand and Bangladesh. They won the opening game and lead the series 1-0.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head to Head
Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture against Zimbabwe in the past 6-1. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Sri Lanka won the game.
Head to Head
Zimbabwe: 01
Sri Lanka: 06
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka go head to head in the second match after a close game in the first match but it was Sri Lanka who won the game. Zimbabwe batted first as their batters had a brilliant game as they scored 175 runs thanks to a brilliant half century by Brian Bennett. Sri Lanka openers were outstanding on the day and as expected they were the difference makers as Sri Lanka had an opening partnership of 96 runs and they eventually managed to win the game with four wickets to spare. Even though we expect a better performance by Zimbabwe bowlers in this game, Sri Lanka openers will once again outshine Zimbabwe openers and Sri Lanka will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka
T20i
Harare Sports Club, Harare, Harare
Zimbabwe
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Batters
Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Brian Bennett could not have hoped for a better start to the series as they scored 81 off 57 balls in the opening game. He remains one of the leading run scorers this year for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Pathum Nissanka was sensational in the opening game as he scored a brilliant half century and was the leading run scorer in the match. With 189 runs, he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers
Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Richard Ngarava was brilliant in the ODIs against Sri Lanka and he was excellent in the opening game as he bagged two wickets. With 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Matheesha Pathirana has missed a lot of games because of injuries but we expect him to return in this game. Pathirana is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the T20 formatand we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Zimbabwe to win - 3.60 (PariMatch)
- Sri Lanka to win - 1.29 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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