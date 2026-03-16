Facts: With 12 wickets, Richard Ngarava is the leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe in this calendar year.

With 197 runs, Pathum Nissanka is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka in this calendar year.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe have struggled to compete against Sri Lanka as they lost each of the first four matches, three in ODIs and one T20i but in the last match they managed to upset the odds and went on to beat Sri Lanka for the first time in this tour which makes this a great watch for the neutrals. Zimbabwe won the game by five wickets.

Sri Lanka would be hoping for a bounce back after one of the embarrassing defeats in the last outing. Sri Lanka batted first and were bowled out for 80 runs and Zimbabwe managed to chase the target in the 15th over. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 29%

Sri Lanka’ chances of winning - 71%

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Sikandar Raza has been one of the most consistent players this season, he scored 92 and 59 in the ODI series and was decent in the opening game in T20i. Even though he struggled in the last match, we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Charith Asalanka has struggled to make an impact in T20i in this calendar year. So far this year he has scored 61 runs in six matches and in the last game he scored 18 runs which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 17.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Best Opening Partnership to be Sri Lanka 1.68 Bet on Parimatch

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated this fixture in the past. The last two matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Harare during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

Zimbabwe News & Player List

Zimbabwe Player List

Brian Bennett, Tadiwanashe Marumani (wk), Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza (c), Ryan Burl, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Brad Evans, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Clive Madande, Wellington Masakadza, Trevor Gwandu, Brendan Taylor

Predicted Playing XI

Brian Bennett Batter Sean Williams Batter Ryan Burl Batter Tashinga Musekiwa Batter Tadiwanashe Marumani Wicket-keeper Sikandar Raza All-rounder Tony Munyonga All-rounder Brad Evans All-rounder Richard Ngarava Bowler Tinotenda Maposa Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe head into this game after an impressive win against Sri Lanka in the last outing as they won the game with five wickets to spare.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera, Nuwanidu Fernando, Charith Asalanka (c), Kamindu Mendis, Dasun Shanaka, Dushan Hemantha, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Binura Fernando, Matheesha Pathirana, Kamil Mishara, Vishen Halambage

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Kusal Perera Batter Nuwanidu Fernando Batter Charith Asalanka All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dasun Shanaka All-rounder Dushan Hemantha All-rounder Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Nuwan Thushara Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka heads into this game after an embarrassing loss against Zimbabwe as they were bowled out for 80. The series is tied at 1-1.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture against Zimbabwe in the past 6-2. Both sides went head to head twice in this series and the series is tied at 1-1.

Head to Head

Zimbabwe: 02

Sri Lanka: 06

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka go head to head in the in the final games of the series with the series tied at 1-1. So far in this tour Sri Lanka dominated the ODI series as they won the series 3-0 and then took the first game of the series as they beat Zimbabwe with four wickets to spare. In the last match against all odds Zimbabwe bounced back and beat Sri Lanka for the first time in this series. Sri Lanka batters failed to show up in the game as they were bowled out for 80 and Zimbabwe managed to chase down the target in the 15th over and won the game with five wickets to spare. We expect Sri Lanka to bounce back and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Batters

Brian Bennett to be Zimbabwe’ top batter

Brian Bennett had a decent game in the last outing as he scored 19 runs in the run chase. He was exceptional in the opening game as he scored a half century which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pathum Nissanka to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Pathum Nissanka has been brilliant for Sri Lanka in the T20 format. Even though he struggled in the last match, he remains the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka Top Bowlers

Richard Ngarava to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler

Richard Ngarava did not have a great outing in the last game regardless we are going to back him once again as with 12 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for Zimbabwe which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Matheesha Pathirana to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Matheesha Pathirana has missed a lot of games because of injuries but we expect him to return in this game. Pathirana is arguably one of the best fast bowlers in the T20 format and we expect him to make an impact which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.