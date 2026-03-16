Facts: UAE Women remain unbeaten against Zimbabwe in their last three T20I meetings.

Captain Esha Oza smashed 97 runs in the last game to help UAE post their highest-ever T20I total against Zimbabwe Women.

Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe Women have struggled to beat the UAE in their recent meetings and recorded another defeat in the first match. They conceded a record 183 runs while bowling first and managed to score just 146 for six in return. However, they will look to take advantage of home conditions to win the second game and avoid a series loss.

The UAE Women have struggled for consistent results in T20Is this year, but dominated their opponent in the last game. Openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish gave them a stunning start as the UAE pulled off a huge total of 183, their biggest-ever T20I total against Zimbabwe women. The UAE Women bowlers also shone with a ball, with three wickets in the powerplay over to ensure an early win.

Zimbabwe-W chances of winning - 40%

UAE-W chances of winning - 60%

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Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Zimbabwe Women struggled for partnerships in the first game, but Chiedza Dhururu and Joephine Nkomo added 77 runs for the fifth wicket. Despite a heavy defeat, Nkomo was excellent with both bat and ball. Nokomo picked up a big wicket with an economical spell and then scored 43 runs. She is a proven match-winner in T20Is and is expected to make an impact with the bat in this fixture as well.

UAE captain Esha Oza and wicketkeeper batter Theertha Satish were top performers in the first T20I game. Oza missed out on her fifth T20I century by just three runs. She smashed 97 runs at a strike rate of 176.36 and was the only player to hit a six in the first match. Oza has recorded 179 runs in her last two overall innings and has also picked up two wickets.

Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at the Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo offers a balanced surface in white-ball cricket. The same pitch is expected to be in play for the second game, and fans can witness another high-scoring match. Faster bowlers are likely to taste more success than spinners once again. Team batting first will look to post a big total on the scorecard after witnessing a help for the batters in the first innings of the last match.

Weather Report

The weather for the second T20I game is hot and humid. Unlike the first game, the kickoff is scheduled at 9:15 AM local time, so players are expected to witness pleasant weather in the early stages. The temperature will hover around 33 degrees Celsius, and there is no weather forecast for rain. Temperature is expected to trouble the players in the closing stages of the game, with the maximum UAE index hitting the 12.0 mark, which is considered extreme.

Zimbabwe-W News & Player List

Zimbabwe-W Player List

Modester Mupachikwa, Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Josephine Nkomo (c), Runyararo Pasipanodya, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu (wk), Adel Zimunu, Francisca Chipare, Tendai Makusha, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Nomvelo Sibanda, Audrey Mazvishaya, Nyasha Gwanzura, Kudzai Chigora, Christine Mutasa

Predicted Playing XI

Nyasha Gwanzura All-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu Batter Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Loreen Tshuma All-rounder Chiedza Dhururu Batter Joephine Nkomo (c) All-Rounder Loryn Phiri All-rounder Christine Mutasa Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler Adel Zimunu Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler

Zimbabwe-W Team Form

Zimbabwe Women lost their last T20I game, but it was their first defeat in their last six matches.

UAE-W News & Player List

UAE-W Player List

Esha Rohit Oza (c), Theertha Satish (wk), Rinitha Rajith, Samaira Dharnidharka, Michelle Botha, Lavanya Keny, Al Maseera Jahangir, Siya Gokhale, Suraksha Kotte, Indhuja Nandakumar, Heena Hotchandani, Katie Thompson, Udeni Dona, Vaishnave Mahesh, Mehak Thakur, Emily Thomas, Athige Silva

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Oza (c) All-rounder Theertha Satish Wicketkeeper Rinitha Rajith Batter Heena Hotchandani All-rounder Samaira Dharnidharka All-rounder Lavanya Keny Batter Michelle Botha All-rounder Suraksha Kotte Bowler Siya Gokhale Bowler Udeni Dona Bowler Indhuja Nanadakumar Bowler

UAE-W Team Form

UAE Women have won five of their last eight T20I games but boast three wins in their last three encounters against Zimbabwe.

Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Head to Head

Zimbabwe-W and UAE-W have faced each other seven times in T20I cricket so far. UAE Women are leading the head-to-head battle with four wins to Zimbabwe’s three.

Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Betting Odds

UAE Women to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe Women

UAE Openers Esha Oza and Theertha Satish are in exceptional form in T20I cricket with the bat. The opening duo pulled off a stunning 142-run stand for the first wicket in the last game. On the other hand, Zimbabwe openers Nyasha Gwanzura and Kelis Ndhlovu have struggled for a good start. Considering the recent form of both teams’ openers, the UAE Women are expected to have a better opening partnership than the Zimbabwe Women in the second T20I match on Monday.

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Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Top Batters

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe-W’s top batter

Zimbabwe's captain continued her red-hot form across formats with another crucial knock in the first T20I game against the UAE. She came out to bat after Zimbabwe lost their fourth wicket on 49. She played a brilliant knock of 43 off 33 to keep her side alive in the mammoth chase. Nkomo has recorded two fifties in her last three overall innings and is tipped to score another in the upcoming game.

Esha Oza to be UAE-W's top batter

The veteran batting all-rounder has been in sensational form at the top for the UAE in T20Is. She smashed 97 off just 55 balls in the first match of the series. She leads the scoring charts for the UAE in the shortest format with 2685 runs at a strike rate of 114.54. Oza has registered three fifties in her last six overall innings and is expected to play another big knock in this fixture.

Zimbabwe-W vs UAE-W Top Bowlers

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe-W’s top bowler

The experienced right-arm medium pacer proved her worth once again by bowling an economical spell in the last game against the UAE. Nokomo picked a big wicket of Theertha Satish on 49 and conceded just 25 runs off her four-over spell. Zimbabwe captain boasts an impressive bowling average of 14.17 and an economy rate below five in 64 T20I innings.

Samaira Dharnidharka to be UAE-W's top bowler

The 18-year-old right-arm pacer bowled the match-winning spell against Zimbabwe in the last game. She gave the UAE a stunning start by picking up three early wickets in the powerplay overs. Notably, the rising youngster has now claimed five wickets in her last two encounters against Zimbabwe. Dharnidharka also picked up five wickets in the recently-concluded ODI series against Zimbabwe and will be the UAE’s best bowler going into the second T20I match.