Facts: UAE Women are playing T20Is for the first time since May 2025.

Zimbabwe Women are in good form in the shortest format as they are coming into this series after winning the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier in September 2025.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Chance of Winning

Zimbabwe Women would be gutted to not have sealed the ODI series. Nevertheless, they won two out of four matches in the series and will be keen on coming up trumps in T20Is now. Zimbabwe last played T20Is in September 2025 when they won the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup qualifier, beating Namibia in the final.

As for the UAE Women, they are featuring in the shortest format of the game for the first time since May 2025. However, they will be confident of doing well after the recent success in the ODI series. They won the last ODI by 45 runs after posting 274 runs and will be looking forward to performing well in the two-match T20I series as well.

Zimbabwe-W chances of winning - 55%

UAE-W chances of winning - 45%

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Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Nyasha Gwanzura was the joint-leading wicket-taker for Zimbabwe Women in the previous tournament they played. She picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an impeccable average of 8 and a strike rate of 11.4. Her economy rate after sending down 19 overs was just 4.21. Hence, Nyasha is once again expected to step up with the ball and pick up at least two wickets in this game.

Katie Thompson was the leading wicket-taker for UAE Women in the T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier. She picked up seven wickets in four matches at an average of 7.57 and an economy of 4.41 after sending down 12 overs. Thompson is a very good bowler and can turn things around with her bowling. Hence, she is expected to be pick up at least three wickets in this encounter.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Match Toss Prediction

The Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo is used to hosting T20Is as well. 25 T20Is have been played at the venue so far and it is a bat first venue. 155 is the average first innings score and with the ODI series also taking place here, the surface will certainly be on the slower side. A score around 140-150 could be par in the series opener and the team winning the toss is expected to bat first.

Weather Report

It is an early morning start in Bulawayo in the first T20I and the weather is absolutely clear for the game to take place. The sun will be shining bright on Sunday and there is no chance of rain whatsoever during the match. The fans will get to witness the action for entire 40 overs. The temperature is likely to hover in the range of 30-32 Degrees Celsius during the match.

Zimbabwe-W News & Player List

Zimbabwe-W Player List

Modester Mupachikwa (wk), Kelis Ndhlovu, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano (c), Loreen Tshuma, Josephine Nkomo, Nomvelo Sibanda, Nyasha Gwanzura, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Beloved Biza

Predicted Playing XI

Modester Mupachikwa Wicketkeeper Kelis Nadhlovu All-Rounder Chipo Mugeri (C) All-Rounder Loreen Tshuma Batter Joseph Nkomo All-Rounder Nomvelo Sibanda All-Rounder Chiedza Dhururu All-Rounder Nyasha Gwanzua Bowler Francisca Chipare Bowler Beloved Biza Bowler Lindokuhle Mabhero Bowler

Zimbabwe-W Team Form

Zimbabwe Women won the T20 World Cup Qualifier tournament in September 2025, beating Namibia in the final.

UAE-W News & Player List

UAE-W Player List

Esha Oza (C), Theertha Satish (WK), Lavanya Keny, Heena Hotchandani, Michelle Botha, Udeni Dona, Keziah Miriam Sabin, Vaishnave Mahesh, Athige Silva, Katie Thompson, Suraksha Kotte

Predicted Playing XI

Esha Rohit Oza (C) All-Rounder Theertha Satish Wicketkeeper Heena Hotchandani Batter Lavanya Keny Batter Michelle Botha Bater Udeni Dona All-Rounder Keziah Miriam Sabin Batter Katie Thompson All-Rounder Vaishnave Mahesh Bowler Suraksha Kotte Bowler Athige Silva Bowler

UAE-W Team Form

UAE Women played in the T20 World Cup Asia Region Qualifier in May 2025 and won and lost two matches each in the tournament while two of their games ended in no result.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Head to Head

Zimbabwe and UAE Women have locked horns against each other six times so far in the shortest format of the game. Both teams have won three matches each.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership than UAE Women

Modester Mupachikwa and Kelis Ndhlovu open the innings for Zimbabwe Women and both players scored a lot of runs last month in the qualifier tournament. As for the UAE, their skipper Esha Oza and Satish were also in good form but they are playing T20Is after a long gap. Hence, the Zimbabwe openers are expected to put up a better show and stitch a better opening partnership compared to their UAE Women counterparts in the first of the two-match T20I series.

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Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Top Batters

Kelis Ndhlovu to be Zimbabwe-W’s top batter

Kelis Ndhlovu is undoubtedly the best batter for Zimbabwe in the shortest format of the game. In the Qualifier tournament, she smashed 194 runs in five innings as an opener at an average of 97 and a strike rate of 106.01. Ndhlovu displayed good form in the preceding ODI series as well and can be expected to become the top batter for Zimbabwe Women in the first T20I.

Esha Oza to be UAE-W's top batter

Esha Oza will be high on confidence after playing a match-winning knock in the final ODI for UAE. The captain of the team was the player of the series as well and is in great form at the moment. Even in the Asia Region Qualifier, she was the leading run-scorer for UAE, scoring 175 runs in four matches at an average of 43.75 and a brilliant strike rate of 153.5. Hence, Oza can be expected to become the top batter for UAE Women in this game.

Zimbabwe Women vs UAE Women Top Bowlers

Josephine Nkomo to be Zimbabwe-W’s top bowler

Josephine Nkomo was the best bowler for Zimbabwe Women in the qualifier tournament. She picked up 10 wickets in five matches at an impeccable average of 6.9 and a strike rate of 9.6 with a five-wicket haul to her name. Nkomo’s economy of 4.31 was among the best in the tournament too. Hence, she can be backed to be the top bowler for Zimbabwe Women in this game.

Esha Oza to be UAE-W's top bowler

Not only with the bat, Esha Oza leads from the front with the ball as well for UAE Women. She picked up four wickets in three innings in the Asia Region Qualifier at an average of 8 and an economy of 5.81. Moreover, in the recent ODI series as well, she bowled superbly to pick up 10 wickets in four matches. Hence, Esha Oza can be expected to be the top bowler for UAE Women.