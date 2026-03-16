Facts: Steve Hogan was the leading run scorer in the last ODI series against India U19.

With 340 runs, Ayush Mhatre is the leading run scorer for India U19 in this calendar year.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19’s have struggled to compete in the ODI series and would be hoping for a massive turn around as they hope to compete in the two match Test series. Both sides played twice last year and Australia U19 lost the series 2-0. Considering the fact they are at home, we expect this to be more competitive than the ODI series.

India U19 head into this series after a dominant performance in the ODIs and would be hoping to carry on their form in the Test Series. India U19 haven’t lost a test match since 2009 and would be hoping to carry on their run. As per our calculations, India U19 are favourites in the upcoming game.

Australia U19’ chances of winning - 25%

India U19’ chances of winning - 75%

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Simon Budge has struggled to make an impact in the ODIs this term and we expect him to struggle in the Tests as last year he scored 68 runs in four innings against India U19 in the Test series which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi has been sensational for India U19 in this calendar year and we expect him to continue his domination in the Test series. In the last test series against England he struggled regardless we believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have batted first have dominated in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear weather in Brisbane during the game with minimal chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Simon Budge (wk), Alex Turner, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Yash Deshmukh, Hayden Schiller, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Turner Batter Steve Hogan Batter Will Malajczuk Batter Yash Deshmukh Batter Simon Budge Wicket-keeper Tom Hogan Batter Aryan Sharma All-rounder Will Byrom All-rounder Hayden Schiller Bowler Ben Gordon Bowler Charles Lachmund Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 went head to head against India U19 last year and they lost the series 2-0. Australia lost all three ODI matches prior to this series.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre (c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Harvansh Pangalia, Deepesh Devendran, Udhav Mohan, Anmoljeet Singh, Khilan Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra All-rounder Vedant Trivedi All-rounder Abhigyan Kundu Wicket-keeper Rahul Kumar Batter RS Ambrish All-rounder Kanishk Chouhan All-rounder Henil Patel Bowler Naman Pushpak Bowler Kishan Kumar Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 head after dominating in the ODIs as they won the series 3-0. India U19 haven’t lost a Test match since 2009.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

Australia U19 have a better head to head record against India U19 7-4. Both sides went head to head last year and India U19 won the series 2-0.

Head to Head

Australia U19: 07

India U19: 04

Australia U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19

Australia U19 and India U19 go head to head in the two match Test series with both sides having contrasting results in the ODI series. The home side struggled to compete in the ODI series as they lost the series 3-0. It was the Indian batters who stole the show in the ODIs and we expect them to have a similar impact in the Test series as well. Both sides went head to head in the Test series last year and India U19 dominated the series from the start as they won the series 2-0. What makes this tip so enticing is the fact in two of the three ODI matches, India U19 had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Steve Hogan to be Australia U19’ top batter

Steve Hogan struggled to make an impact in the ODIs regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent batters in Tests which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ayush Mhatre to be India U19’ top batter

Even though Ayush Mhatre struggled in the ODI series we are going to back him as he has been great in Tests. In the last series against England he was the leading run scorer in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Will Byrom to be Australia U19’ top bowler

Will Byrom was the shining light in what was a dismal performance in the ODIs by Australia U19. Byrom missed the opening game but still was the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Kanishk Chouhan to be India U19’ top bowler

Kanishk Chouhan has been the standout bowler in this series so far. He was the leading wicket taker against England and once again he was sensational in the ODIs this term which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.