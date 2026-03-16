Facts: India U19 won the first Youth Test in just three days by an innings and 58 runs.

India U19 have not lost a single game so far on the tour of Australia.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

Australia U19 are coming into this game after a miserable performance in the opening Youth Test. They lost the previous game to the visitors India by an innings and 58 runs. They will be looking to improve considerably to put up a fight against a superior team like India. This is the last game of the tour and the hosts will be desperate to register at least a single win.

India U19 were exceptional in the opening Youth Test, with Vaibhav Suryavanshi sizzling with the bat. He smashed a century off just 78 balls as India took a huge lead in the first innings and it was enough for them to seal the game. The visitors have won all four matches on this tour so far and have a great chance to make it 5-0 with a win in the second and final Youth Test.

Australia U19 chances of winning - 40%

India U19 chances of winning - 60%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Australia U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Will Malajczuk tried to lead from the front as an all-rounder for Australia A in the previous game. He scored 43 runs across two innings while batting at four and also picked up three wickets in 18 overs with the ball. He will be expected to step up yet again in all the departments of the game for the home team. Hence, Malajczuk is expected to pick up at least five wickets and also score at least 50 runs in the second Test.

Kishan Kumar bowled well in the first Youth Test for India, moving the new ball both ways. He delivered a total of 27 overs in the Test match and picked up a total of five wickets. He also kept a leash on the run-scoring with his tight lines. Hence, Kumar can once again be expected to be amongst wickets in the second game. He can be backed to pick at least three wickets in the first innings.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay has not hosted much red-ball cricket and there is no idea how the pitch will behave here. The team winning the toss is likely to opt to bowl first to get a better idea of the surface unless the pitch looks a featherbed to the eye. The first innings will be crucial for both teams, just like the previous game.

Weather Report

The weather in Mackay is set to be clear over the course of the four days of the Test match. There is no chance of rain on any of the days while the sun will be shining bright on all days of the game. The temperature is expected to hover around 28-30 Degrees Celsius and the fans will get to witness some brilliant cricket for four days.

Australia U19 News & Player List

Australia U19 Player List

Alex Turner, Alex Lee Young, Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk (c), Zed Hollick, Simon Budge (wk), Tom Hogan, John James, Aryan Sharma, Hayden Schiller, Thomas Paddington, Jayden Draper, Ben Gordon, Kasey Barton, Will Byrom, Charles Lachmund, Yash Deshmukh

Predicted Playing XI

Alex Turner Batter Alex Lee Young Batter Steven Hogan Batter Will Malajczuk (C) All-Rounder Zed Hollick All-Rounder Simon Budge Wicketkeeper Tom Hogan Batter John James Bowler Aryan Sharma Bowler Hayden Schiller Bowler Thomas Paddington Bowler

Australia U19 Team Form

Australia U19 team lost the first Youth Test by an innings and 58 runs.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Rahul Kumar, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), RS Ambrish, Khilan Patel, Deepesh Devendran, Kishan Kumar, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia, Kanishk Chouhan, Udhav Mohan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel

Predicted Playing XI

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Ayush Mhatre (C) Batter Vihaan Malhotra Batter Vedant Trivedi Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Rahul Kumar Batter RS Ambrish All-Rounder Khilan Patel All-Rounder Anmoljeet Singh Bowler Deepesh Devendran Bowler Kishan Kumar Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19 team won the previous Youth Test against Australia U19 by an innings and 58 runs.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

India U19 and Australia U19 teams have faced each other in Youth Tests 17 times so far. Australia have won seven matches while India have emerged victorious in five of them. Five Test matches between the teams ended in a draw.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

India U19 to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19

Vaibhav Suryavanshi and captain Ayush Mhatre will open the innings for India U19. Even though the latter is not in great form, the duo scores a lot of runs in quick time with their aggressive approach. On the other hand, Alex Turner and Alex Lee Young struggled in both innings of the previous Youth Test. Looking at their recent form, India U19 are expected to have a better opening partnership than Australia U19 in the second Test as well.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Test Great Barrier Reef Arena, null Australia Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.40 Bet Now! India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.72 Bet Now!

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Steven Hogan to be Australia U19’s top batter

Steven Hogan certainly seems to have it in him the patience and temperament required to play Test cricket. At such a young age, he played 246 deliveries and scored 92 runs with eight fours displaying amazing temperament. He scored runs at a strike rate of 37.4 which was startling to see in modern-day cricket. Hogan bats at three and will be again expected to hold Australia’s batting line-up from one end. Hence, he is likely to be top batter of Australia U19.

Vaibhav Suryavanshi to be India U19's top batter

There is no other option but to pick him. There is method to Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s madness. He is in great form at the moment and is coming off a sensational century in the previous game of just 78 balls. He has got the better of the Australian bowlers for the majority of this tour and will be expected to go big yet again. Hence, Suryavanshi is expected to be India U19’s top batter in this game.

Australia U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Hayden Schiller to be Australia U19’s top bowler

Getting Vaibhav Suryavanshi out in the current form is not at all easy and that’s what Schiller did in the previous game. He returned with three wickets in the first innings and two of them were Suryavanshi and India skipper Ayush Mhatre. This proves, Schiller has it in him to dismiss the best batters in the circuit. Hence, Schiller is expected to be the top bowler for Australia U19 in the previous game.

Deepesh Devendran to be India U19's top bowler

Deepesh Devendran bowled superbly in the previous Youth Test, leaving the Aussie batters clueless. He returned with magical figures of 5/45 in the first innings and then backed it up with another three-wicket haul. Deepesh picked up a total of eight wickets in the last Test and hence, will be expected to be the top India U19 bowler again.