Facts: Australia Women’s Beth Mooney was the top batter of the T20I series with 213 runs in three innings.

England Women’s Heather Knight was the second leading batter of the T20I tournament with 101 runs in three innings.

Australia Women vs England Women Chances of Winning

Australia Women have dominated the tour right from the start and they have not allowed England Women to even have a whiff of victory. Starting with the ODI series, England Women were restricted to 204 in the opening game and the home side chased it down with four wickets to spare. Although England Women fought back hard in the second match where they kept Australia Women down to 180, the visitors did not make use of their opportunity at all as they found themselves bundled out for 159. Even with the series sealed, Australia Women rubbed salt in the wound with a 308-run total in the final which England Women failed to achieve, having been bowled out entirely for 222.

In the T20I series which followed, Australia Women’s dominance somehow increased which was evident in the first game where they racked in 198 runs and limited England Women’s scoring to 141. The visitors’ batting was slightly better in the second match but not nearly enough to give Australia Women a run for their money; the latter’s score of 185 was met with England Women’s total of 168 by the end of the innings. Once again, England Women conceded defeat in the series but did not see any respite in the last fixture where Australia Women piled on 162, an achievable target, and the island nation failed miserably in their attempt to hunt it down as they were bundled out for a mere 90 runs.

Australia Women chance of winning - 92%

England Women chance of winning - 8%

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Australia Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Australia Women to score high before first dismissal

Regardless of which opening combination Australia Women uses, they can be certain that their first wicket is in safe hands considering the openers have the ability to tackle England Women’s bowling head-on. In the three-match ODI series, Phoebe Litchfield and Alyssa Healy scored 17, 43 and 8 runs together before the fall of the first wicket. During the subsequent T20I series, Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll took it up a notch with scores of 56, 47 and 40 runs. Their gradual improvement makes it likely that they will secure yet another successful first partnership.

Match Prediction Best Odds Beth Mooney to score over 32.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Australia women opening partnership over 30.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch England Women Opening Partnership under 21.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Australia Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

The teams batting first have the upper hand at Melbourne Cricket Ground since they have won 58 out of 118 test matches held at the venue. Although it is a balanced pitch, the surface tends to favor the batters as the matches progress which makes batting first the preferred choice on this track.

Weather Report

A mild cloud cover is expected at Melbourne with the temperature touching 19 degrees Celsius but rain is not a worry with a low 10% chance of precipitation.

Australia Women Player List

Alyssa Healy (c), Georgia Voll, Phoebe Litchfield, Annabel Sutherland, Ash Gardner, Ellyse Perry, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Tahlia McGrath, Beth Mooney, Alana King, Darcie Brown, Megan Schutt.

Predicted Playing XI

Phoebe Litchfield Batter Alyssa Healy (C) Wicket-keeper Ellyse Perry All-rounder Beth Mooney Batter Annabel Sutherland All-rounder Ash Gardner All-rounder Tahlia McGrath Batter Georgia Wareham Bowler Alana King Bowler Kim Garth Bowler Darcie Brown Bowler

Australia Women Team Form

Australia Women’s batting and bowling has been equally powerful and this balance makes them a formidable side to take on.

England Women Player List

Heather Knight (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Maia Bouchier, Sophia Dunkley, Tammy Beaumont, Charlie Dean, Natalie Sciver-Brunt, Amy Jones, Bess Heath, Kate Cross, Lauren Bell, Lauren Filer, Ryana Macdonald-Gay, Sophie Ecclestone.

Predicted Playing XI

Tammy Beaumont Batter Maia Bouchier Batter Heather Knight (C) Batter Natalie Sciver-Brunt All-rounder Danni Wyatt-Hodge Batter Amy Jones Wicket-keeper Charlie Dean All-rounder Sophie Ecclestone Bowler Ryana Macdonald-Gay Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Lauren Bell Bowler

England Women Team Form

England Women’s batting displays have been particularly awful and they have not shown enough resolve when it comes to chasing any target, however small or large.

Australia Women vs England Women Head-to-Head

Out of a total of 52 tests between Australia Women and England Women, the former have a four-win lead with 13 victories.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 52

Australia Women - 13

England Women - 9

Draw - 30

Australia Women vs England Women Betting Odds

Australia Women to have a better opening partnership than England Women

There has been a massive disparity between the teams’ first wickets since the start of the tour and Australia Women have also been a touch above England Women in this aspect. The gap was more pronounced in the T20I series where England Women’s Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge were incredibly inconsistent, having added 5, 46 and 0 runs to the first wicket. They were outperformed by Australia Women on all three occasions since Beth Mooney and Georgia Voll went on to score 56, 47 and 40 runs together before the first dismissal. The bookmakers are confident that the hosts continue to hold the advantage going into the test match.

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Australia Women vs England Women Best Batters

Beth Mooney to be Australia Women’s Best Batter

Beth Mooney was Australia Women’s top batter in two out of three T20I games against England Women, having amassed 213 runs. Her performances includes two half-centuries, and she scored 94*, 44 and 75 runs in the three matches. She is expected to come out on top in the upcoming match against England Women.

Heather Knight to be England Women’s Best Batter

Heather Knight did not score particularly well in the first T20I against Australia Women since she was dismissed for 18 but she returned with a vengeance and performed well thereafter. In the next two matches, she scored 43* and 40. She was England Women’s leading batter with 101 runs in two innings and an average of 50.50, making her the top choice for the next game.

Australia Women vs England Women Best Bowlers

Georgia Wareham to be Australia Women’s Best Bowler

Georgia Wareham emerged as the top wicket-taker for Australia Women with a total of six wickets in three innings. She picked three wickets in the first and third match where she was the team’s leading bowler on both occasions. With an impressive bowling average of 9.50, she is anticipated to lead the charge once again.

Charlie Dean to be England Women’s Best Bowler

In the T20I series against Australia Women, Charlie Dean was the top wicket-taker for England Women with four wickets in three innings. She took wickets consistently in all three fixtures and ended up with a bowling average of 21.75 which makes her the leading choice to be their premier bowler.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Women Australia Women to win @ 1.08

England Women to win @ 7.60 Australia Women have not given up their edge since the beginning of the tour and they dominated from the start of the ODI series to the end of the T20I series. Having batted first in five out of six matches, Australia Women consolidated power over the opposition with a stronghold in every aspect of the game. They are expected to end the tour with a complete clean sweep by taking home victory in the test match as well. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





