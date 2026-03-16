Facts: Bangladesh’s Jaker Ali was the top run-getter in the test series against West Indies with 176 runs in four innings.

Zimbabwe’s Wessly Madhevere was the leading batter of the only test against Ireland with 110 runs in two innings.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Chances of Winning

Bangladesh drew their previous two-match test series against West Indies where the former lost the first match. After West Indies scored 450 runs in the first innings, Bangladesh responded with 269 runs where Jaker Ali and Mominul Haque top-scored with 53 and 50 runs, respectively. West Indies added 152 runs to their tally which started to mount pressure on Bangladesh, and the latter were bundled out for 132 which handed them a whopping 201-run defeat. However, Bangladesh avenged themselves in the second game where they batted first and scored a measly 164 to start the game, and opener Shadman Islam was the only valuable contributor with 64 runs. The bowlers, though, managed to dismiss West Indies for 146 which allowed Bangladesh to extend their lead with 268 runs. It was a combined batting effort but Jaker Ali stood out with a knock of 91 runs. Subsequently, West Indies were bundled out for 185 and Bangladesh celebrated a solid 101-run triumph.

Zimbabwe played an only test against Ireland on home soil but were humbled by the visitors after failing to complete a rather simple chase. Ireland’s first innings total of 260 was chased down by Zimbabwe who scored 267, and Nick Welch’s 90 was a remarkable performance. Ireland went on to add 298 runs to their original tally but Zimbabwe faltered in a fourth-innings chase, having scored 228 runs. In the end, they lost by a margin of 63 runs.

Bangladesh chance of winning - 85%

Zimbabwe chance of winning - 15%

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Tips

Bangladesh to score low before first dismissal

Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the linchpin for Bangladesh’s first wicket during the previous test series against West Indies, and he partnered up with Zakir Hasan for the first match. Although the latter was the first to be dismissed in both innings, both openers were unable to hit the ground running as they posted totals of 20 and 1. In the second game, Zakir Hasan was replaced by Shadman Islam but this did not improve their performance as the openers piled on 8 and 0 runs. The openers are not expected to put on a particularly impressive stand in the next match either.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Toss Prediction

A total of three test matches have been hosted at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium and those batting first have a flawless record with three victories. The average first innings score of

290 is a competitive total to defend which will make batting first the top preference in the upcoming match as well.

Weather Report

The conditions at Sylhet are not entirely favorable for the match since the chance of rain is as high as 40% and light rain is expected to disrupt the game. The temperature is predicted to be around 30 degrees Celsius.

Bangladesh Player List

Mehidy Hasan Miraz (c), Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mominul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Jaker Ali, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Mushfiqur Rahim, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib.

Predicted Playing XI

Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Shadman Islam Batter Mominul Haque Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Mahidul Islam Ankon Wicket-keeper Jaker Ali Batter Mehidy Hasan Miraz (C) All-rounder Taijul Islam Bowler Tanzim Hasan Sakib Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler Nahid Rana Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh’s batters are quite formidable, especially the likes of Jaker Ali and Mehidy Hasan Miraz who were instrumental in their success against West Indies.

Zimbabwe Player List

Johnathan Campbell (c), Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Wessly Madhevere, Nyasha Mayavo, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Trevor Gwandu, Victor Nyauchi, Vincent Masekesa, Wellington Masakadza.

Predicted Playing XI

Craig Ervine Batter Ben Curran Batter Nick Welch Batter Brian Bennett All-rounder Wessly Madhevere All-rounder Johnathan Campbell (C) All-rounder Nyasha Mayavo Wicket-keeper Wellington Masakadza Bowler Richard Ngarava Bowler Blessing Muzarabani Bowler Trevor Gwandu Bowler

Zimbabwe Team Form

Zimbabwe have got their work cut out for them, having lost to Ireland prior to this. They also lost by a 0-1 scoreline in their two-match test series against Afghanistan which does not inspire confidence in them.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Head-to-Head

Bangladesh have a slight edge over Zimbabwe in their head-to-head tally, having won eight out of 18 matches so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 18

Bangladesh - 8

Zimbabwe - 7

Draw - 3

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds

Zimbabwe to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

In the last series against West Indies, Mahmudul Hasan Joy was the mainstay opener for Bangladesh, having opened with Shadman Islam and Zakir Hasan. They played two matches but the openers were not competitive in the slightest with scores of 8, 0, 20 and 1. Zimbabwe, on the other hand, opened with Takudzwanashe Kaitano and Ben Curran against Ireland as they added 26 and 18 runs to the first wicket. Although the former is not a part of the present tournament, Zimbabwe have the opportunity to secure a better opening stand than Bangladesh’s first wicket.

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Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Best Batters

Jaker Ali to be Bangladesh’s Best Batter

Jaker Ali led the run charts for Bangladesh during their previous test series against West Indies, having scored a total of 176 runs across four innings. In the two matches, he notched up 1, 91, 53 and 31 runs. He had an average of 44.00 which was among the best of the team, making him the top pick against Zimbabwe.

Craig Ervine to be Zimbabwe’s Best Batter

Craig Ervine was absolutely invincible in the two-match series against Afghanistan where he amassed a total of 254 runs in four innings. He scored 75, 53, 104 and 22* runs in two matches which earned him an outstanding average of 84.66. He remains the top choice to be their standout batter in the next game.

Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Best Bowlers

Nahid Rana to be Bangladesh’s Best Bowler

Nahid Rana only took part in the second match of the series against West Indies, having picked a fifer in the first innings and an additional wicket in the second. With a total of six wickets in two innings and an excellent bowling average of 15.50, he is expected to come out on top in the upcoming fixture.

Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’s Best Bowler

Blessing Muzarabani has been the top bowler for Zimbabwe in the last two test series; he picked eight wickets in two innings against Ireland which included an impressive seven-wicket haul, and he captured nine wickets in three wickets against Afghanistan. Given his stellar form, he is anticipated to be their premier bowler in the next outing against Bangladesh.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Bangladesh Bangladesh to win @ 1.17 (Parimatch)

Zimbabwe to win @ 4.65 (Parimatch) Our Prediction Bangladesh were quite evenly matched against West Indies as they finished the test series with one win apiece but Zimbabwe fell short on their own turf against Ireland. Bangladesh’s batting is, arguably, far superior to that of Zimbabwe which gives them a massive edge going into this series. Bangladesh and Zimbabwe have a scoreline of 8-7 in their test head-to-head so far but the former dominated their last five games with four victories, making them the favorites to clinch victory once again. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





