Facts: With 1497 runs, the first Test match saw the highest aggregate score in Youth Tests involving India U19s and England U19s.

England have not beaten India in youth Test matches in nearly 23 years, with their last win coming in August, 2002.

England U19 vs India U19 Chance of Winning

A stunning batting performance in the fourth innings helped England snatch a draw from the jaws of defeat in the first Test match of the series. A resilient England U19s put the ghosts of the ODI series behind them to make a positive start to the Test series. They’ll be full of confidence going into the second game, but will need to play out of their skins to avoid defeat.

A batting masterclass was witnessed in the first innings by each team which saw India take a 101-run lead. The visitors set an imposing target of 350 in 63 overs for the hosts and despite getting three early wickets, couldn’t force a result in the final session as England held on for a draw. They’ll be eager to improve on their bowling in the second Test and close out the series with a win.

England U19 Chance of Winning - 33%

India U19 Chance of Winning - 67%

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England U19 vs India U19 Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

The County Ground at Chelmsford is known to assist batsmen with matches played in the 21st century seeing an average score of 356 runs per inning. Both the teams showed their batting prowess in the first match in Beckenham and we’re expecting a similar, if not better, pitch for the batters to showcase their talent.

Vihaan Malhotra and Rocky Flintoff, in particular, caught our eye in the first match and we are expecting them to go big in the game. India’s No. 3 scored a half century in both the innings while legendary cricketer Andrew Flintoff’s son was the team’s top scorer in the first inning with a knock of 93 runs.

Match Prediction Best Odds A hundred to be scored in the game 1.12 Bet on Batery The top score in the match to be an Indian 1.48 Bet on Batery England U19s to score more than 1.5 runs in the first over of the first inning 1.55 Bet on Parimatch

England U19 vs India U19 Match Toss Prediction

Considering the nature of the pitch, teams are likely to want to bat first and put up an imposing total for the opposition. The first match also saw India opt to bat first and nearly came out on top, if not for the English middle order coming through in the nick of time. Hence, we feel that the captain that wins the toss will want to bat first in Chelmsford.

Weather Report

It is likely to be a rain-affected game in Essex with rain forecast on all four days of the match. The temperature is expected to be in the late teens to early twenties, but we would be very surprised if we don’t see a reduction in game time due to the cloudy conditions.

England U19 News & Player List

England U19 Player List

Hamza Sheikh (c), Thomas Rew, Ralphie Albert, BJ Dawkins, Jaydn Denly, Rocky Flintoff, AM French, Alex Green, Jack Home, Isaac Mohammed, James Isbell, Ben Mayes, James Minto, Joseph Moores, Sebastian Morgan, Alexander Wade, Archie Vaughan, Ekansh Singh

Predicted Playing XI

Archie Vaughan Allrounder Jaydn Denly Allrounder Ben Mayes Batter Hamza Sheikh Batter Rocky Flintoff Batter Thomas Rew Batter Ekansh Singh Allrounder Ralphie Albert Allrounder Jack Home Bowler Alex Green Bowler James Minto Bowler

England U19 Team Form

England have won just two of the last 8 matches they have played. They can, however, take solace in the fact that these two wins came in their four most recent games.

India U19 News & Player List

India U19 Player List

Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu, RS Ambrish, Anmoljeet Singh, Maulyarajsinh Chavda, Kanishk Chouhan, Deepesh Devendran, Henil Patel, Vihaan Malhotra, Mohamed Enaan, Harvansh Pangalia, Pranav Ragavendra, Naman Pushpak, Rahul Kumar, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Yudhajit Guha

Predicted Playing XI

Ayush Mhatre Batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi Batter Vihaan Malhotra Allrounder Maulyarajsinh Chavda Batter Abhigyan Kundu Wicketkeeper Rahul Kumar Batter RS Ambrish Allrounder Mohamed Enaan Allrounder Henil Patel Bowler Anmoljeet Singh Bowler Deepesh Devendran Bowler

India U19 Team Form

India U19s were on an 8-match winning run before England forced them into a draw in the first game of the 2-match Test series. The last time they lost a Test match was back in 2009, a run of 13 matches where they remain undefeated.

England U19 vs India U19 Head to Head

England and India have faced each other 26 times in the history of youth Test matches. The England U19s have managed to win just twice while the Indians have registered 9 wins. On English soil, too, India leads the head-to-head record with 4 wins and just one loss in 15 matches.

Head to Head

England U19: 2

India U19: 9

Draw: 15

England U19 vs India U19 Betting Odds

Expect a run-fest in Chelmsford

The first Test match was an indicator of how the teams are expected to play in the second game, too. The County Ground in Chelmsford, Essex is more favourable to batters, as the venue has shown in the previous games played there. We’re expecting both teams to have, at least, two half-centurions each in their ranks. We are also expecting 300+ scores in, at least, two innings if rain permits a full game to be played.

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England U19 vs India U19 Top Batters

Rocky Flintoff to be England U19’s top batsman

Promising batsman Rocky Flintoff has played four innings in Test cricket and scored 219 runs, including a hundred and a half-century. He averages nearly 55 runs per inning and comes into the game on the back of scores of 93 and 11 in the first Test match of the series. We’re backing the 17-year-old to go big in the game.

Vihaan Malhotra to be India U19’s top batsman

While the focus has been on India’s star opening duo of Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Ayush Mhatre, Vihaan Malhotra has silently outperformed his teammates. The left hand batter averages 45.5 runs in youth Test cricket and scored three half centuries in as many matches. We were very impressed with him in the previous game and are expecting him to continue his run of form.

England U19 vs India U19 Top Bowlers

Archie Vaughan to be England U19’s top bowler

Off spinner Archie Vaughan spun a web around the Indian batters in the first Test match, taking 8 wickets to emerge as the best bowler in the match. The 19-year-old has taken 16 wickets in the four youth Test matches and comes into the game on the back of his best ever innings and match figures.

Mohamed Enaan to be India U19’s top bowler

India’s leg spinner Mohamed Enaan failed to perform in the first game, taking only one wicket in Beckenham. He, however, is the team’s top wicket-taker with 17 wickets in just three games, having taken 16 of those against Australia U19s in two matches in Chennai. Vaughan showed that the English conditions can support spinners, something Enaan will be looking to take advantage of.