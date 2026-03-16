Facts: With 1556 runs, Joe Root was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.

With 1478 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run scorer for India in 2024.

England vs India Chance of Winning

England head into this game after an incredible win in the opening game of the series where England completed another magnificent chase at Hendingley as they head into this game after a 1-0 lead and would be hoping to continue their momentum when both sides face each other come Jul 02.

India would be kicking themselves as they squandered multiple opportunities to kill the game in both innings. India became the first side to lose a test match after having three centurions in the first innings. They trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 69%

India’ chances of winning - 31%

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England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett was brilliant in the last calendar year for England as he was consistent throughout 2025. In the last game he scored a brilliant century and took his team over the line which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul looked in fine form in the practice matches against England Lions and he was sensational in the opening game as he scored 42 and 137 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds England Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last four matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 25% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 21C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Chris Woakes All-rounder Brydon Carse Bowler Josh Tongue Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England headed into this series after beating Zimbabwe in a one off game. In the last game they managed to chase down the target and took a 1-0 lead in this series.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Karun Nair Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this series after a disappointing end to the last test cycle and they lost the opening game of the series.

England vs India Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against India in the past 52-35. Both sides went head to head in the opening game of the series and England won the match.

Head to Head

England: 52

India: 35

Draw/Tie: 50

England vs India Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than India

England and India square off once again after what was an incredible test match for the neutrals. On multiple occasions India had chances to kill the game for the host but they failed to do so in both innings and at the end England managed to chase down the target on the final day and eventually won the game with five wickets to spare. India head into this game after just one win in nine matches and need a positive result in this game to turn things around. On the other hand, England would be hoping to build on their incredible win and take a 2-0 lead which could be difficult to overcome for the neutrals. England openers struggled in the first innings but they were sensational in the second innings which makes us believe they will have a better opening stand in the upcoming game.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root struggled in the first innings but he scored a half century in the second innings and took his team over the line. He was the leading run scorer for England last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his sensational form against England as he scored a brilliant century in the first innings. He was the leading run scorer for his side last year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be England’ top bowler

Chris Woakes struggled to make an impact in the opening game regardless we are going to back him once again as he has been one of the most consistent bowlers for England which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler in all formats by a country mile. He was sensational in the first innings in the last game as he bagged a fifer which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.