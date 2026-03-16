Facts: With 1556 runs, Joe Root was the leading run scorer for England in 2024

With 1478 runs, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the leading run scorer for India in 2024

England vs India Chance of Winning

England head into the new Test cycle after once again finishing outside the top two spots. This is a huge year in terms of Test cricket for England as they face India at home after they were thrashed away from home and then they face Australia in the Ashes. In the last series they beat New Zealand 2-1 away from home.

India head into this series after disappointing end to the last Test series where they were favourites to make the WTC Finals but an embarrassing defeat against New Zealand at home and the series defeat against Australia away from home sealed their fate. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

England ’ chances of winning - 69%

India’ chances of winning - 31%

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England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Ben Duckett was brilliant in the last calendar year for England as he was consistent throughout 2025 and scored 1149 runs with an average of 37.06 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

KL Rahul looked in fine form in the practice matches against England Lions. He had a brilliant series against Australia and we expect him to dominate the new ball and score well in the upcoming game.

England vs India Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bowled first. The last two matches have been won by the team that bowled first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to chase in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 17C.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Ben Stokes (C), Shoaib Bashir, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes

Predicted Playing XI

Zak Crawley Batter Ben Duckett Batter Jacob Bethell Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Ben Stokes All-rounder Jamie Overton All-rounder Chris Woakes Bowler Brydon Carse Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler

England Team Form

England head into this series after beating Zimbabwe in a one off game. In the last series they beat New Zealand 2-1.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Sai Sudarshan Batter Shubman Gill Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Karun Nair Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Shardul Thakur All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Prasidh Krishna Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this series after a disappointing end to the last test cycle as they lost against New Zealand 3-0 and then lost against Australia 3-1.

England vs India Head to Head

England have dominated this fixture against India in the past 51-35. Both sides went head to head back in 2024 and India won the series 4-1.

Head to Head

England: 51

India: 35

Draw/Tie: 50

England vs India Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than India

England and India start off this Test cycle in what seems like a great series for the neutrals. India struggled in the tailend of the last test cycle as they lost against New Zealand 3-0 at home and then they lost against Australia 3-1 and eventually failed to qualify for the WTC finals for the first time since its inception. On the other hand the pressure would be on England to make the WTC finals this time as they haven’t qualified for the WTC finals since its inception. The last time both sides went head to head was back in 2024 and India dominated the series. England won the first game but then India turned things around and won the next four games and won the series 4-1. The inexperience in the batting line up for the visitors could prove costly in this game which makes us believe England will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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England vs India Top Batters

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root heads into this Test cycle after dominating in this format in the last calendar year. Last year Root scored 1556 runs and was the leading run scorer in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’ top batter

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been a revelation since he made his debut in Test cricket. In the last series against Australia Jaiswal was the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

England vs India Top Bowlers

Chris Woakes to be England’ top bowler

Chris Woakes was brilliant in the practice game against India and we expect him to spearhead the England bowling attack in the first Test. Last year he bagged 31 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has been the best bowler in all formats by a country mile as he heads into this series hoping to dominate once again. Bumrah was the leading wicket taker against Australia in the last series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.