England vs India Match Prediction
ENG
60%
Chance of Winning
IND
40%
Test
The Oval
Facts:
- With 424 runs, Jamie Smith is the leading run scorer for England in this series.
- With 722 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this series.
England vs India Chance of Winning
England and India go head to head for the final time in this series with England leading the series 2-1. Both sides are expected to make some changes in the bowling department as the bowlers looked knackered after the Manchester Test. The fourth game much like every other Tests in this series was gruesome and enthralling at the same time. India lost the toss once again and was put to bat on a cloudy day as they scored 358 runs in the first innings. England responded with a score of 669 runs and took a lead of 311 runs. India lost two wickets in the first over but managed to survive as they scored 425 runs and both sides shared the spoils. This was only the second draw under the captaincy of Ben Stokes and it looks like the tides have turned in favour of the visitors as we head into this penultimate game. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England ’ chances of winning - 60%
- India’ chances of winning - 40%
England vs India Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Stokes has been sensational with the ball but has grown into the series in regards to his batting capabilities. He was sensational in the last game as Stokes scored 141 in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
KL Rahul was crucial in the last game as India avoided defeat. He scored 46 runs in the first innings and then backed it up with another half century in the second game. Rahul has scored 511 runs thus far which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Under 28.5
India Opening Partnership to be Under 31.5
England vs India Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that batted first 40-30. Last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
We expect cloudy conditions on Day 1 but we expect temperature to rise as we head into later stages of the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 25C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 13C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Stokes (c), Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, Jacob Bethell, Harry Brook, Brydon Carse, Sam Cook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Jamie Smith, Josh Tongue, Chris Woakes
Predicted Playing XI
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Harry Brook
|
Batter
|
Ben Stokes
|
All-rounder
|
Chris Woakes
|
All-rounder
|
Brydon Carse
|
Bowler
|
Jamie Overton
|
Bowler
|
Liam Dawson
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England had the opportunities to close out the series in the last game but they failed to do so. They lead the series 2-1.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Shubman Gill (c), Rishabh Pant (vc, wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudarshan, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Karun Nair, Anshul Kambhoj, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Jurel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav
Predicted Playing XI
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
KL Rahul
|
Batter
|
Karun Nair
|
Batter
|
Shubman Gill
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Dhruv Jurel
|
Batter
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
All-rounder
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohammed Siraj
|
Bowler
|
Akash Deep
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India head into this game after a crucial draw in the last game as they are still alive in this series as they head into the final game.
England vs India Head to Head
England have dominated this fixture against India in the past 53-36. In the last game the honours were even as England lead the series 2-1.
Head to Head
England: 53
India: 36
Draw/Tie: 51
England vs India Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than India
England and India go head to head after yet another engaging game at Manchester. The pitch at Manchester was probably one of the best batting wickets we have seen in England in recent time as we saw both sides score over 1300 runs in the game. England had a golden opportunity to seal the series but they let India off the hook as this time it was England who dropped multiple catches in the fourth innings and India managed to draw the game and keep the score at 2-1. It looks like after the heroics in Manchester it's the visitors who have an edge as both sides head into the fifth and final Test. India openers and England openers had a brilliant game in the first innings, India had an opening stand of 94 runs in the game but it was England openers who outscored them with an opening stand of 166 runs. In each of the last two matches England openers have had a better opening partnership which makes us believe they will once again outscore India openers in the upcoming game.
England vs India
Test
The Oval, London
England vs India Top Batters
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Joe Root was sublime once again as he scored his second century in as many matches in this series and was the leading run scorer for England in the match. We expect him to show up once again which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter
Shubman Gill struggled in the first innings in the last game but bounced back in the second innings and scored a brilliant century. With 722 runs, he is the leading run scorer for India in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs India Top Bowlers
Ben Stokes to be England’ top bowler
Ben Stokes was sensational once again in the last game as he bagged a fifer in the first innings. With 17 wickets thus far, he is the leading wicket taker for England in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah is most likely to play the final game as he did not bowl in the second innings. Even though he missed one again, with 14 wickets, he is the leading wicket taker for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- England to win - 1.58 (PariMatch)
- India to win - 2.37 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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