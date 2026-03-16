England vs Zimbabwe Match Prediction
ENG
99%
Chance of Winning
ZIM
1%
Test
Trent Bridge, Nottingham
Facts:
- With 1556 runs, Joe Root was the leading run scorer for England in 2024.
- With 207 runs, Sean Williams is the leading run scorer for Zimbabwe in 2025.
England vs Zimbabwe Chance of Winning
England head into the new Test cycle after once again failing to make the finals. In the two previous Test cycles thus far England has hosted finals on both occasions but have failed to reach the finals. England would be hoping to dominate this game before they square off against India in the five match series.
Zimbabwe head into this series after struggling to make an impact in Tests this season. They have only one win in the last ten matches. The win came against Bangladesh in the last series where they drew 1-1. As per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.
- England ’ chances of winning - 99%
- Zimbabwe’ chances of winning - 01%
England vs Zimbabwe Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Ben Duckett had a solid season last year for England in Test cricket as he scored 1149 runs with an average of 37.06 runs which clearly showcases his consistency which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sikandar Raza only played one test in this season heading into this game and he was outstanding as Raza scored a half century in the game which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
England Opening Partnership to be Over 37.5
Zimbabwe Opening Partnership to be Under 19.5
England vs Zimbabwe Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bowl first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 15C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 6C.
England News & Player List
England Player List
Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Ollie Pope, Zak Crawley, Ben Stokes, Joe Root, James Rew, Jamie Smith, Gus Atkinson, Josh Tongue, Matthew Potts, Sam Cook, Shoaib Bashir
Predicted Playing XI
|
Ben Duckett
|
Batter
|
Zak Crawley
|
Batter
|
Ollie Pope
|
Batter
|
Joe Root
|
All-rounder
|
Jamie Smith
|
Wicket-keeper
|
James Rew
|
Batter
|
Ben Stokes
|
All-rounder
|
Gus Atkinson
|
All-rounder
|
Matthew Potts
|
Bowler
|
Shoaib Bashir
|
Bowler
|
Sam Cook
|
Bowler
England Team Form
England struggled to make an impact in ODI format last year as they had six defeats in the last eight matches.
Zimbabwe News & Player List
Zimbabwe Player List
Ben Curran, Craig Ervine, Nick Welch, Brian Bennett, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Wessly Madhevere, Clive Madande, Tafadzwa Tsiga, Blessing Muzarabani, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga, Victor Nyauchi, Wellington Masakadza
Predicted Playing XI
|
Brian Bennett
|
Batter
|
Ben Curran
|
Batter
|
Nick Welch
|
Batter
|
Sean Williams
|
All-rounder
|
Tafadzwa Tsiga
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Craig Ervine
|
Batter
|
Sikandar Raza
|
All-rounder
|
Wellington Masakadza
|
All-rounder
|
Newman Nyamhuri
|
Bowler
|
Richard Ngarava
|
Bowler
|
Blessing Muzarabani
|
Bowler
Zimbabwe Team Form
Zimbabwe head into this series after three losses in the last four matches. In the last game they were beaten by Bangladesh.
England vs Zimbabwe Head to Head
England has dominated this fixture in the past against Zimbabwe 3-0. Both sides squared off back in 2003 and England won on both occasions.
Head to Head
England: 03
Zimbabwe: 00
Draw: 03
England vs Zimbabwe Betting Odds
England to have a better opening partnership than Zimbabwe
England and Zimbabwe go head to head in an historic game as this would be the first Test match between the two sides in 22 years. The last time both sides went head to head was back in 2003 and a two game series and England won the series 2-0. Zimbabwe have struggled to compete in Test cricket with the top teams which has been the case in this fixture as they have never beaten England in Test cricket. England head into the new Test Championship cycle after yet another disappointment as they failed to qualify for the finals once again. This would be the final game before their five match test series against India hence we expect England to go all out in this game and dominate the match. We believe England will end up with a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
England vs Zimbabwe
Test
Trent Bridge, Nottingham, West Bridgford
England vs Zimbabwe Top Batters
Joe Root to be England’ top batter
Joe Root was sensational in Tests last year as he was consistent and scored 1556 runs in 2024. Root was the leading run scorer in red ball cricket last season which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sean Williams to be Zimbabwe’ top batter
Sean Williams has been outstanding for Zimbabwe in Test cricket as he has been the most consistent batter in the couple of years. With 207 runs he is the leading run scorer for his side in 2025 which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
England vs Zimbabwe Top Bowlers
Gus Atkinson to be England’ top bowler
Gus Atkinson had a brilliant campaign last year as he was the standout bowler for England. With 52 wickets he was the leading wicket taker for England in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Blessing Muzarabani to be Zimbabwe’ top bowler
Blessing Muzarabani has been the stand out bowler for Zimbabwe in this calendar year as they head into this series. So far Muzarabani has bagged 26 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes her our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
England
- England to win - 1.00 (PariMatch)
- Zimbabwe to win - 21.59 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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