Facts: With 787 runs, Shubman Gill is the leading run scorer for India in this calendar year.

With 129 runs, Brandon King is the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year.

India vs West Indies Chance of Winning

India went head to head against England prior to this series and it turned out to be a great spectacle for the neutrals and both sides drew the series 2-2. India have struggled in Tests in the last 12 months as they have managed just three wins in the last 13 matches and cannot afford to lose this series if they aspire to make the WTC Finals.

West Indies head into this series after a disappointing performance against Australia at home, they lost the series 3-0. West Indies have managed just one win in the last six matches and would be hoping for a better performance in this series. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 90%

West Indies’ chances of winning - 10%

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India vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Yashasvi Jaiswal's rise in Test format has been incredible as he is arguably one of the most consistent batters for India and has already scored 443 runs in this calendar year which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Even though Brandon King has been the leading run scorer for West Indies in this calendar year, he hasn’t looked convincing at all as we expect him to struggle against Indian pacers with the new ball, we believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

India vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last two of the three matches have been won by the teams that have bowled first regardless, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Ahmedabad during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 24C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Devdutt Padikkal, Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Dhruv Jurel, KL Rahul, Narayan Jagadeesan, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter KL Rahul Batter Sai Sudharsan Batter Shubman Gill Batter Dhruv Jurel Wicket-keeper Devdutt Padikkal Batter Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Washington Sundar All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India head into this series after a 2-2 draw against England in the last outing. They have three wins in the last 13 matches.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Alick Athanaze, Brandon King, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Johann Layne, Justin Greaves, Khary Pierre, Roston Chase, Shai Hope, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Jayden Seales, Jediah Blades, Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing XI

Brandon King Batter Kevlon Anderson Batter Roston Chase All-rounder Alick Athanaze All-rounder Shai Hope Wicket-keeper Khary Pierre Batter Justin Greaves All-rounder Anderson Phillip All-rounder Jediah Blades Bowler Jomel Warrican Bowler Jayden Seales Bowler

West Indies Team Form

West Indies head into this game after back to back defeats, they have three wins in the last seven matches.

India vs West Indies Head to Head

West Indies have had an upper hand in this fixture against India 30-23. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and India won the series 1-0.

Head to Head

India: 23

West Indies: 30

India vs West Indies Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than West Indies

India and West Indies go head to head for the first time since 2023, India won the series 1-0. Even though India has done well in white ball cricket, they have struggled in Tests in the last 12 months. India went head to head against England which was their first series in the new WTC cycle and they drew the series 2-2. On the other hand West Indies have struggled to make an impact in this calendar year and would be hoping to cause a major shock in this series as they haven’t won a test match against India in the last 23 years. If we compare the two sides, India have arguably the best opening pair in red ball cricket and have the greatest new ball ballers that India has ever produced. Considering the two above mentioned facts, we believe India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

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India vs West Indies Top Batters

Shubman Gill to be India’ top batter

Shubman Gill heads into this series after one of the best batting displays by any Test captain against England. So far he has scored 787 runs in six matches and is the leading run scorer for India which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shai Hope to be West Indies’ top batter

West Indies batters have struggled to make an impact so far in the new WTC cycle. Even though Shai Hope has struggled we expect him to turn things around and do well in the subcontinent which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav to be India’ top bowler

Kuldeep Yadav hasn’t played much Test cricket in the recent past but his record at home is exceptional. In nine Test matches he has bagged 38 wickets which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jomel Warrican to be West Indies’ top bowler

Injuries to two key bowlers have left West Indies in the tough spot regardless, we expect Jomel Warrican to excel as he has bagged 19 wickets in six matches which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.