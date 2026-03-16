Facts: With 282 runs, Mohammad Rizwan is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in this calendar year.

With 15 wickets, Senuran Muthusamy is the leading wicket taker for South Africa in this calendar year.

Pakistan vs South Africa Chance of Winning

Pakistan headed into this series after struggling to make an impact in Test cricket in this calendar year as they lost three of the four matches. In the opening match, Pakistan dominated the game from the start and they eventually won the game by 93 runs. They would be hoping to win the series in the upcoming game.

South Africa have been sensational in Tests thus far as they headed into this game after ten wins in a row. South Africa did not have a great start to the series as they surrendered their winning streak and now trail the series 1-0. As per our calculations, Pakistan are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 63%

South Africa’ chances of winning - 37%

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Pakistan vs South Africa Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Salman Agha headed into this series after struggling to make an impact as he scored 59 runs in five innings but in the opening game he scored 93 runs in the first innings which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton has been sensational so far in this calendar year and he was sensational in the opening game as he ended up scoring 71 and 45 runs which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs South Africa Match Toss Prediction

Historically the teams that have bowled first have dominated the game in the past. The last three matches have been won by the teams that have batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

We expect clear in Rawalpindi during the game with minimum chances of any disruptions. Maximum temperature is expected to be 29C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan, Kamran Ghulam, Abrar Ahmed, Khurram Shahzad, Asif Afridi, Rohail Nazir

Predicted Playing XI

Imam-ul-Haq Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Shan Masood Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Saud Shakeel Batter Salman Agha All-rounder Sajid Khan All-rounder Noman Ali Bowler Hasan Ali Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this series after a disappointing defeat against West Indies, they dominated the opening game and took a 1-0 lead.

South Africa News & Player List

South Africa Player List

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Senuran Muthusamy, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, Simon Harmer, David Bedingham, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Zubayr Hamza

Predicted Playing XI

Tony de Zorzi Batter Aiden Markram Batter Ryan Rickelton Batter Wiaan Mulder Batter Kyle Verreynne Wicket-keeper Dewald Brevis Batter Tristan Stubbs All-rounder Simon Harmer All-rounder Kagiso Rabada Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Bowler Senuran Muthusamy Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa headed into this series after ten wins in a row but they lost the opening game and now trail the series 1-0.

Pakistan vs South Africa Head to Head

South Africa have dominated this fixture against Pakistan in the past 17-7. Both sides went head to head in the opening game and Pakistan won the game.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 07

South Africa: 17

Pakistan vs South Africa Betting Odds

South Africa to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Pakistan and South Africa went head to head in the opening game and the home side dominated the match. Pakistan batted first in the game and scored 378 runs which was sensational on a difficult wicket as they took a lead of 109 runs in the first innings. South Africa struggled in the run chase as they were bowled out for 183 runs and Pakistan won the game by 93 runs. Even though South Africa batters struggled in the game they still ended up with a better opening partnership in the game which makes us believe South Africa will once again end up with a better opening stand in the upcoming game as they will hope to level the series 1-1.

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Pakistan vs South Africa Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Mohammad Rizwan continued his brilliant form in the last match as he scored 75 runs in the first innings. With 282 runs, he is the leading run scorer for Pakistan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Ryan Rickelton to be South Africa’ top batter

Ryan Rickelton has been brilliant for South Africa in this calendar year as he has scored 397 runs in five innings. In the last match Rickelton scored well in both innings which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs South Africa Top Bowlers

Noman Ali to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Noman Ali had an incredible outing in the last game against South Africa as he bagged ten wickets and had the best bowling figures in both matches. He remains the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Senuran Muthusamy to be South Africa’ top bowler

Senuran Muthusamy was the shining light for South Africa in the last match as he bagged 11 wickets in the game. He is the leading wicket taker for his side in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.