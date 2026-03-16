Facts: This is the first Test match West Indies will play on Pakistani soil after 19 years with the last tour played back in November-December 2006 when the visitors were whitewashed 3-0.

In matches against Pakistan in Pakistan, West Indies have won only four times in 21 attempts.

Pakistan vs West Indies Chance of Winning

Pakistan have decided to rest Mohammad Abbas, Naseem Shah, Aamer Jamal, and Mir Hamza for the two-Test home series against West Indies and opted to go with a strong spin contingent. They have recalled Mohammad Ali and will likely give pacer Kashif Ali his debut. They are playing on home soil and should have enough to overcome the West Indies.

The team from the Caribbean will be without Alzarri Joseph and Shamar Joseph. While the latter is unfit, the former is playing in the International League T20 in the UAE. Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie is likely to return to the playing XI after missing the Bangladesh tour. Kraigg Brathwaite will lead the side, who will have to play out of their skins to get a result in Multan.

Pakistan Chance of Winning - 79%

West Indies Chance of Winning - 21%

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Pakistan vs West Indies Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Saud Shakeel averages over 52 in his short Test career so far. In 17 matches, the 29-year-old has scored over 1500 runs with 4 hundreds and 8 fifties. He is a reliable source of runs for the team and we’re backing him to go big at home where his average goes up to nearly 60.

Pakistan’s middle order batsman Babar Azam is given odds of 1.85 on Parimatch to score above 35.5 runs in the first inning. We feel he will go above that mark considering his recent record. Three of his previous four innings have seen him score 50s and we feel confident in backing him to go big.

Match Prediction Best Odds West Indies openers to score more than 22.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan openers to score more than 27.5 1.87 Bet on Parimatch Shan Masood to score more than 29.5 in the first inning 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Toss Prediction

Multan has something for both the batsmen and the bowlers. The last three games have seen teams that win the toss opt to bat first and we expect the same trend will continue for this series.

Weather Report

The first and last days of the match are expected to be sunny but the middle days will see a part cloud cover. There’s a 10% chance of rain on those days but we’re not expecting to lose plenty of overs. With temperatures hovering between 9 to 19 degrees celsius, the players are in for a chilly game and will welcome the sun coming out.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Shan Masood (c), Abrar Ahmed, Salman Agha, Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Kamran Ghulam, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Rizwan, Muhammad Hurraira, Noman Ali, Rohail Nazir, Sajid Khan, Saud Shakeel.

Predicted Playing XI

Shan Masood Batter Babar Azam Batter Kashif Ali Batter Saud Shakeel Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicketkeeper Salman Agha Allrounder Mohammad Ali Bowler Khurram Shahzad Bowler Kamran Ghulam Allrounder Sajid Khan Allrounder Noman Ali Allrounder

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan come into the series after suffering a 0-2 loss away to South Africa. However, prior to that they had hosted England at home, winning the 3-match series 2-1.

West Indies News & Player List

West Indies Player List

Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Joshua Da Silva, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach, Amir Jangoo, Mikyle Louis, Gudakesh Motie, Anderson Phillip, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican

Predicted Playing XI

Kraigg Brathwaite Batter Mikyle Louis Batter Keacy Carty Batter Kavem Hodge Allrounder Alick Athanaze Batter Joshua Da Silva Wicketkeeper Jayden Seales Bowler Kevin Sinclair Bowler Jomel Warrican Bowler Kemar Roach Bowler Gudakesh Moite Bowler

West Indies Team Form

The team from the Caribbean have won just once in the last 7 games, losing 5. They lost 3-0 to England before South Africa got the better of them 1-0 in a 2-match Test series. Their most recent tour of Bangladesh saw them break the winless run, but Bangladesh won the second match and tied the series 1-1.

Pakistan vs West Indies Head to Head

The two teams have played 54 Test matches in the history of the sport. Pakistan lead the head-to-head record with 21 wins and 18 defeats while 15 matches have been drawn.

The record skews further in favour of the hosts from the turn of the century with West Indies losing 11 out of 17 games and winning just 5. In Pakistan, the hosts have registered nine victories and lost four games against West Indies with 8 matches ending in a stalemate.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 21

West Indies: 18

Draw: 15

Pakistan vs West Indies Betting Odds

West Indies to have a better opening partnership than the hosts

The West Indies have scored four fifties for the opening wicket in 18 games since the start of last year. In contrast, Pakistan’s highest score for the first wicket in fourteen matches in that period is 49. West Indies’ captain Kraigg Brathwaite, in particular, has impressed at the top of the order. We’re backing the visitors to outscore the hosts in both innings in Multan.

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Pakistan vs West Indies Top Batters

Shan Masood to be Pakistan’ top batsman

With 703 runs in his previous 10 games, Shan Masood will be shouldering the responsibility to score the bulk of the team’s runs. The 35-year-old comes into the match after scoring a hundred in South Africa in his previous game and will be eager to improve on the 30 runs he scored against the West Indies in the only match he played against them back in 2017.

Alick Athanaze to be West Indies’ top batsman

Middle order batter Alick Athanaze has scored 560 runs in 11 Test matches and is one of the most in-form batters from the team alongside Kavem Hodge. In the warm-up game, he scored 157 runs to emerge as the batsman to watch out for in the series.

Pakistan vs West Indies Top Bowlers

Noman Ali to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Experienced spinner Noman Ali will be the team’s biggest weapon against the West Indies. He starred for Pakistan against England in the previous two matches where he took 20 wickets. The 38-year-old was afforded a rest against South Africa and will be fresh for the visit of West Indies.

Jayden Seales to be West Indies’ top bowler

Young pacer Jayden Seales has established himself as one of the first names on the team sheet since his debut in June 2021. In just 17 Test matches, he has taken 72 wickets including 10 in his previous two games against Bangladesh.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Pakistan Pakistan to Win - 1.18 (Parimatch)

West Indies to Win - 4.70 (Parimatch) Pakistan come into the game as favourites to win the match. The bookmakers have given far-fetched odds of 4.70 for West Indies to win the match and they’ll have to play out of their skins to force a draw. We’re expecting the hosts to win the match. Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





