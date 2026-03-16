Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction
PAK
Chance of Winning
WI
Test
Facts:
- Pakistan’s Saud Shakeel is the leading batter of the tournament with 86 runs in two innings.
- West Indies’ Jomel Warrican is the top wicket-taker of the test series with ten wickets in two innings.
Pakistan vs West Indies Chances of Winning
Pakistan kicked off the series with a substandard batting display as they chose to bat first and piled on 230 runs. This is a relatively low score in the format but the surface does not necessarily assist big totals which allowed the hosts to get away with it. Pakistan’s top four batters made almost no impact whatsoever but Saud Shakeel anchored the innings with a mature 84-run knock alongside wicket-keeper batter Mohammad Rizwan who scored 71 runs. Together, they were able to help the team secure a somewhat competent score. The bowlers could defend the total since West Indies’ batters collapsed rather quickly; Noman Ali’s fifer and Sajid Khan’s four-wicket haul kept the visitors down to 137 runs.
In the home team’s second innings, their batting performance was much worse since they found themselves bundled out for 157. Skipper and opener Shan Masood’s 57 was the only noteworthy innings and the bowlers had their work cut out for them. However, it did not matter much as West Indies once again fumbled their chances and got bowled out for 123 which handed Pakistan a 127-run victory in a low-scoring game.
- Pakistan chance of winning - 82%
- West Indies chance of winning - 18%
Pakistan vs West Indies Betting Tips
Pakistan to score over 28.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)
Both Shan Masood and Muhammad Hurraira did not last very long at the crease during the first innings and they managed to add a measly 16 runs to the first wicket before the latter was dismissed. However, the skipper came back with a bang in the second innings and did the majority of the scoring as the pair notched up 67 runs together. Furthermore, in the last series against South Africa, Shan Masood and Babar Azam scored 2, 205, 36 and 49 runs. Pakistan’s first wicket certainly has the potential to thrive on home turf against the West Indies.
Match Prediction Best Odds
Pakistan Opening Partnership to be Over 28.5
West Indies Opening Partnership to be Under 23.5
Pakistan vs West Indies Toss Prediction
Although Pakistan were bundled out for a mere 230 runs in the first innings at Multan Cricket Stadium, electing to bat first paid off since they were able to keep West Indies at bay even with a low total. Five out of nine test matches held here until date have gone in favor of those batting first, making it the favorite strategy for the second test as well.
Weather Report
The forecast for the second test remains quite favorable with no possibility of a downpour and sunny, clear skies. The temperature is predicted to hover around 21 degrees Celsius.
Pakistan Player List
Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Imam-ul-Haq, Muhammad Hurraira, Saud Shakeel, Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Mohammad Rizwan, Rohail Nazir, Abrar Ahmed, Kashif Ali, Khurram Shahzad, Mohammad Ali, Noman Ali, Sajid Khan.
Predicted Playing XI
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Shan Masood (C)
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Batter
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Muhammad Hurraira
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Batter
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Babar Azam
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Batter
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Kamran Ghulam
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All-rounder
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Saud Shakeel
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Batter
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Mohammad Rizwan
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Wicket-keeper
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Salman Agha
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All-rounder
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Noman Ali
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Bowler
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Sajid Khan
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Bowler
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Khurram Shahzad
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Bowler
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Abrar Ahmed
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Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Even though Pakistan’s batters missed the mark in the previous outing, the bowlers picked up the slack and got a 1-0 lead. The bowling attack is the team’s greatest strength at the moment.
West Indies Player List
Kraigg Brathwaite (c), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Mikyle Louis, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Kevin Sinclair, Amir Jangoo, Joshua Da Silva, Tevin Imlach, Anderson Phillip, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Jomel Warrican, Kemar Roach.
Predicted Playing XI
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Kraigg Brathwaite (C)
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Batter
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Mikyle Louis
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Batter
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Keacy Carty
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Batter
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Kavem Hodge
|
All-rounder
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Alick Athanaze
|
Batter
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Justin Greaves
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All-rounder
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Tevin Imlach
|
Wicket-keeper
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Kevin Sinclair
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All-rounder
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Gudakesh Motie
|
Bowler
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Jomel Warrican
|
Bowler
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Jayden Seales
|
Bowler
West Indies Team Form
West Indies’ batting was terrible in the first test and their bowling effort was largely led by Jomel Warrican. The team has quite a bit of work to do going into the second test.
Pakistan vs West Indies Head-to-Head
In the 55 test matches between Pakistan and West Indies, the former have the upper hand with 22 wins so far while West Indies have 18 victories.
T20 Head-to-Head Record
Total - 55
Pakistan - 22
West Indies - 18
Draw - 15
Pakistan vs West Indies Betting Odds
Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than West Indies
West Indies’ openers, Kraigg Brathwaite and Mikyle Louis, barely made it to double digit scores before their partnership came to a close on both occasions against Pakistan. In the previous match, the pair added 10 and 16 runs to the first wicket and neither of the batters were competitive. Although Pakistan’s Shan Masood and Muhammad Hurraira made a mediocre start with a 16-run partnership, they absolutely went hammer and tongs in the second innings with 67 runs on the board. This time around, too, a similar result is expected of the home team.
Pakistan vs West Indies
Test
null, null
Pakistan vs West Indies Best Batters
Shan Masood to be Pakistan’s Best Batter
In the first test, skipper Shan Masood departed for 11 runs in the first innings but returned to score a half-century and top-score in the second innings with 52 runs. He is among Pakistan’s highest run-getters so far with 63 runs and an average of 31.50. He was also their second leading batter in the previous test series against South Africa with 192 runs in four innings, making him the top pick for the next match.
Alick Athanaze to be West Indies’ Best Batter
Alick Athanaze failed to make an impact in the first innings against Pakistan since he was dismissed for a mere six runs but he came out on top in the following innings, having scored 55 runs. He stands as West Indies’ top batter with 61 runs and an average of 30.50. Considering he was also their leading run scorer against Bangladesh in the last test series with 139 runs in four innings, he is expected to lead the charge again.
Pakistan vs West Indies Best Bowlers
Sajid Khan to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler
Sajid Khan emerged as Pakistan’s leading bowler overall in the first test against West Indies. He captured an impressive four-wicket haul in the first innings and upped himself in the second innings as he took a fifer. He has a total of nine wickets under his belt in two innings and a bowling average of 12.77 which makes him the top choice once again.
Jomel Warrican to be West Indies’ Best Bowler
In the first innings versus Pakistan, Jomel Warrican was the joint highest wicket-taker for West Indies with three wickets but he was invincible in the second innings as he went on to claim seven wickets. With a phenomenal bowling average of 10.10, he remains the leading contender against Pakistan.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Pakistan
- Pakistan to win @ 1.22 (Parimatch)
- West Indies to win @ 4.20 (Parimatch)
Parimatch
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