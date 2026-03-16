South Africa vs Australia Match Prediction
SA
29%
Chance of Winning
AUS
71%
Test
Lord's
Facts:
- With 31 wickets, Kagiso Rabada was the leading wicket taker for South Africa in 2024.
- With 608 runs, Travis Head was the leading run scorer for Australia in 2024.
South Africa vs Australia Chance of Winning
South Africa headed into their maiden WTC finals after an impressive run in the Test format. They head into this game after seven consecutive wins which includes series wins against West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Pakistan. In the last series they played at home against Pakistan and won the series 2-0.
This would be the second time Australia will be playing in the WTC Finals. They went head to head against India in the last finals and won the Championship. Australia beat India this season 3-1 at home and in the last series they beat Sri Lanka. As per our calculations, Australia are favourites in the upcoming game.
- South Africa ’ chances of winning - 29%
- Australia’ chances of winning - 71%
South Africa vs Australia Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Temba Bavuma has been one of the most consistent batters for South Africa in this format. He was sensational in the last series against Pakistan and has scored 503 runs in 2024 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Steve Smith headed into the series against India struggling for consistency but he was sensational in the series as he scored two centuries. We expect Smith to make an impact and to score well in the upcoming game.
Match Prediction Best Odds
South Africa Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5
Australia Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5
South Africa vs Australia Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 18C.
South Africa News & Player List
South Africa Player List
Aiden Markram, David Bedingham, Temba Bavuma, Tony de Zorzi, Tristan Stubbs, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, Senuran Muthusamy, Wiaan Mulder, Kyle Verreynne, Ryan Rickelton, Dane Paterson, Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi
Predicted Playing XI
|
Aiden Markram
|
Batter
|
Tony de Zorzi
|
Batter
|
Temba Bavuma
|
Batter
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
All-rounder
|
Ryan Rickelton
|
Wicket-keeper
|
David Bedingham
|
Batter
|
Marco Jansen
|
All-rounder
|
Corbin Bosch
|
All-rounder
|
Kagiso Rabada
|
Bowler
|
Keshav Maharaj
|
Bowler
|
Lungi Ngidi
|
Bowler
South Africa Team Form
South Africa head into this series after a series defeat against India in T20i earlier this year. They have taken a 1-0 lead in this series.
Australia News & Player List
Australia Player List
Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cameron Green, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Pat Cummins, Scott Boland
Predicted Playing XI
|
Usman Khawaja
|
Batter
|
Sam Konstas
|
Batter
|
Marnus Labuschagne
|
Batter
|
Steve Smith
|
Batter
|
Alex Carey
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Travis Head
|
Batter
|
Cameron Green
|
All-rounder
|
Pat Cummins
|
All-rounder
|
Mitchell Starc
|
Bowler
|
Nathan Lyon
|
Bowler
|
Josh Hazlewood
|
Bowler
Australia Team Form
Australia head into this game after back to back series wins against India and Sri Lanka.
South Africa vs Australia Head to Head
Australia have an upper hand in this fixture against South Africa 54-26. Both sides went head to head back in 2023 and Australia won the series 2-0.
Head to Head
South Africa: 26
Australia: 54
South Africa vs Australia Betting Odds
Australia to have a better opening partnership than South Africa
South Africa and Australia go head to head for the first time since 2023 in what seems like the most important Test match between the two heavy weights. The last teams these two squared off Australia won the series 2-0. South Africa head into this game after seven consecutive wins and would be hoping to continue their momentum and win the championship for the first time. On the other hand, Australia has been sensational in the last 12 months. They beat India 3-1 at home and then beat Sri Lanka 2-0 prior to this game. We expect Australia to turn up when the stakes are high and to win back to back championships. We also believe Australia will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Australia
Test
Lord's, St John's Wood
South Africa vs Australia Top Batters
David Bedingham to be South Africa’ top batter
David Bedingham has been exceptional for South Africa in this format. Last season Bedingham scored 540 runs and was the leading run scorer for South Africa in 2024 which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Travis Head to be Australia’ top batter
Travis Head has been one of the most consistent batter for Australia in this test cycle. In the last series against India he was the leading run scorer in the series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
South Africa vs Australia Top Bowlers
Kagiso Rabada to be South Africa’ top bowler
Kagiso Rabada has been exceptional against Australia in the past as he has bagged 49 wickets in ten matches. Rabada was the leading wicket taker in 2024 for South Africa which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Pat Cummins to be Australia’ top bowler
Pat Cummins has been the standout bowler for Australia in this test cycle. Last year he was the leading wicket taker for Australia in the Tests and in the last series against India he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Australia
- South Africa to win - 3.00 (PariMatch)
- Australia to win - 1.39 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
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