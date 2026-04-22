Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A, 2nd unofficial Test Match Prediction SRI 58 % Chance of Winning NEW 42 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.81 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The second unofficial Test between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A has kept the cricket fans waiting. This match will take place from 23 April at 10:00 AM IST at the Galle International Stadium. The first unofficial Test between these two teams saw an intense competition which ended in a draw. Sri Lanka A will be looking forward to winning the second game and grabbing the series win. On the other hand, New Zealand A will also remain eager to grab a win in this game.

Who will win? Sri Lanka A New Zealand A Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand A and Sri Lanka A have defeated each other once in their last five head-to-head encounters.

Curtis Heaphy, from New Zealand A, was able to score 162 runs off 370 balls in the last game.

Isitha Wijesundara, from Sri Lanka A, was able to take 2 wickets in one inning at an average of 28.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka A will enter the 2nd unofficial Test with a higher chance of winning. The team takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Sonal Dinusha, who has scored 123 runs off 204 balls, and Isitha Wijesundara, who took 2 wickets at an average of 28. On the other hand, New Zealand A shall not be underestimated, as they showcased some impressive performances in the first game. They have players such as Curtis Heaphy, who scored 162 runs off 370 balls, and Tim Pringle, who took 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 23.

Sri Lanka A Chances of Winning: 58%

New Zealand A Chances of Winning: 42%

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Sri Lanka A have been the favourites in the series against New Zealand A. The team was unable to give its best in the first match, but they will be eager to dominate in the final game. It should be noted that Sri Lanka A will also be taking the home-ground advantage. They have batters such as Lahiru Udara, who has scored 100 runs in 2 innings at an average of 50, and Nuwanidu Fernando, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 52.59. Ramesh Mendis was able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 52.50.

On the other hand, New Zealand A will stand as a close contender in the upcoming match. The team was able to showcase strong performances in the first unofficial Test, which makes them eager to grab a win in the next game. They have batters such as Tim Robinson, who scored 130 runs off 229 balls, and Fraser Sheat, who scored 61 runs off 60 balls. Peter Younghusband was able to take 3 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 47.66.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Match Toss Prediction

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A will be played at the Galle International Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to Sri Lanka. This venue is known to favour the teams batting first, as 26 out of 49 Tests played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 375, falling to 312 in the second innings. This score further reduced to 239 in the third innings and 154 in the fourth innings. Looking at the same, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a higher chance of rain on all the match days, and the humidity levels are also expected to be high.

Heavy Thunderstorm 73 - 76% Humidity 27° - 30° C 10 - 13 kmph

Heavy Thunderstorm 73 - 76% Humidity 27° - 30° C 10 - 13 kmph

Sri Lanka A and New Zealand A Player List

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Team Form

Sri Lanka A Team Form

Sri Lanka A have struggled to secure wins lately in the unofficial Tests. Due to this reason, the team holds just one win and no losses in their last five matches. They have players such as Sonal Dinusha, who took 2 wickets at an average of 36, and Pasindu Sooriyabandara, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.

New Zealand A Team Form

New Zealand A have shown slightly better form in the unofficial Tests lately. The team has two wins over their last five games, and they have not lost any matches. They have players such as Ryan Harrison, who took 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 46, and Mitchell Hay, who scored 33 runs off 80 balls.

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Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Batters

Sonal Dinusha has been the top run scorer for Sri Lanka A in this series. He was able to score 123 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 60.29, including a century.

Curtis Heaphy has remained the top run scorer for New Zealand A, and even leads the tournament charts. He was able to score 162 runs off 370 balls for the team in the last game.

Sri Lanka A vs New Zealand A Top Bowlers

Isitha Wijesundara remained the highest wicket-taker for Sri Lanka A. He was only able to take 2 wickets for the team at an average of 28 in one inning.

Tim Pringle shone with the ball for New Zealand A in the first unofficial Test. He was able to take 6 wickets in just 2 innings at an average of 23.