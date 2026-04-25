Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women ODI Series Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka, Women Match Prediction
BAN
40%
Chance of Winning
SRI
60%
Parimatch
Odi
Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- Sri Lanka Women have won three of their last five games against Bangladesh Women.
- Sharmin Akhter has scored 11 runs off 16 balls against Chamari Athapaththu, while Athapaththu is yet to take her wicket.
- Hansima Karunaratne has scored 21 runs off 28 balls against Nahida Akter, while Nahida has dismissed her once.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning
Sri Lanka Women will enter the series decider with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong against Bangladesh Women in the head-to-head encounters, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Chamari Athapaththu, who scored 40 runs off 39 balls in the last game, and Malki Madara, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.75. On the other hand, Bangladesh Women will be keen to turn the tables and finally seal the series, as they take the home-ground advantage. They have players such as Sharmin Akhter, who has scored 86 runs in 2 innings at an average of 43, and Nahida Akter, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 9.83.
- Bangladesh Women Chances of Winning: 40%
- Sri Lanka Women Chances of Winning: 60%
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh Women started off the series well, but the team has not been able to maintain its winning momentum. Now with the last game being a series decider, it will be challenging for them to win, noting their past records against Sri Lanka Women. They have batters such as Nigar Sultana, who has scored 71 runs in 2 innings at an average of 35.50, and Shorna Akter, who has scored 51 runs in 2 innings at an average of 25.50. Ritu Moni holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 15.75.
On the other hand, Sri Lanka Women have finally regained their winning momentum even after starting the series with a loss. For the next game, the team takes advantage of its strong record against Bangladesh Women, which could help them to come out victorious. They have batters such as Hansima Karunaratne, who has scored 94 runs in 2 innings at an average of 47, and Imesha Dulani, who has scored 60 runs in 2 innings at an average of 30. Chamari Athapaththu holds 3 wickets in just one inning at an average of 12.
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Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Match Toss Prediction
The third ODI between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women will also be played at the Shahid Kamruzzaman Stadium, giving Bangladesh the home-ground advantage. Two ODI games have been played at this venue, and both have been won by the team bowling first. The average first innings score here stands at 185, and it increases to 186 in the second innings. Therefore, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team in the series decider would bowl first.
Weather Report
The third ODI between Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be clear throughout, but there is a 70% chance of rain at noon.
Bangladesh Women and Sri Lanka Women Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hoque Fargana
batsman
Perera Hasini
batsman
Sultana Sharmin
batsman
Athapaththu Chamari
all rounder
Akhter Supta Sharmin
batsman
Dulani Imesha
batsman
Sultana Joty Nigar
wicket keeper
Madavi Harshitha
batsman
Mostari Sobhana
batsman
Karunaratne Hansima
batsman
Akter Shorna
all rounder
Dilhari Kavisha
all rounder
Moni Ritu
all rounder
de Silva Nilakshi
batsman
Akter Nahida
bowler
Nuthyangana Kaushani
wicket keeper
Khatun Fahima
bowler
Madara Malki
bowler
Khatun Sultana
bowler
Ranaweera Inoka
bowler
Akter Marufa
bowler
Madushani Nimasha
bowler
Team Form
Bangladesh Women Team Form
Bangladesh Women have not been able to continue their winning momentum. Now the team holds just one win and three losses over their last five games. They have key performers such as Sultana Khatun, who holds 2 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 38, and Sobhana Mostary, who has scored 46 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 68.65.
Sri Lanka Women Team Form
Sri Lanka Women have regained their winning momentum in this format. The team now holds three wins and two losses over their last five games, as they aim to continue the momentum in the next game. They have players such as Inoka Ranaweera, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 20.66, and Harshitha Samarawickrama, who has scored 52 runs in 2 innings at an average of 26.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women
Odi
Shaheed Kamruzzaman Stadium, Rajshahi
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Sri Lanka
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Batters
Sharmin Akhter has been the best batter for Bangladesh Women in this series. She has managed to score 322 runs in her last 10 innings at an average of 35.78.
Hasini Perera still remains as one of the key batters for Sri Lanka Women. In her last 10 innings, she has managed to score 302 runs at an average of 33.56.
Bangladesh Women vs Sri Lanka Women Top Bowlers
Nahida Akter has absolutely dominated with the ball in the series for Bangladesh Women. She has grabbed 13 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 3.76.
Inoka Ranaweera, on the other hand, remains a consistent wicket-taker for Sri Lanka Women. She holds 14 wickets in her last 8 games at an economy of 3.95.
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