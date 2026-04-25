South Africa Women vs India Women T20 Series South Africa vs. India, Women Match Prediction RSA 44.1 % Chance of Winning IND 55.9 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.74 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The fourth T20I of the India Women tour of South Africa has kept the fans waiting. This match will be taking place on 25 April at 9:30 PM IST at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. South Africa Women won the previous game by 9 wickets, as the team has already sealed the series. The team will now be looking forward to winning yet another game in this series. On the other hand, India Women will be keen to make a comeback and finally secure a win.

Who will win? South Africa Women India Women Vote 0 votes

Facts: South Africa Women have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against India Women.

Laura Wolvaardt has scored 25 runs off 16 balls against Shree Charani, while Charani is yet to take her wicket.

Smriti Mandhana has scored 52 runs off 68 balls against Ayabonga Khaka, while Khaka has dismissed her thrice.

South Africa Women vs India Women Chances of Winning

India Women will still be entering the fourth T20I with a higher chance of winning. The team may not have won a single game this series, they still have shown a better form. They have players such as Shafali Verma, who has scored 155 runs in 3 innings at an average of 51.66, and Shreyanka Patil, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 18.20. On the other hand, South Africa Women will stand as the close contenders in the next game. The team takes the home-ground advantage and will also be eager to secure another win. They have players such as Laura Wolvaardt, who has scored 220 runs in 3 innings at an average of 73.33, and Tumi Sekhukhune, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 21.80.

South Africa Women Chances of Winning: 46%

India Women Chances of Winning: 54%

South Africa Women vs India Women Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

South Africa Women have absolutely dominated in this series against India Women. With three consecutive wins, the team has already sealed the series with two games to go. Even in the fourth match, they take the home-ground advantage and have also been strong against India Women in the recent games. They have batters such as Annerie Dercksen, who has scored 56 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 136.58, and Sune Luus, who has scored 134 runs in 3 innings at an average of 67. Nonkululeko Mlaba has taken 4 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 19.50.

On the other hand, India Women have not been able to secure a single win in this series. With two matches left in the T20 format, the team will be looking forward to regaining their winning momentum in the next game. They have batters such as Harmanpreet Kaur, who has scored 125 runs in 3 innings at an average of 62.50, and Smriti Mandhana, who has scored 62 runs in 3 innings at an average of 20.66. Arundhati Reddy holds just a wicket in 3 innings at an economy of 8.60.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Match Toss Prediction

The fourth T20I between South Africa Women and India Women will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to the Proteas. This ground is known to favour the teams batting first, as 15 out of 29 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 174, but it falls to 146 in the second innings. It is likely that the toss-winning team in the fourth T20I would choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between South Africa Women and India Women could be affected due to the weather conditions. There is a 30% chance of rain on the match day and the humidity levels will also remain high.

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South Africa Women and India Women Player List

Team Form

South Africa Women Team Form

South Africa Women have now been on a winning streak in the shortest format of the game. Out of their last five games, the team has secured three wins and two losses. They have players such as Chloe Tryon, who holds 3 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 23, and Tazmin Brits, who has scored 32 runs in 3 innings at a strike rate of 94.11.

India Women Team Form

India Women still can't find their winning momentum in this series. Over their last five games in the T20I format, the team has managed to win just one, losing the other four. They have players such as Richa Ghosh, who has scored 26 runs in 3 innings at an average of 13, and Deepti Sharma, who has gone wicketless at an economy of 10.73 in 3 innings.

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South Africa Women vs India Women Top Batters

Laura Wolvaardt has completely dominated the Indian bowlers in this series. She has managed to score 368 runs in her last 10 games at an average of 46.

Shafali Verma has stood out as the key performer for India Women. In her last 10 games, she has managed to score 444 runs at an average of 55.50.

South Africa Women vs India Women Top Bowlers

Ayabonga Khaka has been leading the charts for South Africa Women with the ball. She holds 15 wickets for the team in her last 8 games at an economy of 7.59.

For India Women, Arundhati Reddy has been a reliable bowler in this series. But she has managed to take just 12 wickets in her last 9 games at an economy of 8.16.