Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Indian Premier League Match Prediction DC 45 % Chance of Winning PBKS 55 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The Indian Premier League is all set to provide fans with another exciting game, as Delhi Capitals will be going against Punjab Kings. This match will be played on 25 April at 3:30 PM IST at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Delhi Capitals are heading to this game after losing their previous one to Sunrisers Hyderabad by 47 runs. On the other hand, Punjab Kings are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants by 54 runs.

Who will win? Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Vote 0 votes

Facts: Delhi Capitals have won three of their last five head-to-head encounters against Punjab Kings.

KL Rahul has scored 42 runs off 33 balls against Arshdeep Singh, while Arshdeep has taken his wicket twice.

Shreyas Iyer has scored 82 runs off 53 balls against Kuldeep Yadav, while Kuldeep has managed to take his wicket three times.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Chances of Winning

Punjab Kings will enter the next game against Delhi Capitals with a higher chance of winning. The team has showcased some strong performances in this season, which boosts their confidence levels for the next game. They have players such as Cooper Connolly, who has scored 223 runs in 6 matches at an average of 55.75, and Vijaykumar Vyshak, who holds 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 28.50. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals will be trying their best to turn the tables. The team takes the home-ground advantage and have also been strong against PBKS in the recent games. They have players such as Sameer Rizvi, who has scored 209 runs in 6 innings at an average of 41.80, and Axar Patel, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 25.16.

Delhi Capitals Chances of Winning: 45%

Punjab Kings Chances of Winning: 55%

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Delhi Capitals have not been able to secure consistent wins in the tournament lately. The team holds 3 wins and 3 losses in 6 games, as they eye to turn the tables against Punjab Kings. For the next game, Delhi will be taking the home-ground advantage and the team has also been strong against PBKS in the recent games. They have batters such as Tristan Stubbs, who has scored 196 runs in 6 innings at an average of 65.33, and KL Rahul, who has scored 209 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.16. Lungi Ngidi has grabbed 7 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 29.42.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings have maintained their dominance at their very best this season. Being undefeated in six games, the team will look forward to the clash against Delhi Capitals as an opportunity to continue their winning momentum. They have batters such as Prabhsimran Singh, who has scored 211 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.75, and Shreyas Iyer, who has scored 208 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52. Arshdeep Singh has grabbed 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 35.33.

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Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Match Toss Prediction

The match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, offering home-ground advantage to DC. Chasing teams received a lot of advantage here, as 14 out of 20 T20Is played here have been won by them. The first innings average score at this venue stands at 149, which further falls to 136 in the second innings. Therefore, it is likely that the toss-winning team in the next game would elect to bowl first.

Weather Report

The clash between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings could be affected due to the weather conditions. The sky is expected to be mostly cloudy, as the chances of rain stand at 10%.

Mostly Cloudy 17% Humidity 28° - 42° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Mostly Cloudy 17% Humidity 28° - 42° C Temperature 19 kmph Wind Speed

Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings Player List

Team Form

Delhi Capitals Team Form

Delhi Capitals have not been able to do well in their recent games. Over their last five matches in this season, the team holds three losses and just two wins. They have players such as Kuldeep Yadav, who holds 5 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 38, and David Miller, who has scored 101 runs in 5 innings at an average of 50.50.

Punjab Kings Team Form

Punjab Kings continue their dominance in the IPL 2026 as they prepare for the next game. In its last five games this season, the team has not lost any and won four games. They have players such as Marco Jansen, who holds 5 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 34, and Priyansh Arya, who has scored 211 runs in 5 innings at an average of 42.20.

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Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Top Batters

KL Rahul continues to lead the run scoring charts for Delhi Capitals. He has managed to score 373 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 41.44.

Shreyas Iyer has been a key batsman for Punjab Kings in this tournament. He has managed to score 324 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 54.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Top Bowlers

Kuldeep Yadav has been a consistent wicket-taking option for Delhi Capitals. But over his last 9 games, he has managed to take just 8 wickets at an economy of 9.29.

Arshdeep Singh has found his rhythm with the ball for Punjab Kings. In his last 10 games, he has managed to take 11 wickets for the team at an economy of 9.56.