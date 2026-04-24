Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Indian Premier League Match Prediction RCB 56 % Chance of Winning GT 44 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.68 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The IPL fans are gearing themselves up for another thrilling clash, as Royal Challengers Bengaluru will be going against Gujarat Titans. This match will be played on 24 April at 7:30 PM IST at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Royal Challengers Bengaluru are heading to this game after losing their previous match against Delhi Capitals by 6 wickets. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are also heading to this game after losing their previous one against the Mumbai Indians by 99 runs.

Who will win? Royal Challengers Bengaluru Gujarat Titans Vote 0 votes

Facts: Royal Challengers Bengaluru have won three of their last five games against the Gujarat Titans.

Virat Kohli has scored 56 runs off 34 balls against Prasidh Krishna, while Prasidh has dismissed him thrice.

Shubman Gill has scored 17 runs off 18 balls against Josh Hazlewood, while Hazlewood has dismissed him once.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have a higher chance of winning in the match against the Gujarat Titans. The team has been strong against GT in the recent games and also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to win. They have players such as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who holds 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 20, and Virat Kohli, who has scored 247 runs in 6 innings at an average of 49.40. On the other hand, Gujarat Titans will be eager to turn the tables and secure a win in the next game. It should be noted that GT won their previous match against RCB. They have players such as Shubman Gill, who has scored 265 runs in 5 innings at an average of 53, and Prasidh Krishna, who holds 12 wickets in 6 matches at an average of 19.83.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Chances of Winning: 56%

Gujarat Titans Chances of Winning: 44%

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have given some of their best performances this season. With four wins in six games, the team will now be eyeing its fifth win of the season in the upcoming match. Against the Gujarat Titans, the team takes the home-ground advantage and have also been strong over them in the recent games. They have batters such as Rajat Patidar, who has scored 230 runs in 6 innings at an average of 46, and Phil Salt, who has scored 202 runs in 6 matches at an average of 33.66. Krunal Pandya has taken 8 wickets for the team in 6 games at an economy of 8.57.

On the other hand, Gujarat Titans are entering this game just after having an end to their winning momentum. But the team will be eager to regain momentum in the next game, and turn the tables against RCB at their own home venue. They have batters such as Jos Buttler, who has scored 206 runs in 6 innings at an average of 34.33, and Washington Sundar, who has scored 137 runs in 6 innings at an average of 27.40. Kagiso Rabada has done well with the ball, taking 10 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 22.40.

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Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Match Toss Prediction

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans will be played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, which offers home ground advantage to RCB. This ground has favoured the chasing teams to a great extent, as 9 out of 18 T20Is played here have been won by them. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 141, falling to 136 in the second innings. Looking at the past records at this venue, it is likely that the toss-winning team would bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and the Gujarat Titans could be affected due to the weather conditions. The humidity levels are expected to be low, and there is a 10% chance of rain on the match day.

Partly Sunny 29% Humidity 22° - 35° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Partly Sunny 29% Humidity 22° - 35° C Temperature 16 kmph Wind Speed

Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Gujarat Titans Player List

Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Team Form

Royal Challengers Bengaluru have not been able to secure consistent wins lately. Still, the team has showcased impressive performances with four wins and two losses in six games. They have players such as Tim David, who has scored 173 runs in 6 innings at an average of 86.50, and Rasikh Salam, who holds 5 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 17.40.

Gujarat Titans Team Form

Gujarat Titans had their winning streak affected in their recent clash. Now the team holds three wins and three losses in the six games they have played, as they eye to regain momentum against RCB. They have players such as Mohammed Siraj, who holds 6 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 30.33, and Sai Sudharsan, who has scored 135 runs in 6 innings at an average of 22.50.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore Royal Challengers Bengaluru Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.68 Bet Now! Gujarat Titans Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.18 Bet Now!

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Batters

Virat Kohli stands as the top run scorer for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He has managed to score 399 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 44.33.

Shubman Gill has been a consistent run scorer for the Gujarat Titans lately. He has managed to score 407 runs for the team in his last 9 games at an average of 50.88.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans Top Bowlers

Bhuvneshwar Kumar continues to be an outstanding performer for RCB with the ball. He holds 15 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.05.

Prasidh Krishna still dominates the Purple Cap standings for the Gujarat Titans. He has managed to take 17 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.93.