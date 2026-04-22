Bangladesh vs New Zealand The 3rd ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh Match Prediction BAN 57 % Chance of Winning NZ 43 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.53 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR The series decider of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh has kept the cricket fans excited. This match will be taking place on 23 April at 10:30 AM IST at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium. Bangladesh was able to make a comeback in the second ODI, as they won the game by 6 wickets. Now that the series is at a level, Bangladesh will aim to continue their winning momentum and even win the final game. On the other hand, New Zealand will also be looking forward to making a comeback in this game.

Who will win? Bangladesh New Zealand Vote 0 votes

Facts: New Zealand have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh.

Nick Kelly has scored 11 runs off 15 balls against Nahid Rana, while Rana is yet to take his wicket.

Towhid Hridoy has scored 8 runs off 10 balls against Blair Tickner, while Tickner is yet to take his wicket.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning

Bangladesh will enter the series decider with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong at their home venue, and with their experienced squad, they will be eager to secure a series win. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 93.40, and Nahid Rana, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.16. On the other hand, New Zealand shall not be underestimated in this game. The team has been strong against Bangladesh in the recent matches, which makes them a close contender. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45, and Blair Tickner, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.75.

Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 57%

New Zealand Chances of Winning: 43%

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Bangladesh has finally been able to regain its winning momentum in this series. With a win in the second ODI, the team will be looking forward to continuing the same momentum in the series decider and grabbing the win. For this, they will also take the home-ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Saif Hassan, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50. Shoriful Islam has taken 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.75.

On the other hand, New Zealand will stand as a close contender even in the series decider. Even though their squad lacks experience as compared to Bangladesh, they have still been the underdogs. Moreover, the Kiwis have showcased some impressive performances against Bangladesh in recent games. They have batters such as Henry Nicholls, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50, and Dean Foxcroft, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37. Nathan Smith has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.75.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

The third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This venue has hosted 36 T20Is, out of which 18 games each have been won by the team batting and bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, which falls to 128 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue could choose to bat first.

Weather Report

The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. It should be noted that there is no chance of rain on the match day but the humidity levels will be high.

Sunny 67% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Sunny 67% Humidity 26° - 33° C Temperature 14 kmph Wind Speed

Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List

Team Form

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh has started to improve its form with their recent ODI matches. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and two losses, as the next game might help them to add another win to their tally. They have players such as Rishad Hossain, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.66, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 69.44.

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand has been on a winning streak lately in the ODI format, which was affected. Now the team holds two losses and three wins in their last five games, as they are eager to regain momentum. They have players such as Jayden Lennox, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.66, and Nathan Smith, who has scored 39 runs off 45 balls in 2 innings.

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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters

Towhid Hridoy has been the key batsman for Bangladesh in this series. He has managed to score 283 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.43.

Will Young still holds his place as the highest scorer for New Zealand lately. He has scored just 176 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 17.60.

Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers

Rishad Hossain has been the key wicket-taking asset for Bangladesh. In his last 10 ODIs, he has been able to take an impressive total of 21 wickets at an economy of 4.89.

Blair Tickner, still continues to be the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand. He holds 13 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.