Bangladesh vs New Zealand The 3rd ODI of the New Zealand tour of Bangladesh Match Prediction
BAN
57%
Chance of Winning
NZ
43%
Parimatch
Odi
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium
Who will win?
Facts:
- New Zealand have won three of their last five head-to-head matches against Bangladesh.
- Nick Kelly has scored 11 runs off 15 balls against Nahid Rana, while Rana is yet to take his wicket.
- Towhid Hridoy has scored 8 runs off 10 balls against Blair Tickner, while Tickner is yet to take his wicket.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Chances of Winning
Bangladesh will enter the series decider with a higher chance of winning. The team has been strong at their home venue, and with their experienced squad, they will be eager to secure a series win. They have players such as Towhid Hridoy, who has scored 85 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 93.40, and Nahid Rana, who holds 6 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 16.16. On the other hand, New Zealand shall not be underestimated in this game. The team has been strong against Bangladesh in the recent matches, which makes them a close contender. They have players such as Nick Kelly, who has scored 90 runs in 2 innings at an average of 45, and Blair Tickner, who holds 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 18.75.
- Bangladesh Chances of Winning: 57%
- New Zealand Chances of Winning: 43%
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Prediction & Betting Tips 2026
Bangladesh has finally been able to regain its winning momentum in this series. With a win in the second ODI, the team will be looking forward to continuing the same momentum in the series decider and grabbing the win. For this, they will also take the home-ground advantage in the upcoming match. They have batters such as Tanzid Hasan, who has scored 78 runs in 2 innings at an average of 39, and Saif Hassan, who has scored 65 runs in 2 innings at an average of 32.50. Shoriful Islam has taken 4 wickets for the team in 2 innings at an average of 14.75.
On the other hand, New Zealand will stand as a close contender even in the series decider. Even though their squad lacks experience as compared to Bangladesh, they have still been the underdogs. Moreover, the Kiwis have showcased some impressive performances against Bangladesh in recent games. They have batters such as Henry Nicholls, who has scored 81 runs in 2 innings at an average of 40.50, and Dean Foxcroft, who has scored 74 runs in 2 innings at an average of 37. Nathan Smith has taken 4 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.75.
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Bangladesh vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction
The third ODI between Bangladesh and New Zealand will be played at the Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, offering the home-ground advantage to Bangladesh. This venue has hosted 36 T20Is, out of which 18 games each have been won by the team batting and bowling first. The average first innings score at this venue stands at 147, which falls to 128 in the second innings. Thus, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team at this venue could choose to bat first.
Weather Report
The match between Bangladesh and New Zealand is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. It should be noted that there is no chance of rain on the match day but the humidity levels will be high.
Bangladesh and New Zealand Player List
Playing
|First Team
|Second Team
Hassan Saif
batsman
Nicholls Henry
batsman
Hasan Tanzid
batsman
Kelly Nicholas Frederick
batsman
Sarkar Soumya
all rounder
Young Will
batsman
Shanto Najmul Hossain
batsman
Latham Tom
wicket keeper
Hridoy Towhid
batsman
Abbas Muhammad
all rounder
Das Liton
wicket keeper
Foxcroft Dean
all rounder
Miraz Mehidy Hasan
all rounder
Clarkson Josh
all rounder
Islam Tanvir
bowler
Smith Nathan
bowler
Islam Shoriful
bowler
Lennox Jayden
bowler
Rahman Mustafizur
bowler
O'Rourke William
bowler
Rana Nahid
bowler
Lister Benjamin
bowler
Team Form
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh has started to improve its form with their recent ODI matches. Over their last five games, the team has three wins and two losses, as the next game might help them to add another win to their tally. They have players such as Rishad Hossain, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 21.66, and Najmul Hossain Shanto, who has scored 50 runs in 2 innings at a strike rate of 69.44.
New Zealand Team Form
New Zealand has been on a winning streak lately in the ODI format, which was affected. Now the team holds two losses and three wins in their last five games, as they are eager to regain momentum. They have players such as Jayden Lennox, who holds 3 wickets in 2 innings at an average of 22.66, and Nathan Smith, who has scored 39 runs off 45 balls in 2 innings.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand
Odi
Bir Sreshtho Flight Lieutenant Matiur Rahman Stadium, Chittagong
Bangladesh
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
New Zealand
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Batters
Towhid Hridoy has been the key batsman for Bangladesh in this series. He has managed to score 283 runs in his last 10 games at an average of 40.43.
Will Young still holds his place as the highest scorer for New Zealand lately. He has scored just 176 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 17.60.
Bangladesh vs New Zealand Top Bowlers
Rishad Hossain has been the key wicket-taking asset for Bangladesh. In his last 10 ODIs, he has been able to take an impressive total of 21 wickets at an economy of 4.89.
Blair Tickner, still continues to be the highest wicket-taker for New Zealand. He holds 13 wickets for the team in his last 6 games at an economy of 6.
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