Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Indian Premier League Match Prediction RR 52 % Chance of Winning SRH 48 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.85 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Another high-stakes clash is all set to take place in the Indian Premier League, as Rajasthan Royals prepare to go against Sunrisers Hyderabad. This match will take place on 25 April at 7:30 PM IST at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium. Rajasthan Royals are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Lucknow Super Giants by 40 runs. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad are heading to this game after winning their previous one against Delhi Capitals by 47 runs.

Who will win? Rajasthan Royals Sunrisers Hyderabad Vote 0 votes

Facts: Sunrisers Hyderabad have won all of their last five head-to-head encounters against Rajasthan Royals.

Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 9 runs off 4 balls against Nitish Kumar Reddy, while Nitish is yet to take his wicket.

Abhishek Sharma has scored 62 runs off 34 balls against Jofra Archer in T20Is, while Archer dismissed him on a golden duck in their last encounter.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning

Rajasthan Royals have a higher chance of winning in the next game against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The team also takes the home-ground advantage, which could help them to come out victorious. They have players such as Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who has scored 254 runs in 7 innings at an average of 36.28, and Jofra Archer, who holds 11 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.09. On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad will be keen to continue their winning momentum in the next game. It should be noted that SRH has won consecutive games against the Rajasthan Royals. They have players such as Abhishek Sharma, who has scored 323 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.83, and Eshan Malinga, who holds 12 wickets in 7 innings at an average of 18.08.

Rajasthan Royals Chances of Winning: 52%

Sunrisers Hyderabad Chances of Winning: 48%

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Prediction & Betting Tips 2026

Rajasthan Royals have maintained their strong performances in this season, even after encountering two losses. Now that the team has found its rhythm, they will be taking the home-ground advantage against SRH to continue the same. They have batters such as Yashasvi Jaiswal, who has scored 245 runs in 7 innings at an average of 49, and Dhruv Jurel, who has scored 181 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.16. Ravindra Jadeja has managed to take 6 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 15.66.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad can also not be underestimated for the next game. The team has maintained a winning streak, as they prepare to go against RR at their own home ground in the next game. Moreover, SRH has won all of their last five head-to-head matches against Rajasthan. They have players such as Heinrich Klaasen, who has scored 320 runs in 7 innings at an average of 53.33, and Ishan Kishan, who has scored 238 runs in 7 innings at an average of 34. Sakib Hussain has taken 6 wickets in 3 innings at an average of 14.16.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Toss Prediction

The match between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will take place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, which offers the home-ground advantage to Rajasthan Royals. This venue has hosted one T20I, which was also won by the chasing team. The team batting first was able to score 164 runs, while the score was chased down easily, putting the second innings score at 166. Looking at the past records at this venue, it can be predicted that the toss-winning team would choose to bowl first.

Weather Report

The match between Rajasthan Royals and the Sunrisers Hyderabad is unlikely to be affected due to the weather conditions. While the sky is expected to be covered with some clouds, it is unlikely to have an impact on the game.

Partly Sunny 14% 28° C - 41° C 11 kmph

Partly Sunny 14% 28° C - 41° C 11 kmph

Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad Player List

Team Form

Rajasthan Royals Team Form

Rajasthan Royals managed to regain their winning momentum ahead of this clash. Now, the team holds two losses and three wins in their last five games this season. They have players such as Ravi Bishnoi, who holds 11 wickets in 7 matches at an average of 19.36, and Ravindra Jadeja, who has scored 128 runs in 5 innings at an average of 64.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Team Form

Sunrisers Hyderabad have shown some impressive performances ahead of this game. Over their last five games, the team has two losses and three consecutive wins. They have players such as Harsh Dubey, who holds 8 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 17.75, and Travis Head, who has scored 180 runs in 7 innings at an average of 25.71.

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Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal leads the run-scoring charts for the Rajasthan Royals. Over his last 10 IPL matches, he has managed to score 365 runs at an average of 45.63.

Heinrich Klaasen has turned out to be a consistent run scorer for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has managed to score 496 runs for the team in his last 10 games at an average of 62.

Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Top Bowlers

Jofra Archer continues to dismantle the batting line-ups for the Rajasthan Royals. He has managed to take 12 wickets in his last 8 games at an economy of 7.90.

Eshan Malinga has been a key bowler for Sunrisers Hyderabad in this tournament. He has secured 19 wickets in his last 10 games at an economy of 9.03.