Facts: Dinesh Chandimal was Sri Lanka’s leading batter in the series against South Africa with 156 runs in four innings.

Travis Head was the top run scorer in Australia’s series against India, having amassed 448 runs in nine innings.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Chances of Winning

Sri Lanka’s previous test series against South Africa did not quite work out for the former, especially since they were the visiting nation. In the first game, there was absolutely no excuse for Sri Lanka’s disastrous batting as they allowed South Africa to pile on 191 and got bowled out for just 42 runs. South Africa’s additional 366 made it impossible for Sri Lanka who got bundled out for 282 and lost by 233. The visitors were certainly better in the second match but it was still not enough since South Africa scored 358 and 317 runs while Sri Lanka fell behind by 109 runs in the end.

Australia were incredibly dominant in their five-match series against India. After conceding defeat in the opening game, Australia went hammer and tongs to make it 1-1. The third match was drawn due to poor weather conditions and Australia somehow returned even stronger than before, besting India in both the subsequent matches. Their bowlers, particularly, were extremely effective against the Indian batters and it was largely the reason behind their monumental success.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 42%

Australia chance of winning - 58%

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Tips

Sri Lanka to score under 25.5 before first dismissal @ 1.86 (Parimatch)

In the two-match test series against South Africa, Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne showcased mediocre performances at the front. It was largely due to the latter who did not contribute enough to keep the first partnership afloat. Together, they secured totals of 41, 10, 6 and 12 runs. Since they were unable to score big, they are not likely to do any better against Australia’s formidable bowling attack.

Match Prediction Best Odds Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Under 25.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 2.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Australia Toss Prediction

In 46 test matches held at Galle International Stadium, the teams batting first have a huge advantage with 25 wins while those chasing have 15. It is a heavily batting-friendly pitch and the average first innings total of 369 is rather difficult to chase down. Batting first will be the preferred strategy for the toss winning side.

Weather Report

Light showers are predicted at Galle with a 20% possibility of rainfall and the temperature is expected to go up to 27 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (C) All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Vishwa Fernando Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka need a revamped batting squad if they want to stand a chance against Australia. Their top order did not contribute enough against South Africa and that has been a big folly for the team.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy.

Predicted Playing XI

Sam Konstas Batter Usman Khawaja Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith (C) Batter Travis Head Batter Beau Webster All-rounder Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Sean Abbott Bowler Mitchell Starc Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Scott Boland Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia were a tad bit out of form against India but they still managed to give the latter a run for their money and seal the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in dominant fashion.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia have a major lead over Sri Lanka in their test head-to-head history, having won 20 out of 33 matches so far.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 33

Sri Lanka - 5

Australia - 20

Draw - 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Pathum Nissanka and Dimuth Karunaratne opened for Sri Lanka in the previous test series against South Africa and their opening stands were inconsistent, having added 41, 10, 6 and 12 runs to the first wicket. The progression was too little, too late and it was not enough for the team to build on. Australia’s first partnership against India was much better as Sam Konstas and Usman Khawaja scored 9, 39, 89 and 20 runs together in the last two games of the series. The bookmakers rally behind Australia’s openers to come out on top in the next match.

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Best Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

Dinesh Chandimal emerged as Sri Lanka’s top run scorer in the previous test series against South Africa where he notched up a total of 156 runs in four innings. This includes a half-century in the first game, having scored 83 runs. He achieved an average of 39.00 in the tournament which makes him the top choice against Australia.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

In the five-match test series against India, Travis Head led the charge for Australia and he was leagues ahead of everyone in the tournament with 448 runs in nine innings. He was particularly impressive as he scored two tons and a half-century, earning a phenomenal average of 56.00. He is, without a doubt, expected to come out on top once again.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Best Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya was the leading bowler for Sri Lanka against South Africa where he picked ten wickets across four innings. His best performance was in the final innings of the second match where he took a fifer. Since he was able to take wickets consistently, he is the top pick for the upcoming fixture as well.

Scott Boland to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Scott Boland was the second highest wicket-taker for Australia against India, having claimed 21 wickets in six innings. He was, arguably, the best bowler from the team in the series and it reflected in his bowling average of 13.19. He also picked a fifer and a ten-wicket haul, making him the leading contender against Sri Lanka, too.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Sri Lanka struggled a great deal against South Africa. Their batters and bowlers alike were rendered ineffective by the latter who took a clean sweep 2-0 win on home soil. Sri Lanka’s batters were especially underwhelming since they gifted their wickets rather easily. Australia, on the other hand, are coming into this fixture on the back of a 3-1 series win against India and even as the visiting team, they have the firepower to annihilate Sri Lanka in the upcoming fixture. Sri Lanka to win @ 2.08 (Parimatch) Australia to win @ 1.73 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





