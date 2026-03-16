Facts: Usman Khawaja, Australia’s opening batter, is the top run scorer of the series with 232 runs in a single innings.

Sri Lanka’s Dinesh Chandimal is the third highest run-getter so far with 103 runs across two innings.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Chances of Winning

Australia came in guns blazing to stake their claim over the series with a commanding victory in the first outing. Despite being an away game, the Aussies went ridiculously hard against the Sri Lankan bowlers to mount a dominant score of 654. Opener Usman Khawaja went hammer and tongs right from the start to score a double century with 232 runs. The rest of the team also did not spare Sri Lanka as Steven Smith, Josh Inglis, Travis Head and Alex Carey scored 141, 102, 57 and 46* runs, respectively. The wicket-keeper batter’s contribution at the end was the nail in the coffin for Sri Lanka who had an impossible task to accomplish.

Sri Lanka’s first innings missed the mark as they piled on 165 before getting bowled out; Dinesh Chandimal was the only one who played a mature innings with 72 runs on the board. The deficit was still too much and victory was slipping further away from the hosts, and they ended up bundled out for 247 while following on. The home team received a beating and a half with an innings-and-242-run defeat.

Sri Lanka chance of winning - 29%

Australia chance of winning - 71%

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Tips

Australia’s Usman Khawaja and Travis Head bring a plethora of experience to the team’s first wicket and they proved their dominance with a stand of 92 runs. Khawaja and Head are both in a league of their own with career averages of 45.48 and 43.27, respectively, in test cricket. Moreover, they were able to give the Sri Lankan bowlers a run for their money as the visitors, which only solidifies their stronghold of the opening wicket.

Another big boon for Australia was Steven Smith who absolutely smashed it out of the park in the last match. The right-hand batter showed once again that he is the cream of the crop with a solid knock of 141, marking his 35th career ton. His average of 56.33 is truly otherworldly and after giving Sri Lanka a taste of what he is capable of, he is expected to keep up the momentum for the second game as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Australia Opening Partnership to be Over 31.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Sri Lanka Opening Partnership to be Under 24.5 1.86 Bet on Parimatch

Sri Lanka vs Australia Toss Prediction

Galle International Stadium is a batting track through and through, and Australia won the first game here after choosing to bat first. The teams batting first now have 26 wins in 47 tests played here while those chasing have 15. The insurmountable target posted by the visitors will certainly make batting first the favored choice yet again.

Weather Report

The forecast at Galle is not particularly favorable with a 50% likelihood of a washout and scattered showers. The temperature is expected to touch 31 degrees Celsius.

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Dimuth Karunaratne, Oshada Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Kamindu Mendis, Sonal Dinusha, Dinesh Chandimal, Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Udara, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Asitha Fernando, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lahiru Kumara, Milan Rathnayake, Nishan Peiris, Prabath Jayasuriya, Vishwa Fernando.

Predicted Playing XI

Oshada Fernando Batter Dimuth Karunaratne Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Kamindu Mendis All-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva (C) All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Jeffrey Vandersay Bowler Nishan Peiris Bowler Asitha Fernando Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka’s bowlers allowed the target to get out of hand but the batters barely made an attempt to chase it down. Both departments were ineffective against Australia.

Australia Player List

Steven Smith (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Sam Konstas, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Beau Webster, Cooper Connolly, Nathan McSweeney, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Sean Abbott, Todd Murphy.

Predicted Playing XI

Usman Khawaja Batter Travis Head Batter Marnus Labuschagne Batter Steven Smith (C) Batter Josh Inglis Batter Alex Carey Wicket-keeper Beau Webster All-rounder Mitchell Starc Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Nathan Lyon Bowler Todd Murphy Bowler

Australia Team Form

Australia’s batting was a sight to behold and the bowlers finished it with incredible finesse. The same is expected of them in the second match, too.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Head-to-Head

Australia are all powerful against Sri Lanka in their test history with a whopping 21 victories in 34 matches.

Head-to-Head Record

Total - 34

Sri Lanka - 5

Australia - 21

Draw - 8

Sri Lanka vs Australia Betting Odds

Australia to have a better opening partnership than Sri Lanka

Oshada Fernando and Dimuth Karunaratne were both completely off the mark against Australia’s bowlers. They were never the favorites to begin with but they stooped well below expectations with single digit scores of 7 and 6 runs. Needless to say, they fell short against Australia’s opening lineup as Usman Khawaja and Travis Head added 92 runs to the first wicket. The disparity is glaringly obvious and if Sri Lanka’s openers are struggling to this extent on home soil, there is no way the Australian side would let them get away with it.

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Sri Lanka vs Australia Best Batters

Dinesh Chandimal to be Sri Lanka’s Best Batter

The prediction for the first test turned out to be accurate since Dinesh Chandimal top-scored for Sri Lanka in the first innings against Australia, having scored a half-century with 72 runs. Following on, he added 31 runs to his tally and leads the team’s batting with a total of 103 runs in two innings. He has garnered an average of 51.50 in the series, making him the top choice for the second test as well.

Travis Head to be Australia’s Best Batter

Travis Head scored his 18th test career half-century in the previous outing against Sri Lanka with 57 runs in their sole innings. Although he was nowhere near the top in the match, he came into this series with a hefty lead over the other batters, having amassed 448 runs in nine innings against India. With a brilliant career average of 43.27, he is expected to lead the charge in the next match.

Sri Lanka vs Australia Best Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’s Best Bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya emerged as the joint leading bowler for Sri Lanka against Australia during the first test. His 60-over spell was rather impressive as he bowled a whopping eight maidens, captured three wickets and achieved a remarkable economy rate of 3.21. He remains the top pick to be their premier bowler yet again.

Nathan Lyon to be Australia’s Best Bowler

Nathan Lyon was Australia’s second leading bowler in the last encounter where he picked up a total of seven wickets in two innings. After taking a three-wicket haul in the first innings, he went on to add four wickets to his tally along with an average of 19.28 and an overall economy rate of 3.46. He is anticipated to lead their bowling attack in the second outing of the series.

Our Prediction Favorites to win Australia Australia came into this series on the back of a 3-1 series win against India which made it quite clear that they would not concede an inch to Sri Lanka. The latter were not helped by the fact that they were playing on home turf as the batters and bowlers were equally responsible for making a meal of their match. There are no two thoughts about the fact that Australia are favored to take a 2-0 clean sweep ahead of the ODI series. Sri Lanka to win @ 2.90 (Parimatch) Australia to win @ 1.40 (Parimatch) Parimatch 5.0 ★★★★★ Bet Now!





