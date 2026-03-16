Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction
SRI
55%
Chance of Winning
BANG
45%
Test
Galle International Stadium
Facts:
- With 1123 runs, Kamindu Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since Jan 2024.
- With 15 wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2025.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning
Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing series at home against Australia where they got outplayed by the visitors and eventually lost the series 2-0. They head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and would be hoping for a good start in this Test cycle.
Bangladesh would be hoping to continue their form in this series. So far in this calendar year, they have played two series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and drew both the series at home. They have only beaten Sri Lanka once in this format. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.
- Sri Lanka ’ chances of winning - 55%
- Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 45%
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025
Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most consistent players for Sri Lanka In Test format. He heads into this series after a brilliant series against Australia as in the last game he scored 74 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Shadman Islam has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far this season Islam has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction
Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.
Weather Report
With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.
Sri Lanka News & Player List
Sri Lanka Player List
Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara
Predicted Playing XI
|
Pathum Nissanka
|
Batter
|
Oshada Fernando
|
Batter
|
Dinesh Chandimal
|
Batter
|
Angelo Mathews
|
All-rounder
|
Kusal Mendis
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Kamindu Mendis
|
Batter
|
Dhananjaya de Silva
|
All-rounder
|
Asitha Fernando
|
All-rounder
|
Prabath Jayasuriya
|
Bowler
|
Akila Dananjaya
|
Bowler
|
Isitha Wijesundara
|
Bowler
Sri Lanka Team Form
Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing outing in the last series against Australia as they lost the series 2-0.
Bangladesh News & Player List
Bangladesh Player List
Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam
Predicted Playing XI
|
Shadman Islam
|
Batter
|
Anamul Haque
|
Batter
|
Mominul Haque
|
Batter
|
Najmul Hossain Shanto
|
Batter
|
Jaker Ali
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Mehidy Hasan Miraz
|
All-rounder
|
Mushfiqur Rahim
|
All-rounder
|
Nayeem Hasan
|
All-rounder
|
Taijul Islam
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Murad
|
Bowler
|
Hasan Mahmud
|
Bowler
Bangladesh Team Form
Bangladesh head into this series after two wins in the last four games. They drew the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head
Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past against Bangladesh 20-1. Both sides went head to head back in Mar 2024 and Sri Lanka won the series.
Head to Head
Sri Lanka: 20
Bangladesh: 01
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds
Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh
Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing showing against Australia at home. They got outplayed in all departments and eventually lost the series 2-0. Sri Lanka has dominated this fixture in the past as they have lost only once against Bangladesh in Test format. On the other hand, Bangladesh head into this series after a decent performance against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, they drew both the series. We expect Sri Lanka to dominate this series at home and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh
Test
Galle International Stadium, Galle
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters
Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter
Kamindu Mendis was sensational for Sri Lanka in the last test cycle. Since Jan 2024 Mendis has scored 1123 runs with an average of 62.39 and is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mominul Haque to be Bangladesh’ top batter
Mominul Haque has been the standout batter for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 and we expect him to shine in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers
Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler
Prabath Jayasuriya has been sensational for Sri Lanka this year. He has been consistent and in the last Test series against Australia he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler
Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh in Tests this calendar year. In four innings he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
Sri Lanka
- Sri Lanka to win - 1.35 (PariMatch)
- Bangladesh to win - 3.30 (PariMatch)
Parimatch
Comments
Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions
0 Comments