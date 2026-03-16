1577

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

SRI

55%

Chance of Winning

BANG

45%

Parimatch

1.35
Bet
Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

Melbet

1.30
Bet
Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

Batery

1.30
Bet
Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

Test

Galle International Stadium

Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two game bilateral series at Galle International Stadium, Galle. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 17 at 10:00 AM IST.

Facts:

  • With 1123 runs, Kamindu Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since Jan 2024.
  • With 15 wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2025.

Join Parimatch and start betting!

Bet Now!Download App

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing series at home against Australia where they got outplayed by the visitors and eventually lost the series 2-0. They head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and would be hoping for a good start in this Test cycle.

Bangladesh would be hoping to continue their form in this series. So far in this calendar year, they have played two series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and drew both the series at home. They have only beaten Sri Lanka once in this format. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

  • Sri Lanka ’ chances of winning - 55%
  • Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 45%

#1

Stake.com

5

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

200% up to ₹100,000

Promo code

SPORTSCAFE

Review
#2

4rabet

4.9

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

700% up to ₹20,000

Promo code

SCAFE230

Review
#3

Mostbet

4.8

★★★★★

Welcome bonus

125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS

Promo code

MOSTIN

Review

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most consistent players for Sri Lanka In Test format. He heads into this series after a brilliant series against Australia as in the last game he scored 74 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shadman Islam has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far this season Islam has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka

Batter

Oshada Fernando

Batter

Dinesh Chandimal

Batter

Angelo Mathews

All-rounder

Kusal Mendis

Wicket-keeper

Kamindu Mendis

Batter

Dhananjaya de Silva

All-rounder

Asitha Fernando

All-rounder

Prabath Jayasuriya

Bowler

Akila Dananjaya

Bowler

Isitha Wijesundara

Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing outing in the last series against Australia as they lost the series 2-0.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Shadman Islam

Batter

Anamul Haque

Batter

Mominul Haque

Batter

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Batter

Jaker Ali

Wicket-keeper

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

All-rounder

Mushfiqur Rahim

All-rounder

Nayeem Hasan

All-rounder

Taijul Islam

Bowler

Hasan Murad

Bowler

Hasan Mahmud

Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this series after two wins in the last four games. They drew the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past against Bangladesh 20-1. Both sides went head to head back in Mar 2024 and Sri Lanka won the series.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 20

Bangladesh: 01

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing showing against Australia at home. They got outplayed in all departments and eventually lost the series 2-0. Sri Lanka has dominated this fixture in the past as they have lost only once against Bangladesh in Test format. On the other hand, Bangladesh head into this series after a decent performance against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, they drew both the series. We expect Sri Lanka to dominate this series at home and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh

Test

Galle International Stadium, Galle

Icon

Sri Lanka

Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR

1.35
Bet Now!

Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR

1.30
Bet Now!
Icon

Bangladesh

Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000

3.28
Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kamindu Mendis was sensational for Sri Lanka in the last test cycle. Since Jan 2024 Mendis has scored 1123 runs with an average of 62.39 and is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mominul Haque to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Mominul Haque has been the standout batter for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 and we expect him to shine in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya has been sensational for Sri Lanka this year. He has been consistent and in the last Test series against Australia he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh in Tests this calendar year. In four innings he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Our Prediction

Favorites to win

Sri Lanka

Even though Sri Lanka have lost four games on the bounce, this fixture has been a happy hunting ground for the host as they have lost just once against Bangladesh in the past which is probably why the bookmakers have sided with them and you should do the same as Sri Lanka will take a 1-0 lead in the upcoming game.
  • Sri Lanka to win - 1.35 (PariMatch)
  • Bangladesh to win - 3.30 (PariMatch)
Bet Now!
laught0
astonishment0
sadness0
heart0
like0
dislike0

Comments

0/1000

Sign up or log in to your account to leave comments and reactions

0 Comments