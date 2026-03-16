Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Prediction SRI 55 % Chance of Winning BANG 45 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.35 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Batery 1.30 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Sri Lanka take on Bangladesh in the first Test match of the two game bilateral series at Galle International Stadium, Galle. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 17 at 10:00 AM IST.

Facts: With 1123 runs, Kamindu Mendis is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka since Jan 2024.

With 15 wickets, Mehidy Hasan Miraz is the leading wicket taker for Bangladesh in 2025.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Chance of Winning

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing series at home against Australia where they got outplayed by the visitors and eventually lost the series 2-0. They head into this game on the back of four defeats on the bounce and would be hoping for a good start in this Test cycle.

Bangladesh would be hoping to continue their form in this series. So far in this calendar year, they have played two series against West Indies and Zimbabwe and drew both the series at home. They have only beaten Sri Lanka once in this format. As per our calculations, Sri Lanka are favourites in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka ’ chances of winning - 55%

Bangladesh’ chances of winning - 45%

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Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Prediction & Betting Tips 2025

Dinesh Chandimal has been one of the most consistent players for Sri Lanka In Test format. He heads into this series after a brilliant series against Australia as in the last game he scored 74 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Shadman Islam has been one of the most consistent batters for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far this season Islam has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 which makes us believe he will score well in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that bat first. The last two of the three matches have been won by the team that bat first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 40% chances of disruptions we believe climate would play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 28C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 27C.

Sri Lanka News & Player List

Sri Lanka Player List

Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Pathum Nissanka, Oshada Fernando, Lahiru Udara, Dinesh Chandimal, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Mendis, Kamindu Mendis, Pasindu Sooriyabandara, Sonal Dinusha, Pavan Rathnayake, Prabath Jayasuriya, Tharindu Ratnayake, Akila Dananjaya, Milan Rathnayake, Asitha Fernando, Kasun Rajitha, Isitha Wijesundara

Predicted Playing XI

Pathum Nissanka Batter Oshada Fernando Batter Dinesh Chandimal Batter Angelo Mathews All-rounder Kusal Mendis Wicket-keeper Kamindu Mendis Batter Dhananjaya de Silva All-rounder Asitha Fernando All-rounder Prabath Jayasuriya Bowler Akila Dananjaya Bowler Isitha Wijesundara Bowler

Sri Lanka Team Form

Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing outing in the last series against Australia as they lost the series 2-0.

Bangladesh News & Player List

Bangladesh Player List

Anamul Haque, Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shadman Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jaker Ali, Litton Das, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Hasan Murad, Khaled Ahmed, Nahid Rana, Nayeem Hasan, Taijul Islam

Predicted Playing XI

Shadman Islam Batter Anamul Haque Batter Mominul Haque Batter Najmul Hossain Shanto Batter Jaker Ali Wicket-keeper Mehidy Hasan Miraz All-rounder Mushfiqur Rahim All-rounder Nayeem Hasan All-rounder Taijul Islam Bowler Hasan Murad Bowler Hasan Mahmud Bowler

Bangladesh Team Form

Bangladesh head into this series after two wins in the last four games. They drew the series against West Indies and Zimbabwe.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Head to Head

Sri Lanka have dominated this fixture in the past against Bangladesh 20-1. Both sides went head to head back in Mar 2024 and Sri Lanka won the series.

Head to Head

Sri Lanka: 20

Bangladesh: 01

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Betting Odds

Sri Lanka to have a better opening partnership than Bangladesh

Sri Lanka and Bangladesh go head to head after both sides have had contrasting form in this calendar year. Sri Lanka head into this series after a disappointing showing against Australia at home. They got outplayed in all departments and eventually lost the series 2-0. Sri Lanka has dominated this fixture in the past as they have lost only once against Bangladesh in Test format. On the other hand, Bangladesh head into this series after a decent performance against West Indies and Zimbabwe at home, they drew both the series. We expect Sri Lanka to dominate this series at home and to have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game. This is a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Test Galle International Stadium, Galle Sri Lanka Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.35 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.30 Bet Now! Bangladesh Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 3.28 Bet Now!

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Batters

Kamindu Mendis to be Sri Lanka’ top batter

Kamindu Mendis was sensational for Sri Lanka in the last test cycle. Since Jan 2024 Mendis has scored 1123 runs with an average of 62.39 and is the leading run scorer for Sri Lanka which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mominul Haque to be Bangladesh’ top batter

Mominul Haque has been the standout batter for Bangladesh in this calendar year. So far he has scored 136 runs with an average of 45.33 and we expect him to shine in this series which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Top Bowlers

Prabath Jayasuriya to be Sri Lanka’ top bowler

Prabath Jayasuriya has been sensational for Sri Lanka this year. He has been consistent and in the last Test series against Australia he was the leading wicket taker which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz to be Bangladesh’ top bowler

Mehidy Hasan Miraz has been the standout bowler for Bangladesh in Tests this calendar year. In four innings he has bagged 15 wickets and is the leading wicket taker for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.